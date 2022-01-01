Go
MAKANA image

MAKANA

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1329 Saint Nicholas Ave

Washington Heights, NY 10033

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm

Location

1329 Saint Nicholas Ave, Washington Heights NY 10033

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pocion Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tampopo Ramen

No reviews yet

The 1st ramen spot in Washington Heights, NYC!

Pick and Eat @ 177th

No reviews yet

Serving real food made with high quality ingredients!

La Casa Del Mofongo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MAKANA

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston