Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marufuku Ramen East Village

15 Reviews

$$

92 2nd Ave

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hakata Tonkotsu
SPICY MISO
Chicken Paitan

Ramen

Hakata Tonkotsu

Hakata Tonkotsu

$16.00

Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.

Hakata Tonkotsu DX

Hakata Tonkotsu DX

$20.00

Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.

Chicken Paitan

Chicken Paitan

$16.00

Chicken ramen with rich white "paitan" broth. Chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.

Chicken Paitan DX ( Limited 15 order)

Chicken Paitan DX ( Limited 15 order)

$21.50

Chicken Ramen with Rich White “Paitan” Broth Regular toppings (chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) & grilled chicken leg on a sizzling plate, sweet corn, and nori seaweed*.

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$16.50

Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds.

PREMIUM CHASHU RAMEN

PREMIUM CHASHU RAMEN

$18.00
SPICY TANTAN MEN

SPICY TANTAN MEN

$17.50

Spicy Ramen with Creamy Chicken Paitan Broth topping with Chili-flavor Ground Chicken. * TANTAN Chicken( Spicy ground chicken), bean sprouts, green onion , one boiled egg, and arugula

SPICY MISO

SPICY MISO

$16.50

Miso Ramen with chicken broth topped with original spicy paste. Ingredients: Medium thick curly noodle, chicken broth, chashu pork, spicy paste, bean sprouts, green onion, corn, sesame seeds and seasoned boiled egg.

KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle

KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle

$1.75

KAE-DAMA is an authentic Hakata-style way of refilling noodles. A hot, fresh boiled noodles are served in your remaining soup. PLEASE ORDER A KAE-DAMA BEFORE YOU FINISH YOUR FIRST SERVING. NO EXTRA BROTH IS SERVED SO PLEASE SAVE YOUR SOUP!

Extra Tonkotsu Broth

Extra Tonkotsu Broth

$8.00

Hakata Style Rich Pork Broth

Extra Chicken Broth

Extra Chicken Broth

$8.00

Rich White “Paitan” Broth

Extra Veggie Broth

Extra Veggie Broth

$8.00

Creamy Vegetable Broth

Small Bites

**Gyoza 7pc**

**Gyoza 7pc**

$7.00

Pan-fried pot stickers

**Edamame**

**Edamame**

$4.50

Green Soybeens

**Chicken Karaage**

**Chicken Karaage**

$8.50

Japanese style fried chicken

**Takoyaki 5pc**

**Takoyaki 5pc**

$7.00

Octopus balls (5pcs)

**Geso Fry**

**Geso Fry**

$11.00

Fried squid legs

**Fried Shishito**

**Fried Shishito**

$7.00

Fried shishito pepper

**Marufuku Bites 2pc**

**Marufuku Bites 2pc**

$9.00

Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu

PREMIUM CHASHU BUNS (2PC)

PREMIUM CHASHU BUNS (2PC)

$14.00
PREMIUM CHASHU BUN (1PC)

PREMIUM CHASHU BUN (1PC)

$7.50
** Marufuku Salad ( S )**

** Marufuku Salad ( S )**

$7.50

Mizuna green and assorted vegetables Choose Your Dressing– Soy Sauce Base OR Japanese Plum Flavor

**Marufuku Salad ( L )**

**Marufuku Salad ( L )**

$11.00

Mizuna green and assorted vegetables Choose Your Dressing– Soy Sauce Base OR Japanese Plum Flavor

**SPICY WINGS**5PC

**SPICY WINGS**5PC

$14.00

Chicken Wings with Japanese Aonori Sriracha spicy sauce Ingredients: Chicken wings, spicy sauce and dried seaweed powder.

Rice Bowl

Kakuni Bowl

Kakuni Bowl

$7.00

Braised Thick Pork Belly Over Rice Green onion, sesame seeds, kaiware sprout, pickled ginger and nori seaweed*

Mentaiko Bowl

Mentaiko Bowl

$6.00

Spicy Seasoned Cod Roe Over Rice Green onion, sesame seed, kaiware sprout and nori seaweed*

Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$7.00

Chopped Pork Belly Over Rice Green onion, sesame seeds, kaiware sprout, pickled ginger and nori seaweed*

Karaage Bowl

Karaage Bowl

$7.00

Japanese Style Fried Chicken Over Rice Green onion, sesame seed and nori seaweed*

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Steamed white rice

Soft Drink

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00
VOSS Still

VOSS Still

$3.00
Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$2.50

Unsweetened iced green tea.

Kimino Yuzu

Kimino Yuzu

$5.50

Made with handpicked Yuzu from Shikoku island and mountain water

Kimino Ume

Kimino Ume

$5.50

Ume plums handpicked and whole-pressed, Hyogo mountain water

Kimino Mikan

Kimino Mikan

$5.50

Mikan mandarins handpicked in the Ehime prefecture on Shikoku island – sugar cane

Kimino Ringo

Kimino Ringo

$5.50

Fuji Ringo apples hand picked in the Aomori region – whole pressed with mountain water

Bruce Cost Original

Bruce Cost Original

$5.50
Bruce Cost Pomegranate with Hibiscus

Bruce Cost Pomegranate with Hibiscus

$5.50

Our most antioxidant rich and colorfully saturated ginger ale combines pomegranate and hibiscus with our original ale, rendering it a natural ruby red. Less spicy with a subtle lemon and floral dimension, this vies for most popular in the line. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Pure Cane Sugar, 100% Fresh Ginger, Pomegranate Puree, Brewed Hibiscus with Filtered Water, Fresh Lemon Juice and Citric Acid

White Peach & Yuzu

White Peach & Yuzu

$5.50

A fan favorite. The sweetness of white peach pairs beautifully with tart yuzu to create heaven in a bottle. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Organic Cane Sugar, 100% Yuzu Juice, White Peach Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavors Vegan, Gluten-Free, OU Kosher Certified

YUZU RED SHISO & APPLE

YUZU RED SHISO & APPLE

$5.50

You may be wondering: What is a red shiso? It’s what gives this charming drink its iconic pink hue! Paired with yuzu and apple, red shiso, a red-leafed herb, is known for an earthy flavor that complements this drink perfectly. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Organic Cane Sugar, 100% Yuzu Juice, Apple Juice Concentrate, Red Shiso Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Citric Acid Vegan, Gluten-Free, OU Kosher Certified

Ice Water

Hot Water

Sake

Kaguya Hime "Bamboo Princess"

Kaguya Hime "Bamboo Princess"

$42.00

Honey and pear nose, moderately strong. Crystal clear yellow. Medium body. Much less sweet than the aroma, little honey character, but honeydew dominates. Alcohol noticeable but appropriate. Not exotic, little koji character, but a well made sake.

Taiten " White Flower " Nigori

Taiten " White Flower " Nigori

$42.00

Refreshing and sweet aroma of milk.Exquisite balance of acidity and sweetness is enhanced when served hot.

Marufuku Daiginjo

Marufuku Daiginjo

$58.00
Fukuji BLUE " Eternal Happiness "

Fukuji BLUE " Eternal Happiness "

$75.00

Notice the delicate aroma of tropical fruits flowing out as you pour. And on your palate, feel the solid structure provided by rigorous fermentation thanks to the famous water source balanced with the right amount of nutrients. The bottle is designed with UV protection to prevent the sake from aging.

“BLUE DOOR”BROOKLYN KURA Bottle

“BLUE DOOR”BROOKLYN KURA Bottle

$60.00

Full Bodied, earthy, dry, with subtle notes of banana and ripe melon. From New York

#14 BROOKLYN KURA ( Bottle)

#14 BROOKLYN KURA ( Bottle)

$60.00

Fresh, crisp, light and aromatic with a dry finish. From New York

HEAVENSAKE DASSAI JUNMAI DAIGINJO SAKE

HEAVENSAKE DASSAI JUNMAI DAIGINJO SAKE

$150.00

A taste of heaven. For Heavensake's junmai daiginjo, Regis Camus humbly requested the help of Dassai, a brewery known around the globe. Their creation is, in the words of Mr. Camus himself, “like walking into a flower shop.” The delicate floral aroma includes wafts of blooming apple blossoms. For flavor, a luxurious pairing of muscat grapes, wild red berry and pear. With Dassai, you know you’ll be drinking pure, refined bliss, and Heavensak Junmai Daiginjo is no different. No where else in the world will you get a sake quite like this.

