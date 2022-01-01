Midtown West sandwich spots you'll love
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|The Proper Cobb
|$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
|A Great Grain Bowl
|$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
More about Miznon
Miznon
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York
|Popular items
|Wild Mushroom Pita
|$15.00
A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce
|Rib Eye Minute Steak Pita
|$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$15.50
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, green chili pepper
More about Sophie's Cuban
Sophie's Cuban
1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york
|Popular items
|Spinach and Cheese
|$3.49
Contains Gluten. Dairy.
|Chicken
|$3.49
Contains Gluten. Egg.
|Shredded Beef Stew
|$14.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
More about Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken
620 8th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side
|$9.49
Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.
|Grilled Corn Esquites
|$3.99
Mexican style fresh grilled corn off the cob.
|2 Tenders
|$5.49
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
More about The Joyce Public House
The Joyce Public House
315 West 39th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Mash
|$7.00
|Meatloaf
|$20.00
|Ravioli
|$22.00