A map showing the location of The Happiest Hour 121 W 10TH STView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Happiest Hour 121 W 10TH ST

1,253 Reviews

$$

121 W 10TH ST

NEW YORK, NY 10011

Order Again

Popular Items

Coke
Prosecco Gl
Hendrick's

Seltzers

High Noon

$11.00

High Noon Bucket

$56.00

Owls Brew Boozy Tea Special

$3.00Out of stock

Sip Margs ''Mango Sparkling Marg'' can

$3.00Out of stock

Sip Margs "classic sparkling Marg" can

$3.00Out of stock

Truly

$10.00Out of stock

Juneshine Hard Kombucha

$9.00

ODE Berry Basil

$11.00

ODE Pineapple Chili

$11.00

ODE Bucket

$56.00

Beers

Pilsner Draft

$9.00

Goose Island IPA

$9.00

Leinenkugel Shandy

$5.00

Guinness

$9.00

Pacifico

$9.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Narragansett

$7.00

Miller High Life

$7.00

Dale's Pale Ale

$8.00

Pacifico Bucket

$40.00

Bud light bucket

$32.00

Narragansett Bucket

$32.00

Miller High Life Bucket

$32.00

Heineken 00

$9.00

Austin Eastciders Dry Cider

$8.00

Beer Pitcher

$32.00

Beer+ Shot Especial

$14.00

Narragansett + Dickell

Bells Porter

$9.00

Shock Top

$9.00Out of stock

Beer Special

$5.00Out of stock

Classics

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Cosmo

$16.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Ten to One Rum, Lime, Demerara

Dark n Stormy

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Haku Vodka, Cold Brew, Nardini Amaro,

Gimlet

$15.00

Gold Rush

$15.00

Jack Daniel's, Honey, Lemon

Junglebird

$15.00

L.I.T.

$25.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$16.00

El tesoro Blanco, Lime , Triple sec

Mai Tai

$15.00

Mojito

$16.00

Ten To One Rum, Mint, Lime

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Tanguerey , Campari , Antica Carpano

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Redemption Rye, Demerara, Angostura bitter

Paloma

$15.00

Paperplane

$15.00

Penicillin

$16.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$16.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc Gl

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Chardonnay Gl

$14.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

Sparkling Rose Gl

$14.00

Listel Rose Gl

$12.00

Listel Rose Btl

$40.00

Prosecco Gl

$12.00

Prosecco Bottle

$40.00

Sparkling Rose Bottle

$45.00

Cabernet Gl

$14.00

Cabernet Bottle

$45.00

Pinot Noir Gl

$12.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Rose Gl

$12.00Out of stock

Sangiovese Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Rose Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Sangiovese Gl

$12.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Icelandia Bottled Water

$5.00

Gin

Ford's Gin

$14.00

Hendrick's

$16.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Roku Gin

$18.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Citadelle

$14.00Out of stock

Empress Gin

$17.00

Ransom Old Tom

$17.00

Mahon

$14.00Out of stock

Nikka Gin

$16.00

Bols Genever

$18.00

Rum

Cruzan Rum

$14.00

Ten To One Dark

$17.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$15.00

Breckenridge Spiced Rum

$15.00

Ten To One Blanco

$15.00

Cachaca

$14.00

Clement Canne Bleue

$17.00

Clement Select Barrel

$15.00

Pisco

$14.00

Flor de Cana

$17.00

Hamilton St. Lucia

$18.00

Lost Spirits Navy Style

$20.00

Lost Spirits Polynesian

$20.00

Diamond 151

$14.00

Blackstrap

$15.00

Santa Teresa Anejo Claro

$15.00Out of stock

Diplomatico

$15.00Out of stock

Scotch

Monkey Shoulder

$15.00

Glenlivet

$20.00

Glenffidich

$20.00

Johnny Walker Black

$18.00

Johnny Walker Green

$19.00

Oban 14

$22.00

Talisker

$22.00

Sheep Dip

$20.00

Dalmore 12

$20.00

Laphroig 10

$22.00

Laphroig Quarter Cask

$25.00

Balvenie 12

$25.00

Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

$29.00

Balvenie 17

$51.00

Yellow Spot

$34.00

Oban 18

$45.00

Bowmore 15

$30.00

Green Spot

$24.00

Benriach Single Malt 10yr

$28.00

Glendronach Single Malt 12yr

$26.00

Highland Park 18yr

$60.00

Tequila

Sauza

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Repo

$21.00

Hornitos Blanco

$14.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$17.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$20.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$27.00

Herradura Repo

$19.00Out of stock

Milagro Anejo

$20.00

Komos Reposado

$50.00

Komos Cristalino

$52.00

Jalapeno Tequila

$14.00

Hornitos Reposado

$18.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$50.00

Casamigos Reposado Btl

$500.00Out of stock

Casamigos Btl

$450.00

El Tesoro Happiest Single Barrel

$23.00

Claze Azul Btl

$850.00

Vodka

Gary's Good Vodka

$14.00

Titos

$15.00

Haku

$15.00

Ketel one

$17.00

Absolute Elyx

$19.00Out of stock

Titos Bottle

$400.00Out of stock

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$21.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Hibiki Harmony

$24.00

Jack Daniel's

$15.00

Jameson

$14.00

Knob Creek

$18.00

Maker’s Mark

$15.00

Tullamore Dew

$15.00

Toki Suntory

$21.00

Michter’s Bourbon

$18.00

Jim Beam Black

$14.00

Redemption Rye

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Rip van winkle

$60.00

Whistle pig Rye

$19.00Out of stock

Yamazaki 12

$45.00

Old Forester 1920

$23.00

Old Forester Rye

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$17.00

Legent

$16.00

Larceny

$15.00

HIbiki 17

$65.00Out of stock

Redbreast 12 yr

$26.00

Woodford Double Oak

$22.00

Weller Special Reserve

$16.00

Baker's 107

$22.00

Whipper Snapper

$18.00

Akashi Japanese Whiskey

$17.00

Stranahans Colorado Whiskey

$21.00

Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey

$24.00

Pikesville Rye

$18.00

Stagg Jr. Bourbon

$20.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$21.00

Ragtime Rye

$16.00

McKenna 10yr

$15.00

Single Barrel Jack Daniel's

$23.00

Maker's 46

$24.00

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$18.00

I.W. Harper

$30.00

Mezcal

El Silencio

$14.00

Banhez Pechuga

$40.00

400 Conejos

$16.00

Vago Blanca y Negro

$40.00

Liqueur

Campari

$13.00

Chartreuse

$17.00

Amaretto

$14.00

Averna

$15.00

Montenegro

$16.00

Fernet Branca

$15.00

Gourry Cognac

$17.00

Chinola

$16.00

Rumchata

$10.00

Branca Menta

$15.00

Korbel Brandy

$14.00

Torres Brandy 15yr

$16.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$16.00

Shots

Gary's Vodka Shot

$12.00

Sauza Shot

$11.00

Jameson Shot

$12.00

Bourbon Shot

$12.00

Husker Dew

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco Shot

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado Shot

$19.00

Don Julio Shot

$16.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Snack-quiri

$10.00

Green Tea

$12.00

Pickleback

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Tito's Shot

$13.00

Tiki Tuesday

TIki Monkey Paw

$10.00

Tiki Junglebird

$10.00

Tiki Mai Tai

$10.00

Tiki Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Happy Hour Mon-Fri till 6:30 PM

HH Pilsner

$5.00

HH IPA

$5.00

HH Seasonal

$5.00

HH Red

$7.00

HH White

$7.00

HH Rose

$7.00

HH Martini

$10.00

HH Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

HH Shock Top

$5.00Out of stock

HH Hazy IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Burgers

The Happiest Burger

The Happiest Burger

$14.00

Two all beef grass fed burger patties, american cheese , lettuce, tomato ,pickles, confit onions, bacon butter and a special sauce

Single Happy

Single Happy

$12.00

One all beef grass fed, single patty burger, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, confetti onions, raw onions, bacon butter and a special sauce.

The Happiest Veggie Burger

The Happiest Veggie Burger

$14.00

Corn, black bean , rice, carrots, onion, shiitake mushroom and falafel mix patty , with tomato, pickles, fried onions with a spicy sauce.

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk brined chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles and spicy mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles and a spicy mayo.

Snacks

Bonsai Chicken Bites

Bonsai Chicken Bites

$12.00

Deep fried chicken in bonsai flour and topped off with obey seasoning and chicken salt.

Salt + Pepper Broccoli

Salt + Pepper Broccoli

$10.00

Deep fried broccoli in rice flour and salt and pepper with a side of Ranch Dressing - Gluten Free

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Deep fried cauliflower in a tempura butter mix, topped off in buffalo sauce with a side of Blue Cheese. - Gluten Free

Extra Crispy Wings

$15.00

Deep fried wings in a Bonsai Chicken Flour.

Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$12.00

Tater tots topped off with cheese sauce, sour cream, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Deep fried Brussels sprout with scallions, chopped mint and tossed in a lemon vinaigrette. - Gluten Free

Mac and Cheese Bites

$12.00

Deep fried Mac and Cheese Bites topped off with parmesan cheese and a Jalapeño Aioli dressing.

Salads

Happiest Caesar

$14.00

Gem Baby Lettuce Cesar Salad, topped off with parmesan cheese and bread crumbs.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$6.00
Tots

Tots

$6.00

Fries (Copy)

$6.00

Extra Ketchup Sd

Extra Jalapeno Aioli

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Mayo

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Special Sauce

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 4:59 am
Monday6:00 pm - 4:59 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 4:59 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 4:59 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 4:59 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 4:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 W 10TH ST, NEW YORK, NY 10011

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

