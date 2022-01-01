Midtown West Latin American restaurants you'll love

Go
Midtown West restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Midtown West

Banner pic

TACOS

Azulé Cantina

31 W 52nd, New York

Avg 4.2 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tinga$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
Roasted Fish$4.95
(GF) Local, wild-caught grilled flounder, pico de gallo, green cabbage, cashew salsa macha, toasted cashews, served on house-made blue corn tortilla
Baja Bowl$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
More about Azulé Cantina
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana image

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de Carne Asada$17.00
Skirt steak adobado, avocado, chipotle salsa roja, onion, cilantro (3 appetizer size per order)
Tacos de Pescado$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Sophie's Cuban image

 

Sophie's Cuban

1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach and Cheese$3.49
Contains Gluten. Dairy.
Chicken$3.49
Contains Gluten. Egg.
Shredded Beef Stew$14.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
More about Sophie's Cuban
La Esquina - Midtown image

TACOS

La Esquina - Midtown

200 W 55th St,, New York

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA DE POLLO$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
TACO DE CAMARON$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
BISTEC CON QUESO$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
More about La Esquina - Midtown
Taco Dumbo image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Dumbo

1385 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Braised Short Rib$4.95
(GF) Grass-fed braised short rib, green cabbage slaw, pickled onion, salsa verde
Shroom Duo$3.95
(GF, Vegan) Shiitake and cremini mushrooms, pumpkin seed salsa, red cabbage, shredded kale
Quesadilla$4.95
(GF) House-made organic blue corn tortilla, melted oaxaca cheese, smoked squash salsa, shaved cabbage, fresno pepper
More about Taco Dumbo
Sophie's Cuban image

 

Sophie's Cuban

21 West 45th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sophie's Cuban

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown West

Tacos

Salmon

Quesadillas

Cake

Ravioli

Cheeseburgers

Pies

Cupcakes

Map

More near Midtown West to explore

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston