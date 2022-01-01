Midtown West salad spots you'll love
Twentyonegrains
152 W 52nd St, New York
Popular items
Kalling it Kale
|$10.90
Fresh kale mixed with charred avocado, thinly sliced fennel, avocado, and our 21 grains mix. Topped with colorful watermelon radish and a basil-yogurt dressing.
Crisp Cauli
|$10.90
Red cabbage and baby spinach come together to compliment Gomasio salt-roasted cauliflower, toasted oat, and the lemon buttermilk dressing.
Savory Endive
|$10.90
Peppery arugula, romaine and buckwheat build the base, with juicy grapes, scallions, and radishes added along with a zesty red wine dressing.
PASTA • SALADS
Mozzarella & Vino
33 W 54th Street, New York
Popular items
Burrata Pugliese
|$19.00
Burrata Pugliese scented with basil oil served with pickled giardiniera
Wagyu burger
|$24.00
Wagyu beef burger, all-natural Colorado raised, with local tomatoes and romaine hearts, and roasted fingerling potatoes
Citrus and avocado salad
|$15.00
Served with fennel and Gaeta olives, with a fresh mint dressing