L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele - NYC 81 Greenwich Ave. NYC

No reviews yet

81 Greenwich Ave

NEW YORK CITY, NY 10014

Antipasti

Braised Spanish octopus, potato, olives, capers, tomato

Mixed Board

$30.00

Cheese Board

$28.00

Montanarine

$19.00

Gnocco Fritto

$19.00

Arancini

$16.00

Zucchini Flowers

$16.00

Fritto Misto

$19.00

Insalate

Insalata Agrumi

$17.00

Insalata Barbabietole

$19.00

Insalata Caesar

$16.00

Butter Lettuce

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$25.00

Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$18.00

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Double Margherita Pizza

$24.00

Bianca Pizza

$24.00

Diavola Pizza

$28.00

Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

$30.00

Pesto Pizza

$34.00

Truffle Pizza

$65.00

Pasta

Spaghetti Nerano

$24.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$26.00

Dolci

Tiramisu

$14.00

Pannacotta

$14.00

Dark Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Mini Tiramisu

Mini Pannacotta

Sandwiches

Zingara

$25.00

Mayonaise, butter lettuce, sliced tomato, fior di latte cheese, prosciutto crudo

Contadina

$25.00

Artichoke cream, coppa, stracchino, sun-dried tomato, butter lettuce

NYE Prefixed Menu

NYE Arancini & Prosecco

NYE Montanara

NYE Tortellini Parmigiano & Tartufo

NYE Orata con Lenticchie & Funghi

NYE Panettone Pudding

NYE Prefixed Menu

$75.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Reg. Coffee

$5.00

Tea

English Breakfast (Black)

$6.00

Jasmine (Green)

$6.00

Apricot Escape (Green)

$6.00

Lemon Ginger

$6.00

Egyptian Chamomile (Herbal)

$6.00

Water/Sodas

Still Water

$9.00

Sparkling Water

$9.00

Mexican Coke

$7.00

Mexican Sprite

$7.00

Orange Blood San Pellegrino

$6.00

Lemonade San Pellegrino

$6.00

Coke Can

$5.00

Diet Coke Can

$5.00

Sprite Can

$5.00

Bottle Beer

KBirr Cuore Di Napoli (American Pale Ale)

$9.00

KBirr Pullicen Hell (Pale Ale)

$9.00

Wine By The Glass

GL Elena Walch - Pinot Grigio

$16.00

GL Bisci - Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi

$15.00

GL Casa d'Ambra - Biancolella

$16.00

GL Rocca del Principe - Fiano di Avellino

$17.00

GL La Colombera - Timorasso Derthona

$18.00

GL Alois Lageder - Schiava

$16.00

GL La Sibilla - Piedirosso

$15.00

GL Vietti - Barbera d'Alba Tre Vigne

$18.00

GL Ciacci Piccolomini - Rosso di Montalcino

$19.00

GL Azelia - Langhe Nebbiolo

$17.00

GL Federico Curtaz - Nero d'Avola

$19.00

GL Podere Sapaio - Cabernet Blend

$25.00

GL Bisol - Prosecco Jeio

$15.00

GL Medici Ermete - Lambrusco

$17.00

GL Ferrari Brut

$20.00

GL San Salvatore - Aglianico Vetere (Rosato)

$16.00

GL La Spinetta - Moscato d'Asti Biancospino (Dolce)

$15.00

Wine BTB

Elena Walch - Pinot Grigio

$64.00

Bisci - Verdicchio dei Castelli

$60.00

Casa d'Ambra - Biancolella

$64.00

Rocca del Principe - Fiano di Avellino

$68.00

La Colombera - Timorasso Derthona

$72.00

Alois Lageder - Schiava

$64.00

La Sibilla - Piedirosso

$60.00

Vietti - Barbera d'Alba Tre Vigne

$72.00

Ciacci Piccolomini - Rosso di Montalcino

$76.00

Azelia - Langhe Nebbiolo

$68.00

Federico Curtaz - Nero d'Avola

$76.00

Podere Sapaio - Cabernet Blend

$100.00

Bisol - Prosecco Jeio

$60.00

Medici Ermete - Lambrusco

$68.00

Ferrari - Brut

$80.00

San Salvatore - Aglianico Vetere (Rosato)

$68.00

La Spinetta - Moscato d'Asti Biancospino (Dolce)

$60.00

Philipponnat Blanc de Noir - Champagne

$250.00

VODKA

Tito's

$16.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Wodka Vodka (Well)

$14.00

GIN

Malfy Gin

$16.00

Ambrosia

$17.00

Ginsmiths (Well)

$16.00

Hendrick's

$17.00

RUM

Goslings Black Seal

$16.00

El Dorado 12yr

$16.00

Santa Teresa 1796 Solera 80

$18.00

El Dorado 3yr (Well)

$14.00

TEQUILA / MEZCAL

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

Casamigos Joven Mezcal

$19.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal (Well)

$14.00

BOURBON / RYE

Bulleit

$18.00

Jameson Irish

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

Makers Mark

$18.00

New Riff Distilling

$18.00

Bulleit 95 (Rye)

$18.00

Rye & Sons (Rye)

$15.00

Whistle Pig (Rye)

$18.00

Open Bourbon / Rye

SCOTCH

Lagavulin 16 yr

$35.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$25.00

Oban 14 yr

$35.00

AMARI / DIGESTIVE

Limoncino

$15.00

Giffard Triple Sec

$15.00

Amaro Nepeta

$18.00

Averna

$15.00

Amaro Del Capo

$15.00

Cynar

$15.00

Amaro Nonino

$18.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Campari Spritz

$16.00

Negroni

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Old Fashion

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

81 Greenwich Ave, NEW YORK CITY, NY 10014

Directions

