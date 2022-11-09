Fig & Olive - Meatpacking

Restaurant info

Spacious, light-filled and located in the heart of the trendy Meatpacking District near the High Line and the Whitney Museum, FIG & OLIVE on 13th Street is ideal for lunch and dinner. In the evenings, the bar buzzes with craft cocktails and live music in our lounge. Weekend late nights, our DJs curate playlists to transport you to an evening on the Riviera. Brunch is offered on weekends and Sunday Brunch feature live jazz.

Website