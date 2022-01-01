West Village bars & lounges you'll love
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Lemon-Charred Chicken
|$26.00
Grilled Herbs
|Bavette
|$29.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
|The Butcher's Cut Burger
|$25.00
Served with Curly Fries
FRENCH FRIES
Market Table
54 Carmine Street, New York
|Popular items
|Old Bay Spiced Fries
|$10.00
cocktail sauce
|Ricotta Cavatelli
|$29.00
roasted shrimp, black kale, sautéed autumn squashes, pistachio pesto
|NY Strip Steak
|$44.00
garlic & herb confit, truffle potato & spinach hash, baby rainbow carrots, carrot top chimichurri
PIZZA
Roey's
1 Perry Street, New York
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Broccoli Rabe Pizza
|$19.00
stracciatella, pine nuts, pecorino
|Kale & Pecorino Salad
|$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Rosemary's
18 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Rosemary's Focaccia
|$8.00
rosemary, maldon sea salt
|Chopped Salad Siciliana
|$14.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, ricotta salata, almonds
|Lemon Linguine
|$17.00
preserved lemon, pickled chili, parmigiano
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
420 W 13th St, New York
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Little Gem Salad
|$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.
Little Island
7 11th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Impossible Pambazo
|$12.00
IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO, MINCED RUSSET POTATO, CASCHEW CREAM, GUAJILLO SAUCE, SERVED ON A TELERA ROLL
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
GRILLED AMERICAN CHEESE ON TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD
|Bushwick Hot Tea
|$2.50
Red Paper Clip
120 Christopher St., New York
|Popular items
|OG Pork Belly Bao (2)
|$8.00
peanut / cilantro / suan cai
(Allergens: sesame, dairy, gluten, alliums)
|Oaxaca Forever
|$16.00
mezcal / pomegranate / ginger
|Smoked Brisket Bao (2)
|$8.00
scallion / hoisin / tsai tsai
(Allergens: soybean, gluten, alliums, nightshades)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$12.00
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$21.00
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$21.00
Silver Apricot
20 Cornelia Street, New York
|Popular items
|Sesame Oil Cake
|$12.00
Served with Orange Butterscotch and Yuzu Cream.
|Scallion Puffs
|$15.00
Zhajiang, Scallion Butter.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
|Charred Short Rib Set
|$45.00
Charred Black Pepper Short Rib over a Celery Root Puree. Served with General Tso's Broccolini and Mushroom Crispy Bits Fried Rice.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Clam
420 Hudson St, New York
|Popular items
|Spaghetti & Clams
|$28.00
Spicy tomato sauce, arugula
|Za'atar Roasted Carrots
|$12.00
Pickled onions, crumbled feta
|Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo
|$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
Flex Mussels - Downtown
154 WEST 13TH STREET, New York
|Popular items
|Thai
|$29.50
Temperance Wine Bar
40 Carmine Street, Manhattan
|Popular items
|LEBANESE LAMB BURGER
|$19.00
Bobo
181 W 10th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Roasted Sasso Chicken
|$25.00
delicata squash purée, baby brussels sprouts, jus
|Seared Hanger Steak
|$25.00
pommes pave, confit garlic
|Baby Gem Salad
|$15.00