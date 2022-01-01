Pudding in Midtown West

Go
Midtown West restaurants
Toast

Midtown West restaurants that serve pudding

Classic Banana Pudding Large to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

1240 Avenue of the Americas, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.25
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
Classic Banana Pudding Small to go$4.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Item pic

 

Magnolia Bakery

383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York

Avg 4.7 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Billionaire Banana Pudding Small to go$5.25
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
Billionaire Banana Pudding Large to go$8.75
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.25
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Classic Banana Pudding Small to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

1794 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.8 (138 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Banana Pudding Small to go$4.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Cupcakes

Ravioli

Short Ribs

Quesadillas

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Midtown West to explore

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston