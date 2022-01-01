Midtown West salad spots you'll love

Go
Midtown West restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Midtown West

Twentyonegrains image

 

Twentyonegrains

152 W 52nd St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kalling it Kale$10.90
Fresh kale mixed with charred avocado, thinly sliced fennel, avocado, and our 21 grains mix. Topped with colorful watermelon radish and a basil-yogurt dressing.
Crisp Cauli$10.90
Red cabbage and baby spinach come together to compliment Gomasio salt-roasted cauliflower, toasted oat, and the lemon buttermilk dressing.
Savory Endive$10.90
Peppery arugula, romaine and buckwheat build the base, with juicy grapes, scallions, and radishes added along with a zesty red wine dressing.
More about Twentyonegrains
Mozzarella & Vino image

PASTA • SALADS

Mozzarella & Vino

33 W 54th Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrata Pugliese$19.00
Burrata Pugliese scented with basil oil served with pickled giardiniera
Wagyu burger$24.00
Wagyu beef burger, all-natural Colorado raised, with local tomatoes and romaine hearts, and roasted fingerling potatoes
Citrus and avocado salad$15.00
Served with fennel and Gaeta olives, with a fresh mint dressing
More about Mozzarella & Vino

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown West

Tacos

Salmon

Quesadillas

Cake

Ravioli

Cheeseburgers

Pies

Cupcakes

Map

More near Midtown West to explore

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston