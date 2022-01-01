SEMMA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Heritage Southern Indian Cuisine by Chef Vijay Kumar
Location
60 Greenwich Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea - 259 w. 19th street
4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurant