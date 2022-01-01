Golden Grill Restaurant
1379 Queen Anne Rd
Teaneck, NJ 07666
Farm Fresh Egg Specials
ONE EGG ONLY
One Egg, Any Style
Three Eggs any Style
THREE EGGS ONLY
Two Egg W/ Turkey
TWO EGGS ONLY
Two Eggs with Bacon
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Beef Sausage
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Canadian Bacon
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Chicken Livers
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Country Sausage
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Fish Cake
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Ham
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Pastrami
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Sage Sausage
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Sardines
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Sausage
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Smoked Ham
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Steak
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Taylor Ham
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Turkey Bacon
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Turkey Sausage
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs with Whiting
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Two Eggs, Any Style
Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
One Egg Any Style Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
One Egg with Bacon Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
One Egg with Ham Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
One Egg with Sausage Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
One Egg with Beef Sausage Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
One Egg with Sage Sausage Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
One Egg with Turkey Sausage Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
One Egg wtih Turkey Bacon Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
One Egg with Pastrami Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
One Egg with Smoked Ham Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
One Egg with Fish Cake Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
One Egg with Whiting Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
One egg w/ country sausage
No egg
One egg w/ Taylor han
One egg w/ Canadian bacon
One Egg W/ Turkey
Two Eggs any Style Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
Two Eggs with choice of Bacon Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
Two Eggs with Ham Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
Two Eggs with Sausage Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
Two Eggs with of Beef Sausage Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
Two Eggs with Sage Sausage Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
Two Eggs with Turkey Sausage Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
Two Eggs with Turkey Bacon Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
Two Egg with Pastrami Sandwich
Two Eggs with Smoked Ham Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
Two Eggs with Fish Cake Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
Two Eggs with Whiting Sandwich
Served on choice of bread
Two egg w/ country saosage
Two egg w/ Taylor ham
Two egg w/ Canadian bacon
Two Egg W/ Turkey
Egg Omelettes
Bacon Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Beef Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Broccoli and Cheese Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
C b h omelette
Canadian Bacon Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Cheese Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Corned Beef Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Feta and Tomato Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Garden Omelette
Mushrooms, Peppers, Broccoli and Onions. Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Ham Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Mushroom Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Onion and Pepper Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Pastrami Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Sage Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Sausage Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Spanish Omelette
(Ham, Onions, Peppers and Tomato. Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Spinach and Mozzarella Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Turkey Bacon Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Turkey Sausage Omelette
Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Western Omelette
Ham, Onions & Peppers. Three Eggs served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
No Eggs Platter
Golden Grill Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)
Served with Butter and Syrup
One Pancake
Served with Butter and Syrup
Short Stack (2)
Served with Butter and Syrup
Short Stack (2) with Two Eggs
Served with Butter and Syrup
Silver Dollars
Served with Butter and Syrup
Pancake
Served with Butter and Syrup
Pancake with Two Eggs
Served with Butter and Syrup
Pancake with Bacon
Served with Butter and Syrup
Pancake with Sausage
Served with Butter and Syrup
Pancake with Taylor Ham
Served with Butter and Syrup
Pancake with Beef Sausage
Served with Butter and Syrup
Pancake with Sage Sausage
Served with Butter and Syrup
Pancake with Turkey Sausage
Served with Butter and Syrup
Pancake with Turkey Bacon
Served with Butter and Syrup
Pancake with Smoked Ham
Served with Butter and Syrup
PD (2 Eggs and Bacon)
Served with Butter and Syrup
PD (2 Eggs and Sausage)
Served with Butter and Syrup
PD (2 Eggs and Beef Sausage)
Served with Butter and Syrup
PD (2 Eggs and Sage Sausage)
Served with Butter and Syrup
PD (2 Eggs and Turkey Sausage)
Served with Butter and Syrup
PD (2 Eggs and Turkey Bacon)
Served with Butter and Syrup
French Toast & Waffles
French Toast
Served with Butter and Syrup
French Toast with 2 Eggs any Style
Served with Butter and Syrup
French Toast with Bacon
Served with Butter and Syrup
French Toast with Sausage
Served with Butter and Syrup
French Toast with Taylor Ham
Served with Butter and Syrup
French Toast with Beef Sausage
Served with Butter and Syrup
French Toast with Sage Sausage
Served with Butter and Syrup
French Toast with Turkey Sausage
Served with Butter and Syrup
French Toast with Turkey Bacon
Served with Butter and Syrup
French Toast with Smoked Ham
Served with Butter and Syrup
Short stack French toast
FTD ( with 2 Eggs and Bacon)
Served with Butter and Syrup
FTD ( with 2 Eggs & Sausage)
Served with Butter and Syrup
FTD ( with 2 Eggs and Beef Sausage)
Served with Butter and Syrup
FDT ( with 2 Eggs & Sage Sausage)
Served with Butter and Syrup
FTD ( with 2 Eggs & Turkey Sausage)
