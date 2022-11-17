Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Il Gattopardo

review star

No reviews yet

13 West 54th Street

New York, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lasagna Di Carnevale
Paccheri Genovese
HALF Pheasant ravioli

ANTIPASTI - appetizers

Parmigiana of zucchini

$27.00

Parmigiana of zucchini with smoked bufala mozzarella, finished with basil olive oil

Smoked Burrata

$32.00

Lightly smoked burrata with grilled eggplant and cherry tomato salad

Lobster salad

$38.00

Crispy salad

$26.00

Crispy salad with seasonal radicchio, frisée, fennel, rainbow carrots, and radishes, with red wine vinegar and olive oil

Tomato Cucumber salad

$26.00

Tomato and cucumber salad with aged ricotta and spring onions

Npepata di cozze

$29.00

Prince Edward Island black mussels in white wine and fresh grounded black pepper

Grilled octopus

$32.00

Grilled octopus, roasted fingerling potatoes, celery hearts and Castelvetrano olives, lemon olive oil and parsley dressing

Veal Meatballs

$27.00

Veal meatballs wrapped with escarole leaves over crispy salad and cherry tomato sauce

PRIMI - pasta & risotto

Fregola Sarda

$36.00

Sardinian fregola risotto style with asparagus tips and scallops

Pheasant ravioli

$36.00

Pheasant and porcini mushroom ravioli in its own sauce

Linguine alle Vongole

$36.00

Neapolitan linguine alle vongole with a touch of anchovies’ pesto

Cavatelli shellfish

$37.00

Homemade cavatelli (Senatore Cappelli durum flour) with shellfish ragout

Spaghetti Bottarga

$36.00

Spaghetti with grey mullet bottarga, garlic, parsley, extra virgin olive oil and a hint of crushed Calabrian red pepper

HALF Pheasant ravioli

$22.00

Pheasant and porcini mushroom ravioli in its own sauce

Paccheri Genovese

$35.00

Paccheri pasta with "Genovese" sauce (slow-cook pork ribs, white wine, white onions)

Lasagna Di Carnevale

$34.00

Lasagna "di Carnevale" with mini meatballs, ricotta and smoked mozzarella

SECONDI - main course

Striped Bass

$56.00

Gently poached wild striped bass, olive oil, lemon and thyme, with grilled endive

Vegan Couscous

$52.00

Vegan couscous with summer sautéed vegetables

Codfish in casseruola

$52.00

Codfish “in casseruola” with Gaeta olives, pantelleria capers, cherry tomatoes and organic potatoes

Chicken breast

$50.00

Grilled free-range chicken breast, marinated with lemon zest and fresh thyme served with Brussel sprouts sautéed with guanciale

Roasted rabbit

$58.00

Roasted rabbit leg scented with Uncinato black truffle, served with sautéed mixed mushrooms

Veal Ossobuco

$68.00

Slow braised veal ossobuco, with lemon zest and rosemary, over mashed potatoes

Veal chop Milanese

$65.00

Veal chop “Milanese” style with arugula salad, olive oil and balsamic dressing

Pork chop

$60.00

Grilled Berkshire pork chop with roasted celery root and sautéed spinach

Black Angus Ribeye x 2

$160.00

Grilled Double R Ranch Angus grass-fed ribeye for two, served with roasted fingerling potatoes (serves two)

Verdure Grigliate

$40.00

Chefs’ selection of organic seasonal grilled and/or sautéed vegetables

CONTORNI - side dishes

Mushrooms

$19.00

Sautéed mixed mushrooms

Vegetable Caponata

$19.00

Braised Escarole

$19.00

Roasted potatoes

$19.00

Herb-roasted fingerling potatoes

Sautéed Spinach

$19.00

Sautéed spinach in extra virgin olive oil and garlic

Sautéed broccoli rabe

$19.00

Sautéed broccoli rabe with crushed red pepper, garlic and olive oil

Brussels Sprouts

$19.00

DOLCI - Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

$19.00

Chocolate mousse orange citrus and shortbread crumbs

Torta Di Mele

$21.00

Torta Caprese

$20.00

Flourless torta Caprese al limoncelo Amalfitano

Espresso Cake

$21.00

Pastiera Napoletana

$18.00

The traditional Neapolitan cheesecake

Fresh Fruit

$19.00

Selection of seasonal fresh fruit

Delizia Al Limone

$22.00Out of stock

N/A Beverage

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Club Soda Fever Tree

$6.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

APPLE JUICE

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$5.00

TOMATO JUICE

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$9.00

Home brewed unsweeted iced-tea

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Natural Water

$12.00

large bottle

Sparkling Water

$12.00

large bottle

Ginger Beer Fever Tree

$6.00

Tonic Water Fever-Tree

$6.00

Limonata Lurisia

$7.00

Chinotto Lurisia

$7.00

Arancia Rossa Lurisia

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Mojito

$13.00

Fresh Organic Strawberries, Lime, Brown Cane Sugar, Fresh Mint, Fever-Tree Premium Ginger Ale, Soda Water

Berry Burlesque

$14.00

Fresh Organic Black Berries, Mint, Sour Mix, Honey, Fever-Tree Premium Ginger Beer

Virgin Mary

$13.00

Organic Tomato Juice, Sea Salt, Fresh Black Pepper, Worcestershire Sauce, Tabasco, Lemon juice, Horseradish

Pink Punch

$13.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Grenadine Syrup, Sprite

Virgin Celery Martini

$14.00

Celery Puree, Sparkling Water, Sour Mix, Simple Syrup, Celery Bitter, Touch of Tabasco

Etna On The Rock

$14.00

Grapefruit Juice, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Honey Syrup, Black Volcanic Coarse Salt

Chinotto Fizz

$15.00

Organic Marmalade Cordial, Acqua Tonica di Chinotto Lurisia, Old Fashion Bitter, Lime Sprinkles

Virgin Mojito

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Passion is our main ingredient!

Website

Location

13 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
Il Gattopardo image
Il Gattopardo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
orange starNo Reviews
20 East 49th Street New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Quality Italian
orange star4.7 • 4,334
57 W 57th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Alidoro - 1 Rockefeller Plaza
orange star4.5 • 34
1 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10020
View restaurantnext
Mozzarella & Vino
orange star4.4 • 1,243
33 W 54th Street New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Da Rosina
orange starNo Reviews
342 West 46th Street New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Alidoro - The Hugh @ 601 Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 9,696
647 9th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext