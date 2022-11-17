Italian
Il Gattopardo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Passion is our main ingredient!
Location
13 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019
Gallery