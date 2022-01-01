Salmon in Teaneck
Teaneck restaurants that serve salmon
More about Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
1448A Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck
|Grilled Salmon teriyaki roll
|$7.50
|Chipotle salmon
|$15.95
bbq glazed grilled salmon, sweet onion jam, mescaline, chipotle bbq sauce, crispy sweet potato chip
|grilled salmon teriyaki entree
|$19.50
served with wasabi mashed potatoes and garlic haricot vert
More about La Cucina Di Nava
PIZZA • PASTA
La Cucina Di Nava
192A W Englewood Ave,, Teaneck
|9x13 Salmon Tre Ways
|$110.00
your choice of: Puttanesca,lemon garlic butter or italian herb Crusted.
|Center Cut Wild Salmon
|$33.00
Creamy mashed potato, garlic sautéed spinach, grape tomato, balsamic glaze
More about Mi Rancho - Teaneck
TORTA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Mi Rancho - Teaneck
299 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck
|Salmon Relleno
|$20.00
Fresh butterfly-cut grilled salmon with spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese. Served over our fresh avocado salad.