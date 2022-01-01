Midtown West burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Midtown West

Schnipper's - Times Square image

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Proper Cobb$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
A Great Grain Bowl$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
BURGERMANIA INC image

 

BURGERMANIA INC

274 W 40th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Slider$3.49
Crispy Fired Chicken Tender Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Roma Tomato, and Topped with House Ranch.
Big Boy$10.99
Juicy Double Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Beef Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, with Creamy Southwest Sauce
5 pcs Organic Wings$7.99
100% USDA Organic Wings
Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken

620 8th Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side$9.49
Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.
Grilled Corn Esquites$3.99
Mexican style fresh grilled corn off the cob.
2 Tenders$5.49
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
The Joyce Public House image

 

The Joyce Public House

315 West 39th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mash$7.00
Meatloaf$20.00
Ravioli$22.00
Kings of Kobe image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$13.95
maple hot sauce or chipotle bbq sauce, sesame seeds (7pc or 14pcs)
Build Your Own Burger$13.95
get creative!
Sweet Potato Tots$7.75
served with a side of spicy maple mayo
