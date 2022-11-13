Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Spring Cafe - NYC 14 West 4th Street

review star

No reviews yet

14 West 4th Street

NY, NY 10012

Popular Items

Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie
Coco-peanut

First Impressions

Nacho Everyday Nachos

$17.00

Cashew cheddar cheese, black bean, green onion, pico de gallo, guacamole, house made tofu sour cream.

French Lentil Soup, CUP

$8.00

Green lentils, onion, celery, carrot, potato, zucchini, and thyme topped with vegan sour cream, served with a corn muffin.

French Lentil Soup, BOWL

$10.00

Green lentils, onion, celery, carrot, potato, zucchini, and thyme topped with vegan sour cream, served with corn muffin.

Soup Du Jour, Cup

$8.00

Today we have Spiced Sweet Potato Soup! Vegan and gluten free.

Soup Du Jour, Bowl

$10.00

Today we have Spiced Sweet Potato Soup! Vegan and gluten free.

Kale Quinoa Bites

$15.00Out of stock

Kale, onion, garlic and quinoa. Served with avocado tahini sauce.

Cold Soba Sesame Noodles

$13.00

Soba noodles, carrots, daikon radish, red cabbage, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, peanut dressing.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Love Your Greens

Add to any salad: grilled tofu $4, sauteed tempeh $6, avocado $4, black beans $4.