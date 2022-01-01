Mocha Bleu
Our restaurant offers a wide variety of international cuisine, including 10 specialty pizzas from our cherry wood burning kosher oven, in addition to calzones, and strombolis. Our kitchen produces appetizers, salads, paninis, pastas & fresh seafood entrees. We are famous for our sushi bar! Our desserts are prepared daily at our on-site bakery.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
1399 Queen Anne rd • $$
1399 Queen Anne rd
Teaneck NJ
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
