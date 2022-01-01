West Village bakeries you'll love
Magnolia Bakery
401 Bleecker St, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go
|$6.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
|Billionaire Banana Pudding Small to go
|$5.25
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
|Classic Banana Pudding Small to go
|$4.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
Marie Blachère
303 6th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|3+1 CROISSANT COMBO
|$7.85
Choice of croissant or chocolate croissant
|CROISSANT
|$2.45
|3+1 CROISSANT
|$7.35