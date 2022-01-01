Restaurant header imageView gallery

SEMMA

review star

No reviews yet

60 Greenwich Avenue

New York, NY 10011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails

Thalaivaa

$18.00

Gin, betel leaf, Domain canton ginger liqueur

Whistle Podu

$18.00

Tokyo Night gin, rose water, dragon fruit, lemon and aquafaba

Silk Smitha

$18.00

Mezcal, green chili, passion fruit, amaro Bassano

Verri

$18.00

Figenza vodka, figs, saffron, lime, mint

Aiyo!

$18.00

aperol, fresh cantaloup, lime

Udipi Town

$18.00

Bangalore Days

$18.00

Coffee Over Tea

$22.00

Special Cocktail

$18.00

Donna Paula Beach

$22.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Sour

$18.00

Classic

Mojito

$17.00

Margarita

$17.00

Gimlet

$17.00

Negroni

$17.00

Moscow Mule

$17.00

Old Fashion

$17.00

Manhattan

$17.00

Mint Julep

$17.00

Cosmopolitan

$17.00

Aperol Spritz

$17.00

Daiquiri

$17.00

Cognac

Courvosier

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$21.00

Remy XO

$38.00

Martell Cordon Blue

$26.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

D'Usse VSOP

$16.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Cordials

Fernet

$13.00

Benedictine

$17.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Meletti

$12.00

Vittone Fernet

$13.00Out of stock

Cap Rock Pear Brandy

$14.00

Campari

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Amareto

$13.00

Sambuca

$13.00

Chartreuse

$15.00

Cynar

$13.00

Gin

Boodles

$14.00

Greenhook

$13.00Out of stock

Roku

$16.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Hendrick's Midsummer

$20.00

Monopolowa (House Gin)

$14.00

Greenalls

$14.00Out of stock

Plymouth

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Tanquery 10

$22.00

Bombay sapphire

$14.00

Beefeater

$15.00

London 1

$15.00

Botanical Gin

$15.00

East London

$15.50

Stoli

$13.00

East London

$15.00

Tokyo Nights

$15.00

Spring 44 Gin

$16.00

Rum

Bacardi

$13.00

Cruzan black strap

$12.00

El Dorado 12

$15.00Out of stock

Goslings

$13.00

Khalua

$13.00

Mount Gay

$14.00Out of stock

House Senator's Club

$14.00

Old Monk

$15.00

Tequila

Arrete

$14.00Out of stock

Bruxo Pechuga

$33.00Out of stock

Bruxo mezcal

$17.00Out of stock

Montelobos Mezcal

$16.00Out of stock

El Siliencio Mezcal

$15.00

Del Maguey Viva

$18.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$39.00

Casamigos anejo

$19.00

Casamigos reposado

$18.00

Casamigos blanco

$16.00

Clase Azule Mezcal

$48.00

Clase Azule Plata

$22.00

Clase Azule reposado

$28.00

Don Julio Silver

$16.00

Don Julio anejo

$17.00

Don Julio reposado

$19.00Out of stock

Herradura Suprema

$58.00

Herradura Silver

$17.00

Patron anejo

$18.00

Patron silver

$16.00

Patron reposado

$17.00

Spolon blanco

$15.00

Spolon reposado

$16.00

Spolon anejo

$17.00

Xicaru Reposado

$21.00

Dahlia

$18.00

Juarez (House Tequilla)

$14.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$16.00

Chopin

$15.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Monopolowa (House Vodka)

$15.00

Stoli

$15.00

Titos

$14.00

Absolute

$13.00

Absolute citron

$13.00

Vdka 6100

$15.00

Whiskey

Amrut fusion

$19.00Out of stock

Amrut peated

$20.00Out of stock

Amrut single malt

$18.00

Balvenie 12

$17.00

Balvenie 17

$28.00

The Balvenie 14

$19.00

Basil Haydens

$17.00

Bellows

$13.00

Benromach

$18.00

Brenne 10

$18.00

Bulleit bourbon

$16.00

Bulleit rye

$16.00

Chivas regal 12

$16.00

Chivas regal 18

$24.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Dewars

$16.00

Dewars white

$13.00

Egans Irish 10

$23.00Out of stock

Glenfiddich 12

$18.00

Glenlivit 12

$18.00

Gordon & Macphail 2005

$35.00

Gordon & Macphail 8

$16.00

Jack Daniels Black

$14.00

Jack Daniels Gentleman

Jack Daniels Rye

$15.00

James E. Pepper 1776 Bourbon

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$42.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$24.00

Laphroaig 10

$16.00

Oban 14

$20.00

Oban 18

$32.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Jameson

$16.00

Suntory Whisky Toki

$16.00

Whistlepig 10

$16.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Knob Creek Smoke

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$18.00

Balvanie 14 Caribbean cask

$21.00

Lagavulin 8

$19.00

Crown Royale Rye

$16.00

Cabin Still (House Whiskey)

$14.00

Sazerac Rye

$15.00

Cask Strength

$18.00

Wine

Dessert

Royal Tokaji BTL

$50.00

Raventos Gls

$15.00

Raventos Btl

$60.00

Els Vinyeron BTL

$65.00

Lambrusco BTL

$55.00

Lombard Premier Cru BTL

$105.00

Champagne Chartogne-Taillet

$110.00

Champagne A. Margaine

$125.00

Champagne Pierre Péters

$140.00

Pol Rger 1\2

$50.00

HL RIESLING GLS

$17.00

Heymann Low Riesling BTL

$70.00

Sandhi, Chardonnay GLASS

$16.00

Sandhi, Chardonnay BTL

$65.00

Selback-Oster (375ml)

$35.00

Lauverget SB GLASS

$16.00

Lauverjet SB BTL

$65.00

Vouvray GLS

$20.00

Vouvray BTL

$85.00

Grillo

$60.00

Bloomer Riesling BTL

$50.00

Bloomer Gewurtz

$55.00

Massican

$80.00

CdP Blanc

$90.00

Elena Walch Gewurtz

$120.00

Elena Walch Beyond The Clouds

$220.00

Ronchi Di Cialla BTL

$65.00

Bodegas Muga BTL

$65.00

BotaniMoscatel BTL

$55.00

Marcel Deiss Gewurtz BTL

$60.00

Cialla Bianco 1.5

$170.00

Hamburger

Vip, Full Comp

Send Extras

Prosecco With Dessert

Send Extra Food

Cerasulo Rose GLS

$18.00

Cerasulo Rose BTL

$75.00

Txakoli BTL

$65.00

Txakoli GLS

$16.00

Sauternes

$16.00Out of stock

BEAUJOLAIS GLASS

$15.00

Beaujolais BTL

$60.00

Chacra PN GLS

$16.00

Chacra PN - BTL

$65.00

Chinon GLS

$16.00

CHINON BTL

$65.00

Thee And Thou GLS

$18.00

Thee And Thou BTL

$75.00

Grgic Plavac Mali

$105.00

Grgich Zin Btl

$80.00

Domaine Tissot

$140.00

Heitz Cellars

$270.00

Cotes Du Rhone BTL

$115.00

Danjou-Banessy

$125.00

Colète

$135.00

Enfield Wine Co.

$145.00

COTEROTIE BTL

$175.00

Ronchi Di Cialla (375)

$40.00

Domaine Font De Cortedune

$110.00

Piancomello BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Brun Avril

$105.00

Chene Bleu Heloise

$155.00

Chene Bleu Abelard

$155.00

Klaus Lenstch PN

$150.00

Beer

Sunday, Easy Lager

$9.00

5.0ABV Authentic malter barley from Czech Republic, fermented with a Belgian lager yeast

1947

$9.00

ABV 7% Hazy IPA

Bronx Well Earned, Pilsner

$12.00

ABV 7% Hoppy American Ale Ripe Peach, Gushers, Fluffy Wheat, Coniferous, White Minerals

Talea Beer Co, IPA

$12.00

Bengali Six Point IPA

$10.00

Backhome Lager

$14.00

Premium Lager

Backhome Sour

$14.00

Private event

Dah! Event

$12,000.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Heritage Southern Indian Cuisine by Chef Vijay Kumar

Website

Location

60 Greenwich Avenue, New York, NY 10011

Directions

Gallery
SEMMA image
SEMMA image
SEMMA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea - 259 w. 19th street
orange star4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Portale
orange star4.6 • 343
126 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Kubeh
orange star4.5 • 3,558
464 6th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! Chelsea
orange starNo Reviews
144 West 19th Street New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Sotto 13
orange starNo Reviews
140 West 13th Street Manhattan, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Sant Ambroeus - West Village
orange starNo Reviews
259 W 4th Street NEW YORK, NY 10014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston