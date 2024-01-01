Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fresh fruit cup in
Midtown West
/
New York
/
Midtown West
/
Fresh Fruit Cup
Midtown West restaurants that serve fresh fruit cup
Kosher Deluxe
10 West 46TH ST, New York
No reviews yet
FRESH FRUIT CUP
$6.95
More about Kosher Deluxe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carnegie Diner & Cafe
205 w 57th st, New York
Avg 4.2
(137 reviews)
DL_Small Cup Fresh Fruits
$5.00
More about Carnegie Diner & Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Salmon
Chicken Soup
Pudding
Tacos
Buffalo Wings
Avocado Toast
Crispy Chicken
More near Midtown West to explore
Midtown East
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
TriBeCa
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
East Harlem
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(79 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(763 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(746 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(305 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(318 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(182 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(502 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston