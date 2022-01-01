Midtown West bakeries you'll love

Toast

Must-try bakeries in Midtown West

Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

1794 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.8 (138 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Banana Pudding Small to go$4.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
Peanut Butter Cookie to go$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
Double Fudge Brownie to go$3.50
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

1240 Avenue of the Americas, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red Velvet Banana Pudding Medium to go$7.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
12 ounces
Van/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Red Velvet Cake Slice to go$7.25
Red Velvet Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York

Avg 4.7 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon Bar to go$3.50
Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go$2.00
A classic oatmeal cookie made with old fashioned rolled oats and raisins with a hint of cinnamon.
Choc/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
More about Magnolia Bakery

