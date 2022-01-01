West Village bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in West Village

Quality Eats West Village image

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Lemon-Charred Chicken$26.00
Grilled Herbs
Bavette$29.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
The Butcher's Cut Burger$25.00
Served with Curly Fries
Quality Eats West Village
Market Table image

FRENCH FRIES

Market Table

54 Carmine Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)
Takeout Delivery Fast Pay
Popular items
Old Bay Spiced Fries$10.00
cocktail sauce
Ricotta Cavatelli$29.00
roasted shrimp, black kale, sautéed autumn squashes, pistachio pesto
NY Strip Steak$44.00
garlic & herb confit, truffle potato & spinach hash, baby rainbow carrots, carrot top chimichurri
Market Table
Roey's image

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Broccoli Rabe Pizza$19.00
stracciatella, pine nuts, pecorino
Kale & Pecorino Salad$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
Roey's
Rosemary's image

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary's Focaccia$8.00
rosemary, maldon sea salt
Chopped Salad Siciliana$14.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, ricotta salata, almonds
Lemon Linguine$17.00
preserved lemon, pickled chili, parmigiano
Rosemary's
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

420 W 13th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (7694 reviews)
Takeout Delivery Fast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Little Gem Salad$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.
FIG & OLIVE
Little Island image

 

Little Island

7 11th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Pambazo$12.00
IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO, MINCED RUSSET POTATO, CASCHEW CREAM, GUAJILLO SAUCE, SERVED ON A TELERA ROLL
Grilled Cheese$5.00
GRILLED AMERICAN CHEESE ON TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD
Bushwick Hot Tea$2.50
Little Island
Red Paper Clip image

 

Red Paper Clip

120 Christopher St., New York

Avg 4.3 (148 reviews)
Takeout Fast Pay
Popular items
OG Pork Belly Bao (2)$8.00
peanut / cilantro / suan cai
(Allergens: sesame, dairy, gluten, alliums)
Oaxaca Forever$16.00
mezcal / pomegranate / ginger
Smoked Brisket Bao (2)$8.00
scallion / hoisin / tsai tsai
(Allergens: soybean, gluten, alliums, nightshades)
Red Paper Clip
Coppelia image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
Takeout Digital Dine-In
Popular items
Cubano$12.00
Enchiladas Suizas$21.00
Arroz Con Pollo$21.00
Coppelia
Silver Apricot image

 

Silver Apricot

20 Cornelia Street, New York

Avg 4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sesame Oil Cake$12.00
Served with Orange Butterscotch and Yuzu Cream.
Scallion Puffs$15.00
Zhajiang, Scallion Butter.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
Charred Short Rib Set$45.00
Charred Black Pepper Short Rib over a Celery Root Puree. Served with General Tso's Broccolini and Mushroom Crispy Bits Fried Rice.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
Silver Apricot
The Clam image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Clam

420 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.5 (3034 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Spaghetti & Clams$28.00
Spicy tomato sauce, arugula
Za'atar Roasted Carrots$12.00
Pickled onions, crumbled feta
Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
The Clam
Flex Mussels - Downtown image

 

Flex Mussels - Downtown

154 WEST 13TH STREET, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai$29.50
Flex Mussels - Downtown
Restaurant banner

 

Temperance Wine Bar

40 Carmine Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout Digital Dine-In
Popular items
LEBANESE LAMB BURGER$19.00
Temperance Wine Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Les Trois Chevaux

283 West 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Les Trois Chevaux
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The Happiest Hour

121 W 10TH ST, NEW YORK

Avg 3.8 (1253 reviews)
Takeout Digital Dine-In Fast Pay
The Happiest Hour
Bobo image

 

Bobo

181 W 10th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Sasso Chicken$25.00
delicata squash purée, baby brussels sprouts, jus
Seared Hanger Steak$25.00
pommes pave, confit garlic
Baby Gem Salad$15.00
Bobo

