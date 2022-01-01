Cookies in Midtown West

Midtown West restaurants that serve cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

1240 Avenue of the Americas, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go$2.00
A classic oatmeal cookie made with old fashioned rolled oats and raisins with a hint of cinnamon.
Peanut Butter Cookie to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York

Avg 4.7 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie to go$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go$2.00
A classic oatmeal cookie made with old fashioned rolled oats and raisins with a hint of cinnamon.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie to go$2.00
Classic chocolate chip cookies, but made with chunks, not chips!
