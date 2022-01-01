Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Quality Italian

4,334 Reviews

$$$$

57 W 57th St

New York, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SUPERBOWL CHICKEN PARM PIZZA

Super Bowl Chicken Parm Pizza

Super Bowl Chicken Parm Pizza

$76.00

The Classic with Chili Honey & House Seasonings.

Super Bowl Buffalo Chicken Parm Pizza

Super Bowl Buffalo Chicken Parm Pizza

$82.00

Our Super Bowl Chicken Parm Special: Buffalo Chicken Parm Pizza with Frank's Red Hot, Shaved Celery & Carrots, and Gorgonzola Dolce.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Quality Italian is a modern take on the Italian-American steakhouse tradition. It references the flavors, style and tableside flair of this classic genre with unique design and food that appeals to today’s diner. Continuing the tradition of sister restaurant Quality Meats, Quality Italian references old‑world butcher shops in its unique design, drawing inspiration from the traditional butcher guilds found throughout Italy. These guilds were responsible for maintaining quality control for the meat sold throughout the country, and at Quality Italian, internationally renowned design firm AvroKO references the significant role these institutions had in Italian culture and tradition in each of the restaurants.

Website

Location

57 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
Quality Italian New York image
Quality Italian New York image
Quality Italian New York image
Quality Italian New York image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tanner Smith's
orange star4.6 • 2,740
204 W 55th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Fig & Olive - Fifth Avenue
orange star4.6 • 10,777
10 E 52nd St New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
orange starNo Reviews
20 East 49th Street New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Il Gattopardo
orange starNo Reviews
13 West 54th Street New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Alidoro - 1 Rockefeller Plaza
orange star4.5 • 34
1 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10020
View restaurantnext
City Winery - Rockefeller Pop Up
orange starNo Reviews
45 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10020
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 9,696
647 9th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Sarabeth's - Central Park South
orange star4.0 • 9,595
40 Central Park S New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
MARSEILLE
orange star4.4 • 8,382
630 9th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Barn Joo - 35
orange star4.1 • 5,162
34 W 35th St New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
1002-mew35
orange star4.3 • 4,547
53 W 35th St, Basement New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Marea - New York
orange star4.3 • 4,451
240 Central Park South New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston