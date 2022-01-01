Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Teaneck

Teaneck restaurants
Teaneck restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar

1448A Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck

Avg 4.4 (394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon teriyaki roll$7.50
Chipotle salmon$15.95
bbq glazed grilled salmon, sweet onion jam, mescaline, chipotle bbq sauce, crispy sweet potato chip
grilled salmon teriyaki entree$19.50
served with wasabi mashed potatoes and garlic haricot vert
More about Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

La Cucina Di Nava

192A W Englewood Ave,, Teaneck

Avg 3 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
9x13 Salmon Tre Ways$110.00
your choice of: Puttanesca,lemon garlic butter or italian herb Crusted.
Center Cut Wild Salmon$33.00
Creamy mashed potato, garlic sautéed spinach, grape tomato, balsamic glaze
More about La Cucina Di Nava
Item pic

TORTA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Mi Rancho - Teaneck

299 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Relleno$20.00
Fresh butterfly-cut grilled salmon with spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese. Served over our fresh avocado salad.
More about Mi Rancho - Teaneck
Item pic

 

The Humble Toast

1383 Queen Ave, Teaneck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Center Cut Salmon$28.00
cajun rubbed center cut salmon, garlic smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
More about The Humble Toast

