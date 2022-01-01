Restaurant info

The Golden Grill Restaurant is family owned and operated for over 15 years. This local gem is known for the delicious foods that are made with the freshest ingredients. The friendly staff and pleasant atmosphere provide their patrons with a warm, inviting place to enjoy a meal. Come join us! We offer breakfast items such as omelettes, pancakes, and waffles as well as lunch! Try our burgers, hot and cold sandwiches, and wraps!

Website