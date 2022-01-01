Go
Toast

Sidney's Five

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

103 1st Avenue • $

Avg 5 (16 reviews)

Popular Items

Veg Fried Rice$16.00
Lamb Burger$23.00
Pastrami Spiced Fish Reuben$18.00
Thai Grilled Chx Skewers$16.00
Nori Oyster$4.00
Garlic Oyster$4.00
Sidney's Burger$20.00
Andouille Corn Dog$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

103 1st Avenue

New York NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dig - Union Square South

No reviews yet

Dig Inn is a restaurant inspired by the seasons and the act of cooking. Mindfully sourced, reasonably priced.
Let's start with a meal. For more info, check out https://www.diginn.com/

St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club

No reviews yet

Speakeasy Comedy Club with some of NYCs best comedians and best vegan munchies!

Strings Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Pho House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston