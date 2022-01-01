Pies in Midtown West

Cheese Pie image

 

Upside Pizza

270 W 39th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pie$24.00
Falcowitz Pie$32.00
Pepperoni Papi Pie$32.00
More about Upside Pizza
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville

809 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.8 (3239 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville
The Joyce Public House image

 

The Joyce Public House

315 West 39th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherds Pie$21.00
More about The Joyce Public House
108 W40th St image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

108 W40th St

108 West 40th Street, New York

Avg 4 (1714 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
More about 108 W40th St

