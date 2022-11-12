A map showing the location of Sabor Argentino 57 7th Avenue SView gallery
Latin American

Sabor Argentino 57 7th Avenue S

2 Reviews

57 7th Avenue S

New York, NY 10014

Order Again

Popular Items

Spinach Empanada
Spicy Chicken Empanada
6 MIXTAS

Appetizers

Argentine sausage crostini

$11.00

Argentinian Combo

$17.00

Argentinian sausage, blood sausage & sweetbread.

Burrata

$14.00

Fresh burrata, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, and basil.

Camarones al Ajillo

$19.00

Garlic Shrimp, crushed red pepper in light white wine sauce

Chorizo a la parrilla

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Grilled Octopus

$28.00

Grilled octopus, artichokes and roasted tri-colore potatoes

MORCILLA

$6.00

Prosciutto di Parma con Melon

$13.00

Melons wrapped in prosciutto di parma

Provoleta

$11.00

EMPANADAS

12 MIXTAS

$42.00

12 REGULAR

$38.00

6 MIXTAS

$22.00

6 REGULAR

$20.00

Banana & Dulce de leche Empanada

$4.25

Banana and Argentinian caramel

Beef Empanada

$3.95

Ground beef, onions, oregano, eggs, sliced olives

Caprese Empanada

$3.95

Fresh tomatoe, mozzarella, basil, oregano

Cheese Empanada

$3.95

Mozzarella cheese

Chicken Empanada

$3.95

Chicken, onions, red and green peppers, oregano

Chorizo Empanada

$3.95

Italian sweet sausage, onions, reed and green peppers, garlic

Cuban Empanada

$4.25

Pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard

Formaggi Empanada

$3.95

Grilled beef Empanada

$4.25

Grilled daily fresh cut beef red, green peppers and grana Padano- cheese

Guava & Cheese Empanada

$4.25

Guava and cream cheese

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$3.95

Cooked ham and mozzarella cheese

Mushroom Empanada

$3.95

Onions, red and green peppers, garlic, pepper jack cheese

Pastrami Empanada

$4.25

Pulled Pork Empanada

$4.25

Shrimp Empanada

$4.25

Onions, red and green pepper oregano and garlic

Spicy Chicken Empanada

$3.95

Chicken, onions, red and green peppers, hot sauce

Spinach Empanada

$3.95

Onions, garlic, oregano, parmesan cheese

Veggie Empanada

$4.25

Beans, corn, onions and oregano

Entrees

2 huevos fritos

$5.00

Chorizo

$9.00

Homemade Capeletis a la Caruso

$24.00

Creamy sauce with mashrooms, Ham, onions & parmesan cheese

Homemade Gnocchi a la Sorrentino

$21.00

Tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella cheese and basil

Linguini Seafood

$28.00

Mahi Mahi Steak

$28.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi over spinach with caper sauce

Milanesa de Carne

$18.50

Lightly breaded sirloin beef served with fries

Milanesa de Pollo

$19.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast served with fries

Penne Rigatti

$18.00

Ravioli

$21.00

Salmon a la Parrilla

$29.00

Grilled Norway Atlantic Salmon 8 oz over crispy kale

Sides

French fries

$8.00

Grilled Veggies

$8.00

Mashed potato

$8.00

Mashed Yellow Squash

$8.00

Classic french fries crusted with fine herbs and himalayan pink salt

Potato Salad

$8.00

fresh broccoli and portobello mushrooms sauteed in a silky garlic butter sauce topped with parmigiano -reggiano

Sweet potato fries

$8.00

Yellow rice

$8.00

tender sweet spinach in a creamy sauce topped with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

From the Grill

Argentine Rib Eye Steak Grass Feed

$41.00

Boneless ribeye steak 10 oz

Costillas de Asado

$27.50

Two beef short ribs

Filet de Mignon

$36.90

Grilled filet de mignon 8 oz

Picanha Steak

$25.75

Top sirloin cap

Prime Entrana

$29.75

Grilled skirt steak

Sabor Agentino Parrillada

$90.00

Vacio a la pizza

$29.00

Vacio Steak

$26.50

Flap Steak

West Village Meat parrillada

$75.00

Flab steak, short rib, skirt steak and picanha

Salads

Classic Ceaser Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan and croutons

Ensalada Criolla SALAD

$8.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions in house vinaigrette

Gourmet SALAD

$15.00

Mixed greens- cantaloupe- heart of palm- heart loom tomatoes- avocado - onions- black olives.

Sabor Argentino SALAD

$12.00

Beets, Eggs and Carrots

Summer Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Choripan Sandwich

$17.00

Argentinian sousage, letucce tomatoes and chimchurri sauce

Grilled chicken sandwich

$16.00

Lomito Sandwich

$21.00

Tenderloin, ham, mozzarella, fried egg, mayo, lettuce and tomatoe

Milanesa de Carne Sandwich

$19.00

Lighty beef breaded, lutucce, tomatoes and mayo

Milanesa de Pollo Sandwich

$18.00

Mighty chicken breaded, letucce, tomatoes and mayo

Sabor argentino Skirt steak sandwich

$21.00

COCKTAILS

Aperol spritz

$15.00

Black Vevelt

$15.00

Buenos Aires

$14.00

Cordobes

$14.00

Michelada

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$15.00

Peach Bellini

$14.00

Sangria

$14.00+

Tinto Verano

$12.00

Garibaldi

$15.00

Beverages

Mineral Water

$8.00

Small Mineral Water

$4.00

Sodas

$4.95

Sparkling Mineral Water

$9.00

Water bottle

$2.50

BEER

Corona

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00Out of stock

Modelo

$8.00Out of stock

Quilmes

$8.00Out of stock

Samuel Adams

$8.00

Coffee

Americano

$2.75

Capuccino

$3.75

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$2.95

Tea

$2.00

Desserts

Balcarce/ Chaja

$13.90

Flan con Dulce de Leche

$11.90

Caramel Flan

Ice cream

$6.90

three milk cake

Panqueques con Dulce de Leche

$9.90

One Caramel topped crepes

Queso y Dulce de Batata

$11.90

Cheese and sweet potato dolce

Royal Flan

$15.90

Tiramisu

$12.90

Cheesecake

$9.00

HAPPY HOUR

Happy Hour

$15.99

RED WINES

Cabernet Franc

$14.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00+

Chianti

$49.00

Malbec

$10.00+

Petit Verdot

$51.00

Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Red blend

$14.00+

WHITE WINES

Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Torrontes

$11.00+

Chardonnay

$11.00+

Sauvignon blanc

$13.00+

Semillon

$52.00

ROSE WINES

Finca Wolffer

$12.00+

Lamuchi Rose

$12.00+

PROSECCO

Adami Bosco di Gica 2020

$13.00+

Dacastello Millesimato extra dry

$35.00

Bellafina

$10.00+

Orange wine

2018 Rkatsiteli quevri

$14.00+

Champagne

Le mesnil

$81.00

Chandon Personal

$21.00

BRUNCH

Half Choripan Sandwich

$11.00

Vegan empanadas combo

$9.00

Smoked salmon bagel

$12.00

Argentine Sausage Crostini

$11.00

Sandwich de miga

$9.00

Grilled chicken sandwich

$10.00

Avocado Caprese

$13.00

Skirt steak brunch

$19.00

Picanha pepper sauce with yellow squash

$14.00

Summer Salad

$11.00

Tortilla de papa

$7.00

BRUNCH DRINKS

Mimosa

$14.00+

Bellini

$14.00+

Boozy Brunch

$56.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Peach Bellini

$6.00

Sangria

$7.00

Tinto de verano

$6.00

Buenos aires

$7.00

Soda

$3.00

Aperol spritz

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

57 7th Avenue S, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery

