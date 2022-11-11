Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque West Village

75 Greenwich Avenue

New York, NY 10014

MAINS

Street Taco

Otto's signature corn tortilla, salsa, cilantro, onion, and your choice of filling.

Taco Bowl

Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, salsa, serrano crema, and your choice of filling.

Mexi-Cobb Salad

Seasonal greens, bacon, corn & black bean salsa, pico de gallo, parmesan cheese, tortilla strips, and your choice of filling.

The Burrito

Otto's signature corn tortilla, seasoned black beans, roasted corn, salsa, cilantro, onion, and your choice of filling.

SIDES

Chips & Salsa

Homemade chips with spicy red or mild green salsa.

Chips & Guac

Homemade chips & guacamole.

Rice & Beans

Seasoned mexican rice and refried pinto beans.

Salsa

$1.75

spicy red & mild green

Pico de Gallo

$0.95

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.75
Bottled Coke

Jarritos

$4.00

Utensils

Include Utensils

Chowly Open Item DO NOT DELETE

Chowly Notes

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Slow Smoked BBQ. Born in NYC.

Location

75 Greenwich Avenue, New York, NY 10014

