Midtown West Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Midtown West
More about Azulé Cantina
TACOS
Azulé Cantina
31 W 52nd, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga
|$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
|Roasted Fish
|$4.95
(GF) Local, wild-caught grilled flounder, pico de gallo, green cabbage, cashew salsa macha, toasted cashews, served on house-made blue corn tortilla
|Baja Bowl
|$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
802 9th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$17.00
Skirt steak adobado, avocado, chipotle salsa roja, onion, cilantro (3 appetizer size per order)
|Tacos de Pescado
|$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
|Tacos de Pollo
|$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
More about Sophie's Cuban
Sophie's Cuban
1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york
|Popular items
|Spinach and Cheese
|$3.49
Contains Gluten. Dairy.
|Chicken
|$3.49
Contains Gluten. Egg.
|Shredded Beef Stew
|$14.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
More about La Esquina - Midtown
TACOS
La Esquina - Midtown
200 W 55th St,, New York
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA DE POLLO
|$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
|TACO DE CAMARON
|$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
|BISTEC CON QUESO
|$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
More about Taco Dumbo
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Dumbo
1385 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Braised Short Rib
|$4.95
(GF) Grass-fed braised short rib, green cabbage slaw, pickled onion, salsa verde
|Shroom Duo
|$3.95
(GF, Vegan) Shiitake and cremini mushrooms, pumpkin seed salsa, red cabbage, shredded kale
|Quesadilla
|$4.95
(GF) House-made organic blue corn tortilla, melted oaxaca cheese, smoked squash salsa, shaved cabbage, fresno pepper