Served with Butter and Syrup
FTD ( with 2 Eggs & Turkey Bacon)
Served with Butter and Syrup
Waffle
Served with Butter and Syrup
Waffle with Two Eggs
Served with Butter and Syrup
Waffle with Bacon
Served with Butter and Syrup
Waffle with Sausage
Served with Butter and Syrup
Waffle with Taylor Ham
Served with Butter and Syrup
Waffle with Beef Sausage
Served with Butter and Syrup
Waffle with Sage Sausage
Served with Butter and Syrup
Waffle with Turkey Sausage
Served with Butter and Syrup
Waffle with Turkey Bacon
Served with Butter and Syrup
Waffle with Smoked Ham
Served with Butter and Syrup
Waffle with Chicken Tenders
Served with Butter and Syrup
WD (with 2 Eggs and Bacon)
WD (with 2 Eggs and Sausage)
WD (with 2 Eggs and Beef Sausage)
WD (with 2 Eggs and Sage Sausage)
WD (with 2 eggs and Turkey Sausage)
WD (with 2 Eggs and Turkey Bacon)
Breads and Muffins
Cereals
Burger Board
Bacon Cheese Burger
Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw
Bacon Cheese Burger Deluxe
Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries
Beef Burger 8oz Fresh Ground Beef
Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw
Beef Burger Deluxe 8oz Fresh Ground Beef
Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries
Cheese Burger
Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw
Cheese Burger Deluxe
Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries
Mushroom Burger
Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw
Mushroom Burger Deluxe
Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries
Pizza Burger
Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw
Pizza Burger Deluxe
Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries
Turkey Burger
Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw
Turkey Burger Deluxe
Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries
Veggie Burger
Served with Pickel and Cole Slaw
Veggie Burger Deluxe
Served with Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries
Club Sandwiches
BLT Club Sandwich
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Burger and Bacon Club /W Lettuce and Tomato
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Chicken Salad and Bacon Club W/ Lettuce and Tomato
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Egg Salad Club W/Lettuce and Tomato
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Roast Beef and Swiss Club W/ Lettuce and Tomato
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Smoked Ham and Swiss Club W/Lettuce and Tomato
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Tuna Salad Club W/ Lettuce and Tomato
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Turkey and Bacon Club W/Lettuce and Tomato
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Turkey and Pastrami Club W/ Lettuce and Tomato
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Cold Sandwiches
Cold BLT Sandwich
Served with Lettuce and Tomato
Cold Roast Beef Sandwich
Served with Lettuce and Tomato
Egg Salad Sandwich
Served with Lettuce and Tomato
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Served with Lettuce and Tomato
Smoked Ham Sandwich
Served with Lettuce and Tomato
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served with Lettuce and Tomato
Turkey BLT Sandwich
Served with Lettuce and Tomato
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Served with Lettuce and Tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Daily Lunch Special
Chicken Francaise in Lemon Wine Sauce
Includes Choice of Potatoe or Rice & Vegetable
Chicken Marsala in Mushroom Marsala Wine Sauce
Includes Choice of Potatoe or Rice & Vegetable
Marinated Hanger Steak
Includes Choice of Potatoe or Rice & Vegetable
Marinated Salmon Steak
Includes Choice of Potatoe or Rice & Vegetable
Hot Open Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Cheese Steak
Served with French Fries
Hot Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with French Fries
Hot Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Served with French Fries
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Served with French Fries
Hot Pastrami Reuben Sandwich
Served with French Fries
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Served with French Fries
Hot Roast Turkey Sandwich
Served with French Fries
Hot Smoked Ham Sandwich
Served with French Fries
Pita & Gyro Sandwiches
Beef Gyro On Pita
Served with French Fries
Chicken Gyro On Pita
Served with French Fries
Chicken Salad and Bacon On Pita
Served with French Fries
Steak Gyro On Pita
Served with French Fries
Tuna Salad and Cheese On Pita
Served with French Fries
Turkey, Bacon and Cheese On Pita
Served with French Fries
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons and Parmesan. Choice of Dressing
Chef's Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Hard Boilded Egg & Olives. Choice of Dressing
Cindy Salad
Romaine, Walnuts, Craisins & Feta. Choice of Dressing
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Olive, Cucumber, Feta, Pepper, Onion & Hard Boiled Egg. Choice of Dressing
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & Green Pepper. Choice of Dressing
Chicken salad (Lettuce & Tomato & hardboiled egg )
Sandwich Board
Grilled Cheese
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Grilled Cheese with Ham
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Grilled Cheese with Taylor Ham
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Grilled Cheese with Tomato
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Grilled Cheese with Turkey Bacon
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Tuna Melt
Served with Cole Slaw and Pickle
There's More.....
Wraps
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Served with French Fries
Fresh Turkey Wrap
Served with French Fries
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Served with French Fries
Grilled Vegetables Wrap
Served with French Fries
Roast Beef & Swiss Wrap
Served with French Fries
Steak Wrap
Served with French Fries
Tuna Wrap
Served with French Fries
Side Orders
Bacon
Beef Sausage
Canadian Bacon
Cheese Fries
Corned Beef Hash
Country Sausage
Fish Cake
French Fries
Ham
Home Fries
Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara
Onion Rings
Pastrami
Sage Sausage
Sardines
Sausage
Smoked Ham
Taylor Ham
Turkey Sausage
Whiting Fish
Turkey Bacon
Chicken Tenders
vegetables
Turkey
Steak
SM Beverages
LG Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
The Golden Grill Restaurant is family owned and operated for over 15 years. This local gem is known for the delicious foods that are made with the freshest ingredients. The friendly staff and pleasant atmosphere provide their patrons with a warm, inviting place to enjoy a meal. Come join us! We offer breakfast items such as omelettes, pancakes, and waffles as well as lunch! Try our burgers, hot and cold sandwiches, and wraps!
