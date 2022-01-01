Midtown West Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana image

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de Carne Asada$17.00
Skirt steak adobado, avocado, chipotle salsa roja, onion, cilantro (3 appetizer size per order)
Tacos de Pescado$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Miznon image

 

Miznon

20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Mushroom Pita$15.00
A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce
Rib Eye Minute Steak Pita$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
Lamb Kebab Pita$15.50
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, green chili pepper
More about Miznon
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Empanadas$13.00
Black beans, queso chihuahua, salsa verde
2 Pc Cauliflower Taco$14.00
Pineapple-arbol glaze, snap peas, pea shoots, lime aoli
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Mexican chorizo, cherry gastrique, crispy leaves
More about Anejo
MARSEILLE image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

MARSEILLE

630 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (8382 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FAROE ISLAND SALMON$30.00
fregola, herb pistou, okra, steamed artichokes
FAROE ISLAND SALMON
vegetable pistou with fregola & basil pesto, okra
RICOTTA CAVATELLI$27.00
chanterelles, leeks, truffles, crème fraiche, parmesan
More about MARSEILLE
Boqueria image

TAPAS

Boqueria

260 W 40th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2891 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Boqueria
Noodle Edition image

NOODLES

Noodle Edition

18 w 45th street, New York

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stir Fried Udon$13.00
Shrimp, pork, bok choy, mushroom
Dan Dan Noodle$13.00
Ground pork, bok choy, peanuts, bean sprouts
Beef Stir Fried Rice Noodles$15.00
Beef, onion, scallion
More about Noodle Edition

