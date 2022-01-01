- Home
- /
- Brooklyn
- /
- Williamsburg - North Side
- /
- Juice & Smoothies
- /
- The Butcher's Daughter - Brooklyn
The Butcher's Daughter - Brooklyn
1,885 Reviews
$$
271 Metropolitan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Acai Bowl
Acai, Pitaya, Almond Milk, Banana,House-Made Maple Pecan & Cherry Granola, Mixed Berries, Chia Seeds, Coconut Shavings
Loaded Banana Bread
House Banana Bread - Dairy Free Cream Cheese - Espresso - Sugar - Dukkah - Cacao Nibs - Banana
Coconut Yogurt Parfait
Coconut Yogurt, Maple Cherry Granola, Peaches, House-Made Cherry & Maple Pecan Granola, Berry Basil Vegan Honey
The Best Egg Sandwich
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Croissant, Kale, Smashed Avocado, Harissa Aioli
Butcher's Pancakes
Gluten Free Flour, Flax Seeds, Almond Milk, Berries, Coconut Yogurt, Maple Syrup
Butcher's Bowl
Rosemary Potatoes, Spinach, Mushrooms, Crispy Red Onion, Adzuki Bacon, Poached Egg, Harissa Aioli
French Toast Casserole
Overnight Oats
Oats, Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Oat Milk, Anima Mundi Forbidden Fruit Powder, Apples, Raspberry, Orange, Mint
Country Breakfast
Impossible Sausage, Two Eggs Over Easy, Roasted Potatoes, Broiled Tomato, & Sourdough Toast
Crab Cake Benedict
Jackfruit & Sweet Potato Quinoa Cakes, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise (Contains Egg), & Side Salad
Lunch
Daily Soup
Vegan. Daily soup special is based on the season.
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
Marinated Kale, Spicy Caesar Dressing, Almond Parmesan, Sliced Almonds, Fried Red Onions, Croutons, Sliced Avocado
Classic Avocado Toast
The Butchers Burger
Vegan Brioche Bun, Adzuki Bean Burger, Mozzarella, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Chipotle Aioli, BBQ Sauce, & Oven Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
Mushroom & Squash Carbonara
Zucchini Noodles | Adzuki Bacon Bits | Roasted Mushrooms | Baby Spinach | Seasoned Bread Crumbs. Vegan. Contains Soy
B.L.A.T.
Adzuki Bacon, Arugula, Marinated Tomatoes, Avocado, Stone Ground Mustard, Rosemary Aioli, Sourdough Bread
Tuna Sandwich
Vegan Version of Classic Tuna Salad (Bean Based), Cucumber, Tomato, Pickles, Capers, Sourdough Toast
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Jackfruit & Sweet Potato-Quinoa Cakes, Fennel Cucumber Slaw, Lemon Herb Tartar Sauce
Harvest Bowl
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Tri-Color Quinoa, Baby Arugula, Watermelon Radish, Crispy Chickpeas, Rainbow Microgreens, Ginger Soy Dressing
Little Gem Salad
Red Gem Lettuce, Roasted Corn, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cashew Mozzarella, Super Seed Crisp, Endive, Calabrian Chili Herb Vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Hummus
Aleppo Pepper, Tahini, Cucumber, Watermelon Radish, Rainbow Carrots, Focaccia Toast
Roasted Rainbow Carrots
Topped with Dukkah and Sesame Seeds
BD Royal
Vegan Brioche Bun, Two Impossible Smash Patties, Vegan American Cheese, Cola Braised Onions, Shredded Iceburg, Tomato, 1K Dressing, Oven Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Extras
Brunch
Vegetable Frittata
Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Potatoes, Chevre, Egg Custard
Surfers Bowl
Fried Egg, Avocado-Tomato Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Impossible Chorizo Crumble, Purple Rice & Kale Pilaf, Crispy Tortilla Threads
Crab Cake Sandwich
Creole Slaw, Sweet Hot Pickles, Chipotle Remoulade, Vegan Brioche Bun, Sweet Potato Wedges
Carrot Lox
Cured Carrots, Everything Bagel Sticks, Capers, Dill, Everything Spice, Vegan Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, & Arugula
Kids AM
Kids Acai Bowl
Acai, Pitaya, Almond Milk, Bananas, Mixed Berries, Chia, Granola, Maple Pecan Cherry Granola, Shredded Coconut
Kids Yogurt
Coconut Yogurt, Peaches, Berry Basil Vegan Honey, Maple Pecan Cherry Granola
Kids Farm Breakfast
Two scrambled egg, 9-grain toast, Rosemary Potatoes
Kids Quesadilla
Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Flour Tortilla
Grilled Cheese
Sourdough, Mozzarella, & Cheddar
Kids Pasta
Orechette
Kids Potatoes
PeeWee Rosemary Potatoes
Kids Cauliflower
Roasted Cauliflower
Kids Fruit
Seasonal Fruit Salad
Kids Scrambled Eggs
Kids Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookie
Kids 03 - Yellow 4oz
Pineapple Lemon Jicama
Kids 04 - Green 4oz
Cucumber Kale Green Apple
Kids 06-Waterflower 4oz
Watermelon Fennel Honeydew Lime Lavender Agave
Kids 02 - Orange 4oz
Tangerine Valencia Orange Carrot
Kids Milk 4oz
Kids Orange Juice 4oz
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Coffees/Tea
Americano
Cafe Latte
Cappuccino
Cold Brew
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Toro blend espresso
Flat White
Cortado
Macchiato
Hot Golden Elixir
Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu, Echinacea Tincture, Hot Water
Matcha Master
Matcha Powder, Honey, Almond Milk
Beet Root Latte
Beet Root Powder, Honey, Almond Milk
Mexican Cacao Elixir
Anima Mundi Magic Mushroom Powder, Cacao, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk, Cayenne Powder
Walnut Hot Coco
Black Walnut Bitters, Maple Syrup, Cacao, Oat Milk
Golden State
Turmeric, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk, Black Pepper
Cardamon Chai
Spiced Chai, Honey, Almond Milk
Rare Tea
Choice Of Tea
Moroccan Mint Tea
Fresh Mint & Lemon
Cardamom Rose Latte
Espresso, Cardamom Rose Syrup, Almond Milk **$2 Of Each Latte Sold Is Donated to Planned Parenthood**
Juices/Elixirs/Smoothies
Juice Flight
Liquid Vitality
Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu Echinacea Tincture
Vampire Slayer
Ginger, Lemon, Garlic, Cayenne
Squeezed Root
Fresh Squeezed Ginger Root
Iced Liquid Vitality
Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu, Echinacea Tincture, Sparkling Water
Brazilian Blast
Acai, Bananas, Mixed Berries, Goji Berries, Almond Milk, Anima Mundi Forbidden Fruit Powder
Brass Monkey
Bananas, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Agave, Almond Milk, Maca Root Powder
7 Minutes in Heaven
Coconut, Dates, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla, Tocos
Solar Power
Avocado, Pineapple, Coconut, Kale, Hemp Powder, Cilantro, Coconut Water
Mango Lassi
Mango, Coconut, Pressed Lime, Bee Pollen, Turmeric
01 - Red (16oz) - TA ONLY
*Beets *Anjou Pear *Ginger
02 - Orange (16oz) - TA ONLY
Tangerine Valencia Orange Carrot
03 - Yellow (16oz) - TA ONLY
Pineapple Lemon Jicama
04 - Green (16oz) - TA ONLY
Cucumber Kale Green Apple
06 - Water Flower (16oz) - TA ONLY
Watermelon Fennel Honeydew Cactus Pear Lime Lavender Agave
08 - Honey Bee (16oz) - TA ONLY
Grapefruit Turmeric Yuzu Kumquat Anjou Pear Honey Bee Pollen
10 - Pure Passion (16oz) - TA ONLY
Coconut Pineapple Yuzu Chili Evening Primrose Oil Cilantro
13 - Goddess of Green (16oz) - TA ONLY
Kale Cucumber Green Apple Fennel Pineapple Thyme Spirulina
Orange juice (16oz) - TA ONLY
Tangerine Valencia Orange Carrot
Grapefruit juice (16oz) - TA ONLY
Tangerine Valencia Orange Carrot
Pineapple juice (16oz) - TA ONLY
Tangerine Valencia Orange Carrot
Other N/A Beverages
Mocktails
Romantic Getaway
#6 Waterflower, Basil-Agave Syrup, Lime Juice
Dragon Fruit Elixir
#3 Juice, Lemongrass Syrup, Ginger Root, Dragonfruit Elixir, Tonic Water
Storm Rider
Pineapple, Jicama, Chipotle Water, Lime, Agave, Saline
Virgin Bloody Mary
Ingredients: Vodka, Tomato Juice, Olive Juice, Lemon, Vampire Slayer, Horseradish, Salt, Pepper, Chipotle pepper, Red Hot Sauce, Amari Soy Sauce (gluten free)
Purple Rain
#10 Juice, Coconut Water, Mint, Lime, Butterfly Pea Flower
Pastry / Dessert & Bread
Pumpkin Pie
Dutch Apple Pie
Chocolate Pecan Pie
Gluten Free, Vegan. Contains Nuts
Loaded Banana Bread
House Banana Bread - Dairy Free Cream Cheese - Espresso - Sugar - Dukkah - Cacao Nibs - Banana
Sourdough Loaf
9 Grain Loaf
Vegan brownie
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
P.P. Cookie
Halloween Cookie
Banana Bread
*Gluten Free *Dairy Free Ingredients: -White Sugar -Eggs -Canola Oil -Zucchini -Vanilla -Gluten Free Flour -Baking Powder -Baking Soda -Ground Cinnamon -Kosher Salt -Ground Flax -Chopped Walnuts Allergies: Eggs, Walnuts
Spiced Pumpkin Bread
Tomato Scallion Scone
Dirty Chai Cake
Vegan Croissant
Vegan
Classic Croissant
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg
Cinnamon Carrot Power Bar
Pistachio Pear Cake
Cherry Pecan Granola
Event Cutting Fee
Pumpkin Pie (Whole)
Chocolate Pecan Pie (Whole)
Gluten Free, Vegan. Contains Nuts
Dutch Apple Pie (Whole)
Candles
NY Handcrafted Ceramics
Dinner Plate - Matte White
Salad Plate - Matte White
Oversized Handle Mug - Speckled White Inside
Oversized Handle Mug - Speckled White Outside
Straight Cup - Matte White
Classic Coffee Mug - Speckled White Inside
Classic Coffee Mug - Speckled White Inside
Espresso Shot - Matte White
Espresso Shot - Speckled
Aydry + Co
Plants
Anima Mundi
Anima Mundi - Forbidden Fruit (Mangosteen Hibiscus)
-Exceptionally rich in Vitamin C with a profound ability to purify and nourish the blood, cleanse and nourish the skin, topically such while enhancing enzymatic functional and overall digestive balance. -Can be used as in a bath and facial mask! Great for getting your glow back! Deeply nourishing and restorative to the skin. -Rich in Xanthones (within the Mangosteen Peel) also demonstrate the most powerful antioxidative properties found in nature as well as possibly supporting a healthy immune system and inflammation response. Ingredients: Mangosteen fruit and peel, Hibiscus flower Dosage/Directions: 1-2Tsp, up to 2x per day, in a juice smoothie or as a tea. It is very tasty - it can be virtually added to your diet in whatever form that you're inspired to do (tea, soups, salad dressings, sauces, etc.)
Anima Mundi - Daily Greens (Moringa)
-Nutritional powerhouse. Natural daily "multi-vitamin". Highly mineralizing, high source of protein. -It contains 18 out of 20 amino acids and all essential amino acids. It has four more times calcium that regular cow's milk, 25 times more iron than spinach, 15 times more potassium than a banana, four times more vitamin A than a carrot and seven times more vitamin C than an orange. -Naturally energizing due to high anti-oxidant levels Ingredients: Moringa leaf Dosage/Directions: 1-2tsp in your favorite juice, smoothie, or tea.
Anima Mundi - Fountain of Youth (Vegan Collagen)
-Vegan "source" of collagen naturally increases your body's own production of collagen versus animal sourced collagen which creates a dependency in order to maintain one's body's current collagen production. -Herbs rich in Silica and Calcium (horsetail, nettle, etc.) -This formula over time keeps the skin nourished properly so that you can continue to produce higher levels of collagen with age. Great for nails and hair vitality. Ingredients: He Shou Wu extract powder, Horsetail extract powder, Gynostemma, Nettles, Calendula, Mangosteen Fruit, Mangosteen Peel Dosage/Directions: Take 1 tsp 2-3 times per day. Takes roughly a month of daily use to see results. Add into your favorite green juice, smoothie or tea.
Anima Mundi - Magic Mushroom (Reishi)
-Grown in Washington and contains both fruiting body and mycelium (this is important, not all reishi powders utilize both which is essential for optimal effect). -Known for boosting life expectancy, immunity, mood, mental clarity and much more! -Activated by steam extraction which breaks down cell walls to make nutrients more available to the body. Ingredients: Reishi Mushroom Dosage: ½ teaspoon twice daily
Anima Mundi - Gold Dust (Turmeric)
-Heirloom Turmeric Root. Meaning that it's the closest to the genetic ancestral print that we have to the very first turmeric plant without any cross hybridization. -Anti-inflammatory Powerhouse, great for skin (acne) and joint issues -Single origin from a women's collective in Guatamala. Turmeric is one of the highest contaminated spices in the world with added fillers. Ours is pure, single source and heirloom, making it a rich source of curcermides (the anti-inflammatory good stuff you want from Turmeric!) Ingredients: Heirloom Turmeric Root Dosage: 1-2 tsp, twice a day or as much as you'd like!
Anima Mundi - Qi Plant Protein
Deeply nourishing and restoring to the adrenals. Nutrition based sustainable energy. Soothes the colon, supports blood sugar, assists in hormonal balance (excellent for thyroid health), digestive health, kidney vitality, detoxification, immune system, and longevity. Wonderful for post workout recovery, late afternoon caffeine free boost and Jet lag! Ingredients: Mesquite, Ashwagandha, Maca, Astragalus, Budrock, Slippery Elm, Ginger, Chia Directions: Anywhere from 1 tsp to 1 tbsp per serving in your favorite smoothie, juice or tea. Note: If gut irritation occurs, start with smaller dose and work your way up to the suggested dosage amount.
Anima Mundi - State of Bliss
Mood Booster | High Potency Tonic | High Bio-availability Our Happiness tonic is everything you need to feel at peace. It may help stabilize hormone function, serotonin and dopamine, as well as provide a soothing effect on the nervous system. Our formula is a mix of adaptogens, such as rhodiola and ashwagandha, with powerfully supporting “happy herbs” like St. John’s wort, mucuna and albizzia. These herbs together create a synergistic powerhouse that can help relieve stress, anxiety, and mood slumps.
West Perro Items
Mika Cali
Peace Keeper Letterpress Greeting Card (Blank Inside)
Peace Angel Maze Letterpress Greeting Card (Blank Inside)
Enlightenment Letterpress Greeting Card (Blank Inside)
Untitled Letterpress Greeting Card (Blank Inside)
Moroccan Tapestry + Rug
Set of knife/spoon/fork
Peace Angel Maze
The Peacekeeper
Enlightenment
Untitled
Mixed Design Wooden Spoon
Large Wooden Fork
Medium Wooden Ladel
Small Wooden Ladel
Jewelry
Necklace - Black Beads
Necklace - Black and White Beads
Necklace - White Bone Beads
Necklace - Large White Shells
Camille D Morse Code Bracelet SILVER
Handmade locally in Brooklyn, NY by jewelry designer, Camille D. Each bracelet is made with ethically sourced and recycled metals. Bracelet design spells out "LOVE" in morse code.
Camille D Morse Code Bracelet GOLD BRASS
Handmade locally in Brooklyn, NY by jewelry designer, Camille D. Each bracelet is made with ethically sourced and recycled metals. Bracelet design spells out "LOVE" in morse code.
Brass Geometric Bangle
Necklace - Vinyl
Bracelets -Silver
Silver Crystal Pendants
Rings- Crystal
BD Roll On Perfume
Odd Bird Turkish Towels
Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Gelin
Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Zarif (black)
Linen/Cotton blend, mid-weight Made of natural, raw, sustainable fibers (we carry their linen and cotton range), each textile can be used as a towel, scarf or small throw. Beautifully textured and soft, they are all handwoven in Turkey on shuttle looms in small batches so each towel is both unique and made with the highest care and quality. Note: each textile will get softer and more absorbent as you use them.
Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Asya
Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Dalga
100% cotton, heavy weave Made of natural, raw, sustainable fibers (we carry their linen and cotton range), each textile can be used as a towel, scarf or small throw. Beautifully textured and soft, they are all handwoven in Turkey on shuttle looms in small batches so each towel is both unique and made with the highest care and quality. Note: each textile will get softer and more absorbent as you use them.
Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Emine
Linen/Cotton blend, heavy weave Made of 100% natural, raw, sustainable fibers (we carry their linen and cotton range), each textile can be used as a towel, scarf or small throw. Beautifully textured and soft, they are all handwoven in Turkey on shuttle looms in small batches so each towel is both unique and made with the highest care and quality. Note: each textile will get softer and more absorbent as you use them.
Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Damat
100% cotton, heavy weave Made of natural, raw, sustainable fibers (we carry their linen and cotton range), each textile can be used as a towel, scarf or small throw. Beautifully textured and soft, they are all handwoven in Turkey on shuttle looms in small batches so each towel is both unique and made with the highest care and quality. Note: each textile will get softer and more absorbent as you use them.
Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Sinoh (black)
Kevin Wilcoxson
Pink/White Wilcoxson Mug (w/ Handle)
Pink/White Wilcoxson Cup (w/o Handle)
Grey/White Wilcoxson Mug (w/ Handle)
Grey/White Wilcoxson Cup (w/o Handle)
Brown/White Wilcoxson Cup (w/o Handle)
Brown/White Wilcoxson Mug (w/ Handle)
White Wilcoxson Mug (w/ Handle)
White Wilcoxson Cup (w/o Handle)
ILA
Cloud Commons (Pipes/Bubblers)
LUZ CERAMICS
LUZ WHITE MUG RUSTIC
LUZ WHITE BOWL RUSTIC
LUZ WHITE PLATE RUSTIC
-Vegan "source" of collagen naturally increases your body's own production of collagen versus animal sourced collagen which creates a dependency in order to maintain one's body's current collagen production. -Herbs rich in Silica and Calcium (horsetail, nettle, etc.) -This formula over time keeps the skin nourished properly so that you can continue to produce higher levels of collagen with age. Great for nails and hair vitality. Ingredients: He Shou Wu extract powder, Horsetail extract powder, Gynostemma, Nettles, Calendula, Mangosteen Fruit, Mangosteen Peel Dosage/Directions: Take 1 tsp 2-3 times per day. Takes roughly a month of daily use to see results. Add into your favorite green juice, smoothie or tea.
Clothing + Accessories (bags)
Grocery
Granola
Cookie Dough
BD Olive Oil
Partner's - The Butcher's Blend
The mab and stoke brownie mix
The mab and stoke pancake mix
BD Hand soap
Prana Chai
Rare Tea Tin
The Butcher's Daughter Pancake/Waffle mix
Vegan
The Butcher's Daughter Brownie Mix
Vegan
Blueberry Jam w/ Ginger
Peach Jam w/ brown sugar
Rhubarb Jam with Cherry Retail
Room spray
Hand Soap
Beer (Deep Copy)
Wine (Deep Copy)
Mimosa
Mimosa Flight
Saucy GLS
Blanc de Blanc France 10.5% fresh and delicate, apples, citrus
Saucy CRF
Saucy BTL
Blanc de Blanc France 10.5% fresh and delicate, apples, citrus
Prosecco GLS
Prosecco BTL
Brut Vouvray GLS
Brut Vouvray BTL
Blend Languedoc-Cabrieres, France 13% peach, apricot, provencal herbs, ripe strawberry
Sassy White GLS
Sauvignon Blanc '17 Central Valley, Chile 12.5% Fresh cut grass, passion fruit, grapefruit, key lime, white flowers
Sassy White CRF
Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah '17 France Soft, elegance, dry
Sassy White BTL
Sauvignon Blanc '17 Central Valley, Chile 12.5% Fresh cut grass, passion fruit, grapefruit, key lime, white flowers
Pinot Grigio BTL
Pinot Gris '17 Healdsburg, California 13.8% *Certified Sustainable peach, lime, guava, nutmeg
Reisling GLS
Soave '17 Veneto, Italy 12% *certified organic white flower, pear, apple, citrus zest, light minerality
Reisling BTL
Soave '17 Veneto, Italy 12% *certified organic white flower, pear, apple, citrus zest, light minerality
Chardonnay GLS
The Bone Line '18 14% ripe fruit, creaminess, crisp
Chardonnay BTL
Chardonnay '14 14% ripe fruit, creaminess, crisp
Mulled Wine
Pinot Noir '17 Bodega Chacra, Patagonia, Argentina *organic, biodynamically produced 13% Ginger, Leather, Silky Tannins Full Body
Slutty Red CRF
Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah '17 France Soft, elegance, dry
Grenache Syrah GLS
Cabernet Sauvignon '15 Colchagua Valley, Chile 14% *certified sustainable *certified organic Blackcurrant, Sweet tobacco, rose petal medium full body
Grenache Syrah BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon '15 Colchagua Valley, Chile 14% *certified sustainable *certified organic Blackcurrant, Sweet tobacco, rose petal medium full body
Pinot Noir GLS
Tempranillo, Cabernet "15 Aberin, Spain 14.5% *Certified Sustainable dark berry, plum, chocolate, earthy, smooth Medium Body
Pinot Noir BTL
Tempranillo, Cabernet "15 Aberin, Spain 14.5% *Certified Sustainable dark berry, plum, chocolate, earthy, smooth Medium Body
Cabernet, Zinfandel GLS
Pinot Noir '17 Bodega Chacra, Patagonia, Argentina *organic, biodynamically produced 13% Ginger, Leather, Silky Tannins Full Body
Cabernet Zinfandel BTL
Pinot Noir '17 Bodega Chacra, Patagonia, Argentina *organic, biodynamically produced 13% Ginger, Leather, Silky Tannins Full Body
Slutty Red GLS
Red Blend Paso Robles, California 13.6% Blackberry, cherry, spice full body
Slutty Red BTL
Red Blend Paso Robles, California 13.6% Blackberry, cherry, spice full body
Petite Sirah GLS
Red Blend Paso Robles, California 13.6% Blackberry, cherry, spice full body
Petite Sirah BTL
Blend Languedoc-Cabrieres, France 13% peach, apricot, provencal herbs, ripe strawberry
Sexy Rose GLS
Blend Languedoc-Cabrieres, France 13% peach, apricot, provencal herbs, ripe strawberry
Sexy Rose CRF
Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah '17 France Soft, elegance, dry
Sexy Rose BTL
Blend Languedoc-Cabrieres, France 13% peach, apricot, provencal herbs, ripe strawberry
Super Sexy Rose BTL
Blend Languedoc-Cabrieres, France 13% peach, apricot, provencal herbs, ripe strawberry
Classic Rose GL
Pinot Noir '17 Bodega Chacra, Patagonia, Argentina *organic, biodynamically produced 13% Ginger, Leather, Silky Tannins Full Body
Classic Rose BTL
Pinot Noir '17 Bodega Chacra, Patagonia, Argentina *organic, biodynamically produced 13% Ginger, Leather, Silky Tannins Full Body
Can Rose
Blend Languedoc-Cabrieres, France 13% peach, apricot, provencal herbs, ripe strawberry
Can Red
Sauvignon Blanc '17 Central Valley, