Midtown West burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Midtown West
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|The Proper Cobb
|$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
|A Great Grain Bowl
|$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
More about BURGERMANIA INC
BURGERMANIA INC
274 W 40th St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Slider
|$3.49
Crispy Fired Chicken Tender Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Roma Tomato, and Topped with House Ranch.
|Big Boy
|$10.99
Juicy Double Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Beef Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, with Creamy Southwest Sauce
|5 pcs Organic Wings
|$7.99
100% USDA Organic Wings
Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
More about Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken
620 8th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side
|$9.49
Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.
|Grilled Corn Esquites
|$3.99
Mexican style fresh grilled corn off the cob.
|2 Tenders
|$5.49
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
More about The Joyce Public House
The Joyce Public House
315 West 39th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Mash
|$7.00
|Meatloaf
|$20.00
|Ravioli
|$22.00