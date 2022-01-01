Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Morningside Heights
/
New York
/
Morningside Heights
/
Cake
Morningside Heights restaurants that serve cake
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$6.95
More about Max Caffe'
Massawa Restaurant
1239 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
Lloyd's Carrot Cake
$8.50
More about Massawa Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Morningside Heights
Salmon
Chai Lattes
Tiramisu
Bruschetta
Arugula Salad
More near Morningside Heights to explore
Flatiron
Avg 4.2
(61 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
South Village
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Theater District
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
East Harlem
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
NoHo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston