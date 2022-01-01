Go
Mocha Bleu

Our restaurant offers a wide variety of international cuisine, including 10 specialty pizzas from our cherry wood burning kosher oven, in addition to calzones, and strombolis. Our kitchen produces appetizers, salads, paninis, pastas & fresh seafood entrees. We are famous for our sushi bar! Our desserts are prepared daily at our on-site bakery.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

1399 Queen Anne rd • $$

Avg 3.4 (428 reviews)

Location

1399 Queen Anne rd

Teaneck NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:15 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