HEAVENSAKE “Junmai Ginjo” Miyagi Prefecture

HEAVENSAKE “Junmai Ginjo” Miyagi Prefecture

$80.00

Urakasumi, a brewery founded in 1724, and Regis Camus pair up to bring you this eyebrow-raising junmai ginjo. Revel in the unusual, but pleasing nose of light lemon peel and creme brûlée. The scent blends right into the gentle, almost-butterscotch flavor with spirited notes of raisin. It goes surprisingly well with raw fish dishes or even something like ceviche. The thing about sake of this quality is, it can pair with tons of things. Let your taste buds tell you what is right.

Beppin Nigori " Pure Beauty "

Beppin Nigori " Pure Beauty "

$60.00

Beppin, which means a beautiful woman in Japanese, is another dry and acidic sake perfect for summer. I love its bottle featuring a very stylish image of a beautiful woman. And it’s nigori so according to SSI, it might help with replenishing lost nutrients. It’s brewed by Koikawa Sake Brewery located in the windy town of Shonai in Yamagata Prefecture. The sake uses local “organically raised” Tsuyahime rice polished to 50%. While Tsuyahime is table rice, it makes great sake.

SHO CHIKU BAI NIGORI SILKY MILD

SHO CHIKU BAI NIGORI SILKY MILD

$12.00

Nigori Silky Mild emits the fruity aromas and flavors of ripe banana, vanilla, melon, strawberry, and creamy sweet rice custard. Slightly sweeter than Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Crème de Sake, its milky-white appearance previews the characteristically full, smooth palate of the nigori sake type.

Yuzu Omoi Btl

$42.00

4 oz Taiten " White Flower "

$11.00
4 oz Marufuku Dai Ginjo

4 oz Marufuku Dai Ginjo

$12.00

4 oz Fukuji BLUE " Eternal Happiness "

$15.00
4 oz “BLUE DOOR”

4 oz “BLUE DOOR”

$12.00
4 oz # 14 BROOKLYN

4 oz # 14 BROOKLYN

$12.00

4 oz HEAVENSAKE "DASSAI "

$30.00

4 oz HEAVENSAKE “Junmai Ginjo”

$16.00

4 oz Beppin Nigori " Pure Beauty "

$12.00

4oz Bamboo Princes

$16.00

5 oz Pear & Yuzu White Nigori Sake

$8.00

5 oz Berry & Spice Red Nigori Sake

$8.00

5 oz Spicy Hot Sake

$10.00

Wine

5 oz CA Red Wine

$7.00

5 oz CA White Wine

$7.00

Berry & Spice Red Sangria Pitcher

$35.00

Pear & Yuzu White Sangria Pitcher

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

92 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Marufuku Ramen - NY image
Marufuku Ramen - NY image
Marufuku Ramen - NY image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pranakhon Thai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
88 University Place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Bronx Brewery & Bastard Burgers - East Village - 64 2nd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
64 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Cafe - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
198 East 11th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Wild Mirrors - 95 2nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
95 2nd Ave New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
58 3rd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Chippery - NYC - 85 1st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
85 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Han Dynasty - East Village
orange star4.5 • 9,450
90 3rd Ave New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Veselka
orange star4.3 • 7,527
144 2ND AVE New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque - East Village
orange star4.1 • 4,653
103 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Bobwhite Counter
orange star4.6 • 4,153
94 Avenue C New York, NY 10009
View restaurantnext
Madame Vo
orange star4.5 • 2,822
212 E 10th St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Malai Marke
orange star4.2 • 2,756
318 E 6th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Theater District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston