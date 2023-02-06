Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Vegan

Manhattanville Market 3227 Broadway

No reviews yet

3227 Broadway

New York, NY 10027

Biscuits

Chef Chris Scott's Famous Biscuit Sandwiches
Crispy Fried Chicken Biscuit

Crispy Fried Chicken Biscuit

$13.00

Pimento cheese, hot honey, bread and butter pickles

Avocado Toast Biscuit

Avocado Toast Biscuit

$10.00

Sunny side up egg, guacamole, avocado, and tomato jam

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$10.00

Pennsylvania Dutch style sausage, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese and ketchup

Pulled BBQ Pork

Pulled BBQ Pork

$10.00

Carolina BBQ pork and old bay slaw

Smoked Salmon Biscuit

Smoked Salmon Biscuit

$13.00

Smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, pickled onions, and dill

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$8.00

Buttermilk Biscuit with country turkey gravy on the side

Sides

Biscuit

Biscuit

$5.00

Biscuits in Bulk

Fresh baked to order. Available in 6 or 12

Desserts

Southern Fried Biscuit Bites

Southern Fried Biscuit Bites

$7.00

Warm biscuit donuts tossed with cinnamon sugar. With a side of dulce de leche

Go Bananas

Go Bananas

$7.00

Biscuit banana bread pudding, banana creme, salted caramel and white chocolate granola

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Served warm with caramel sauce and homemade icing

Soup

Chicken and Corn Soup

Chicken and Corn Soup

$6.00

Pennsylvania Dutch style - cream based

Hummus

Tehina, Olive Oil & Sumac

Tehina, Olive Oil & Sumac

$10.00
Falafel, Chopped Salad & Tahina

Falafel, Chopped Salad & Tahina

$13.00
Shawarma Spiced Chicken, Eggplant, Schug

Shawarma Spiced Chicken, Eggplant, Schug

$15.00
Chickpea Stew, Parsley Salad

Chickpea Stew, Parsley Salad

$12.00
Sweet Potato "Hummus"

Sweet Potato "Hummus"

$11.00

Lavash Wraps

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$15.00

Sides and Salatim

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$4.00
Eggplant

Eggplant

$4.00
Falafel

Falafel

$4.00
Grilled Beets

Grilled Beets

$6.00
Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$6.00
Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$1.50

Tabouleh Side

$6.00

Extra Sauces

Green Schug

$1.00

Harissa

$1.00

Tehina

$1.00

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$11.00

Build your own plate. Choose a base, sides and a protein

Salads

Baby Kale

Baby Kale

$10.00

Gem Caesar

$13.00

Southeast Asian Salad

$13.00

Just Sides

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$4.00
Lentils and Beets

Lentils and Beets

$4.00
Soba Noodles

Soba Noodles

$4.00
Gigante Bean Salad

Gigante Bean Salad

$4.00
Quinoa with Zucchini

Quinoa with Zucchini

$4.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.00
Roasted Broccoli

Roasted Broccoli

$4.00
Marinated Portobello

Marinated Portobello

$4.00

Slices

Benny's Famous Slice

$4.50

Pepperoni Slice

$5.00

Arthur Ave. Slice

$5.50

Baby Bella Slice

$5.50

Pizza

Benny's Famous Whole Pie

$24.00

Pepperoni Whole Pie

$26.00

Arthur Ave. Whole Pie

$28.00

The Baby Bella Whole Pie

$26.00

Heros

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Meatball Parmesan

$14.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Additions

Grandma's "Meatballs in Gravy"

$10.00

Extra Marinara Sauce

$1.00
Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$6.00

Snacks

Hal's Chips

Hal's Chips

$2.75
KIND Bar

KIND Bar

$3.00
FAGE Yogurt

FAGE Yogurt

$3.00
COCOJUNE Yogurt

COCOJUNE Yogurt

$3.50

Beverages

Water

Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00
Montauk Iced Tea

Montauk Iced Tea

$3.00
Hal's Seltzer

Hal's Seltzer

$2.00
Celsius Sparkling

Celsius Sparkling

$3.00
Brew Dr Kombucha

Brew Dr Kombucha

$5.00
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.00
Boylans

Boylans

Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.00
Poppi

Poppi

$3.50
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00+
Americano

Americano

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Columbia University's new graduate campus. Experience flavors from renowned chefs Chris Scott and Franklin Becker

Website

Location

3227 Broadway, New York, NY 10027

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

