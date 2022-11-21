Marufuku Ramen East Village

HEAVENSAKE DASSAI JUNMAI DAIGINJO SAKE

$150.00

A taste of heaven. For Heavensake's junmai daiginjo, Regis Camus humbly requested the help of Dassai, a brewery known around the globe. Their creation is, in the words of Mr. Camus himself, “like walking into a flower shop.” The delicate floral aroma includes wafts of blooming apple blossoms. For flavor, a luxurious pairing of muscat grapes, wild red berry and pear. With Dassai, you know you’ll be drinking pure, refined bliss, and Heavensak Junmai Daiginjo is no different. No where else in the world will you get a sake quite like this.