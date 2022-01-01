Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Midtown West

Midtown West restaurants
Midtown West restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Mala Project

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pig Ear in Chili Oil$13.00
Thin, Tender Slices of Pig Ear Marinated in a Savory, Spicy, Numbing Sauce on a Bed of Thinly Shredded Potato. Garnished With Sesame Seeds and Cilantro. Served Chilled.
More about Mala Project
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Chili$7.25
Beans - Vegetables - Tomato Stock
More about Certe
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Project Hot Dog$14.75
wagyu beef chili, diced red onions, shredded cheese
Wagyu Beef Chili$12.75
wagyu beef and beans chili, shredded cheese, spicy brioche croutons
The Chili Fries$14.75
wagyu beef and beans chili, shredded cheese, diced red onions, and side of crema
More about Kings of Kobe

