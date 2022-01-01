East Village bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in East Village
More about Han Dynasty
NOODLES
Han Dynasty
90 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|-Scallion Pancake
|$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
|-Dan Dan Noodle
|$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
|-Spring Roll
|$4.95
Not Spicy. Served with duck sauce and spicy mustard packets.
More about The Pineapple Club
The Pineapple Club
509 E 6th st., New York