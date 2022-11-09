Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
French
Bars & Lounges

Fig & Olive - Meatpacking

7,694 Reviews

$$$

420 W 13th St

New York, NY 10014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Spacious, light-filled and located in the heart of the trendy Meatpacking District near the High Line and the Whitney Museum, FIG & OLIVE on 13th Street is ideal for lunch and dinner. In the evenings, the bar buzzes with craft cocktails and live music in our lounge. Weekend late nights, our DJs curate playlists to transport you to an evening on the Riviera. Brunch is offered on weekends and Sunday Brunch feature live jazz.

Website

Location

420 W 13th St, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery
FIG & OLIVE image
FIG & OLIVE image
FIG & OLIVE image
FIG & OLIVE image

Similar restaurants in your area

City Winery - Pier 57
orange starNo Reviews
25 11th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Vault Manhattan
orange starNo Reviews
410 West 16th Street New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
BB’s - 53 Little West 12th St
orange star5.0 • 2
53 Little West 12th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Bar Veloce - Narrowsburg
orange starNo Reviews
174 Bridge Street Narrowsburg, NY 12764
View restaurantnext
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
orange starNo Reviews
85 Tenth Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea - 259 w. 19th street
orange star4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Little Owl
orange star4.5 • 5,569
90 Bedford Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Taim - West Village
orange star4.5 • 4,991
222 Waverly Place New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
L'Artusi
orange star4.8 • 3,729
228 West 10th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
The Clam
orange star4.5 • 3,034
420 Hudson St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston