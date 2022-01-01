Go
Toast

7th Street Burger - East Village

Come in and enjoy!

91 E 7th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger$9.50
Double patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
Fries$3.50
Water$2.00
Mexican Coke$3.50
Side of Ghost Pepper Sauce$1.00
Side of House Sauce$1.00
Chopped Beef Fries$11.00
100% all beef burger chopped up with American cheese, grilled onions and house sauce served on fries
Double Impossible Burger$11.50
Double Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
Cheeseburger$6.50
Single patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
Impossible Burger (vegetarian)$8.00
Single Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
See full menu

Location

91 E 7th St

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dig - Union Square South

No reviews yet

Dig Inn is a restaurant inspired by the seasons and the act of cooking. Mindfully sourced, reasonably priced.
Let's start with a meal. For more info, check out https://www.diginn.com/

The Izakaya NYC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rowdy Rooster

No reviews yet

Indian Fried Chicken

Cutlets Sandwich Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston