Golden Grill Restaurant

1379 Queen Anne Rd

Teaneck, NJ 07666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Farm Fresh Egg Specials

ONE EGG ONLY

$2.00

One Egg, Any Style

$5.00

Three Eggs any Style

$8.00

THREE EGGS ONLY

$6.00

Two Egg W/ Turkey

$10.50

TWO EGGS ONLY

$4.00

Two Eggs with Bacon

$8.75

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Beef Sausage

$9.75

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Canadian Bacon

$9.75

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Chicken Livers

$11.25

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash

$10.25

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Country Sausage

$9.75

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Fish Cake

$10.50

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Ham

$8.75

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Pastrami

$10.50

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Sage Sausage

$9.75

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Sardines

$8.25

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Sausage

$8.75

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Smoked Ham

$10.25

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Steak

$13.00

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Taylor Ham

$8.75

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Turkey Bacon

$9.75

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Turkey Sausage

$9.75

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs with Whiting

$10.50

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Two Eggs, Any Style

$5.50

Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Breakfast Sandwiches

One Egg Any Style Sandwich

$3.25

Served on choice of bread

One Egg with Bacon Sandwich

$4.50

Served on choice of bread

One Egg with Ham Sandwich

$4.50

Served on choice of bread

One Egg with Sausage Sandwich

$4.50

Served on choice of bread

One Egg with Beef Sausage Sandwich

$4.95

Served on choice of bread

One Egg with Sage Sausage Sandwich

$4.95

Served on choice of bread

One Egg with Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$4.95

Served on choice of bread

One Egg wtih Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$4.95

Served on choice of bread

One Egg with Pastrami Sandwich

$7.25

Served on choice of bread

One Egg with Smoked Ham Sandwich

$7.25

Served on choice of bread

One Egg with Fish Cake Sandwich

$7.25

Served on choice of bread

One Egg with Whiting Sandwich

$7.25

Served on choice of bread

One egg w/ country sausage

$4.95

No egg

$1.25

One egg w/ Taylor han

$4.50

One egg w/ Canadian bacon

$4.95

One Egg W/ Turkey

$7.25

Two Eggs any Style Sandwich

$4.25

Served on choice of bread

Two Eggs with choice of Bacon Sandwich

$5.50

Served on choice of bread

Two Eggs with Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Served on choice of bread

Two Eggs with Sausage Sandwich

$5.50

Served on choice of bread

Two Eggs with of Beef Sausage Sandwich

$5.95

Served on choice of bread

Two Eggs with Sage Sausage Sandwich

$5.95

Served on choice of bread

Two Eggs with Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$5.95

Served on choice of bread

Two Eggs with Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$5.95

Served on choice of bread

Two Egg with Pastrami Sandwich

$8.25

Two Eggs with Smoked Ham Sandwich

$8.25

Served on choice of bread

Two Eggs with Fish Cake Sandwich

$8.25

Served on choice of bread

Two Eggs with Whiting Sandwich

$8.25

Served on choice of bread

Two egg w/ country saosage

$5.95

Two egg w/ Taylor ham

$5.50

Two egg w/ Canadian bacon

$5.95

Two Egg W/ Turkey

$8.25

Egg Omelettes

Bacon Omelette

$9.25

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Beef Omelette

$10.25

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Broccoli and Cheese Omelette

$10.50

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

C b h omelette

$10.75

Canadian Bacon Omelette

$8.75

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Cheese Omelette

$7.95

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Corned Beef Omelette

$10.75

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Feta and Tomato Omelette

$9.75

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Garden Omelette

$10.75

Mushrooms, Peppers, Broccoli and Onions. Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Ham Omelette

$9.25

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Mushroom Omelette

$9.25

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Onion and Pepper Omelette

$9.75

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Pastrami Omelette

$10.75

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Sage Omelette

$10.25

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Sausage Omelette

$9.25

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Spanish Omelette

$9.95

(Ham, Onions, Peppers and Tomato. Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Spinach and Mozzarella Omelette

$10.25

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Turkey Bacon Omelette

$10.25

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Turkey Sausage Omelette

$10.25

Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Western Omelette

$9.50

Ham, Onions & Peppers. Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

No Eggs Platter

No Egg Platter

Golden Grill Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

$9.25

Served with Butter and Syrup

One Pancake

$3.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Short Stack (2)

$5.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Short Stack (2) with Two Eggs

$7.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Silver Dollars

$6.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Pancake

$6.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Pancake with Two Eggs

$8.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Pancake with Bacon

$9.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Pancake with Sausage

$9.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Pancake with Taylor Ham

$9.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Pancake with Beef Sausage

$10.25

Served with Butter and Syrup

Pancake with Sage Sausage

$10.25

Served with Butter and Syrup

Pancake with Turkey Sausage

$10.25

Served with Butter and Syrup

Pancake with Turkey Bacon

$10.25

Served with Butter and Syrup

Pancake with Smoked Ham

$10.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

PD (2 Eggs and Bacon)

$11.00

Served with Butter and Syrup

PD (2 Eggs and Sausage)

$11.00

Served with Butter and Syrup

PD (2 Eggs and Beef Sausage)

$11.50

Served with Butter and Syrup

PD (2 Eggs and Sage Sausage)

$11.50

Served with Butter and Syrup

PD (2 Eggs and Turkey Sausage)

$11.50

Served with Butter and Syrup

PD (2 Eggs and Turkey Bacon)

$11.50

Served with Butter and Syrup

French Toast & Waffles

French Toast

$6.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

French Toast with 2 Eggs any Style

$8.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

French Toast with Bacon

$9.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

French Toast with Sausage

$9.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

French Toast with Taylor Ham

$9.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

French Toast with Beef Sausage

$10.25

Served with Butter and Syrup

French Toast with Sage Sausage

$10.25

Served with Butter and Syrup

French Toast with Turkey Sausage

$10.25

Served with Butter and Syrup

French Toast with Turkey Bacon

$10.25

Served with Butter and Syrup

French Toast with Smoked Ham

$10.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Short stack French toast

$5.75

FTD ( with 2 Eggs and Bacon)

$11.00

Served with Butter and Syrup

FTD ( with 2 Eggs & Sausage)

$11.00

Served with Butter and Syrup

FTD ( with 2 Eggs and Beef Sausage)

$11.50

Served with Butter and Syrup

FDT ( with 2 Eggs & Sage Sausage)

$11.50

Served with Butter and Syrup

FTD ( with 2 Eggs & Turkey Sausage)

$11.50

Served with Butter and Syrup

FTD ( with 2 Eggs & Turkey Bacon)

$11.50

Served with Butter and Syrup

Waffle

$6.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Waffle with Two Eggs

$8.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Waffle with Bacon

$9.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Waffle with Sausage

$9.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Waffle with Taylor Ham

$9.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Waffle with Beef Sausage

$10.25

Served with Butter and Syrup

Waffle with Sage Sausage

$10.25

Served with Butter and Syrup

Waffle with Turkey Sausage

$10.25

Served with Butter and Syrup

Waffle with Turkey Bacon

$10.25

Served with Butter and Syrup

Waffle with Smoked Ham

$10.75

Served with Butter and Syrup

Waffle with Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Served with Butter and Syrup

WD (with 2 Eggs and Bacon)

$11.00

WD (with 2 Eggs and Sausage)

$11.00

WD (with 2 Eggs and Beef Sausage)

$11.50

WD (with 2 Eggs and Sage Sausage)

$11.50

WD (with 2 eggs and Turkey Sausage)

$11.50

WD (with 2 Eggs and Turkey Bacon)

$11.50

Breads and Muffins

Bagel with Butter

$1.95

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.95

Banana Walnut Muffin

$2.25

Blueberry Muffin

$2.25

Buttered Roll or Toast

$1.75

Corn Muffin

$2.25

Croissant with Butter

$2.25

English Muffin with Butter

$1.95

Rye Toast

$1.50

White Toast

$1.50

Whole Wheat Toast

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.25

Cereals

Cold Cereal with Milk

$2.75

Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Grits Bowl

$3.75

Grits Cup

$3.00

Oatmeal Bowl

$3.75

Oatmeal Cup

$3.00

Banana

$0.75

Burger Board

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.75

Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw

Bacon Cheese Burger Deluxe

$11.75

Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries

Beef Burger 8oz Fresh Ground Beef

$8.25

Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw

Beef Burger Deluxe 8oz Fresh Ground Beef

$10.25

Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries

Cheese Burger

$8.75

Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$10.75

Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries

Mushroom Burger

$9.25

Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw

Mushroom Burger Deluxe

$11.25

Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries

Pizza Burger

$9.25

Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw

Pizza Burger Deluxe

$11.25

Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries

Turkey Burger

$8.95

Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw

Turkey Burger Deluxe

$10.95

Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries

Veggie Burger

$8.95

Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw

Veggie Burger Deluxe

$10.95

Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries

Club Sandwiches

BLT Club Sandwich

$10.95

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Burger and Bacon Club /W Lettuce and Tomato

$11.95

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Chicken Salad and Bacon Club W/ Lettuce and Tomato

$10.95

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Egg Salad Club W/Lettuce and Tomato

$10.95

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Roast Beef and Swiss Club W/ Lettuce and Tomato

$11.95

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Smoked Ham and Swiss Club W/Lettuce and Tomato

$11.95

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Tuna Salad Club W/ Lettuce and Tomato

$10.95

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Turkey and Bacon Club W/Lettuce and Tomato

$11.25

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Turkey and Pastrami Club W/ Lettuce and Tomato

$11.95

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Cold Sandwiches

Cold BLT Sandwich

$6.50

Served with Lettuce and Tomato

Cold Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.95

Served with Lettuce and Tomato

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.95

Served with Lettuce and Tomato

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Served with Lettuce and Tomato

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$8.95

Served with Lettuce and Tomato

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Served with Lettuce and Tomato

Turkey BLT Sandwich

$6.95

Served with Lettuce and Tomato

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$8.95

Served with Lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Daily Lunch Special

Chicken Francaise in Lemon Wine Sauce

$16.50

Includes Choice of Potatoe or Rice & Vegetable

Chicken Marsala in Mushroom Marsala Wine Sauce

$16.50

Includes Choice of Potatoe or Rice & Vegetable

Marinated Hanger Steak

$16.95

Includes Choice of Potatoe or Rice & Vegetable

Marinated Salmon Steak

$18.50

Includes Choice of Potatoe or Rice & Vegetable

Hot Open Sandwiches

Hot Open Roast Beef with Gravy

$13.95

Served with Potato and Vegetable

Hot Open Roast Turkey with Gravy

$13.95

Served with Potato and Vegetable

Hot Open Sliced Steak with Gravy

$13.95

Served with Potato and Vegetable

Hot Open Virginia Ham with Gravy

$13.95

Served with Potato and Vegetable

Hot Sandwiches

Cheese Steak

$11.95

Served with French Fries

Hot Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Served with French Fries

Hot Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$10.95

Served with French Fries

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.95

Served with French Fries

Hot Pastrami Reuben Sandwich

$11.95

Served with French Fries

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$11.95

Served with French Fries

Hot Roast Turkey Sandwich

$11.95

Served with French Fries

Hot Smoked Ham Sandwich

$11.95

Served with French Fries

Pita & Gyro Sandwiches

Beef Gyro On Pita

$11.50

Served with French Fries

Chicken Gyro On Pita

$11.50

Served with French Fries

Chicken Salad and Bacon On Pita

$10.50

Served with French Fries

Steak Gyro On Pita

$12.50

Served with French Fries

Tuna Salad and Cheese On Pita

$10.50

Served with French Fries

Turkey, Bacon and Cheese On Pita

$11.50

Served with French Fries

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine, Croutons and Parmesan. Choice of Dressing

Chef's Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Hard Boilded Egg & Olives. Choice of Dressing

Cindy Salad

$10.95

Romaine, Walnuts, Craisins & Feta. Choice of Dressing

Greek Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Olive, Cucumber, Feta, Pepper, Onion & Hard Boiled Egg. Choice of Dressing

Tossed Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & Green Pepper. Choice of Dressing

Chicken salad (Lettuce & Tomato & hardboiled egg )

$8.95

Sandwich Board

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$7.25

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$7.25

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Grilled Cheese with Taylor Ham

$7.25

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$5.45

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Grilled Cheese with Turkey Bacon

$7.50

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Tuna Melt

$8.75

Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Soup

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.00

There's More.....

Chicken Tenders with French Fries

$11.95

Fried Shrimp with French Fries

$12.95

Fried Whiting with French Fries

$11.95

Personal Pizza

$6.95

Wraps

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$11.50

Served with French Fries

Fresh Turkey Wrap

$11.50

Served with French Fries

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Served with French Fries

Grilled Vegetables Wrap

$11.50

Served with French Fries

Roast Beef & Swiss Wrap

$11.50

Served with French Fries

Steak Wrap

$12.95

Served with French Fries

Tuna Wrap

$10.25

Served with French Fries

Side Orders

Bacon

$4.50

Beef Sausage

$4.95

Canadian Bacon

$4.95

Cheese Fries

$4.95

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Country Sausage

$4.95

Fish Cake

$5.95

French Fries

$4.25

Ham

$4.50

Home Fries

$4.25

Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara

$7.25

Onion Rings

$5.50

Pastrami

$6.25

Sage Sausage

$4.95

Sardines

$5.25

Sausage

$4.50

Smoked Ham

$6.25

Taylor Ham

$4.50

Turkey Sausage

$4.95

Whiting Fish

$6.25

Turkey Bacon

$4.95

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

vegetables

$4.50

Turkey

$6.25

Steak

$6.50

SM Beverages

Chocolate Milk Small

$2.25

Coffee Small

$2.00

Decaf Coffee Small

$2.25

Herbal Tea Small

$2.25

Milk Small

$1.95

Tea Small

$2.00

MED Beverages

Apple Juice Medium

$2.00

Cranberry Juice Medium

$2.00

Orange Juice Medium

$2.00

LG Beverages

Apple Juice Large

$2.75

Chocolate Milk Large

$3.25

Cofferr Large

$2.50

Cranberry Juice Large

$2.75

Decaf Coffee Large

$2.75

Herbal Tea Large

$2.75

Milk Large

$2.75

Orange Juice Large

$2.75

Tea Large

$2.50

Beverages

Hot Chocolate w/Whipped Cream

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Snapple Iced Tea

$2.50

Soda

$1.95

Tropicana Orange Juice Container

$3.25

Water Bottle

$1.95

Ice

No Ice

Red bull

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
The Golden Grill Restaurant is family owned and operated for over 15 years. This local gem is known for the delicious foods that are made with the freshest ingredients. The friendly staff and pleasant atmosphere provide their patrons with a warm, inviting place to enjoy a meal. Come join us! We offer breakfast items such as omelettes, pancakes, and waffles as well as lunch! Try our burgers, hot and cold sandwiches, and wraps!

1379 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666

