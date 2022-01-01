Cheeseburgers in East Village
East Village restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.50
Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
S'MAC
197 1st Avenue, New York
|MM Cheeseburger
|$10.75
For the Hearty Meat Eater! Cheddar and American cheeses combined with seasoned Ground Beef
7th Street Burger
91 E 7th St, New York
|Cheeseburger
|$6.50
Single patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
|Double Cheeseburger
|$9.50
Double patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun