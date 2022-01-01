West Village bakeries you'll love

Must-try bakeries in West Village

Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

401 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
Billionaire Banana Pudding Small to go$5.25
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
Classic Banana Pudding Small to go$4.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Marie Blachère image

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3+1 CROISSANT COMBO$7.85
Choice of croissant or chocolate croissant
CROISSANT$2.45
3+1 CROISSANT$7.35
More about Marie Blachère
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Milk Bar

74 Christopher St, New York

Avg 3.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar

