Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Midtown West

Go
Midtown West restaurants
Toast

Midtown West restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL - Fish and Chips$18.00
Hand battered fish served with house fries tartar sauce and lemon.
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Miznon image

 

Miznon

20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish N Chips$15.50
More about Miznon

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West

Beef Fried Rice

Steak Frites

Fish Sandwiches

Buffalo Wings

Sliders

Curry Chicken

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Kale Salad

Map

More near Midtown West to explore

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston