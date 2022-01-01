Midtown West sandwich spots you'll love

Schnipper's - Times Square image

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

The Proper Cobb$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
A Great Grain Bowl$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
Miznon image

 

Miznon

20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York

Wild Mushroom Pita$15.00
A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce
Rib Eye Minute Steak Pita$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
Lamb Kebab Pita$15.50
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, green chili pepper
Sophie's Cuban image

 

Sophie's Cuban

1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york

Spinach and Cheese$3.49
Contains Gluten. Dairy.
Chicken$3.49
Contains Gluten. Egg.
Shredded Beef Stew$14.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken

620 8th Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (76 reviews)
COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side$9.49
Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.
Grilled Corn Esquites$3.99
Mexican style fresh grilled corn off the cob.
2 Tenders$5.49
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
The Joyce Public House image

 

The Joyce Public House

315 West 39th Street, New York

Mash$7.00
Meatloaf$20.00
Ravioli$22.00
108 W40th St image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

108 W40th St

108 West 40th Street, New York

Avg 4 (1714 reviews)
Mediterrean Quinoa$16.00
50/50 Wings 6pc$14.00
French Onion Dip$20.00
