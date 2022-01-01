Cheeseburgers in East Village

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Cheeseburger$14.50
Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
More about Ruby's Cafe
MM Cheeseburger image

 

S'MAC

197 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
MM Cheeseburger$10.75
For the Hearty Meat Eater! Cheddar and American cheeses combined with seasoned Ground Beef
More about S'MAC
Restaurant banner

 

7th Street Burger

91 E 7th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$6.50
Single patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
Double Cheeseburger$9.50
Double patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
More about 7th Street Burger

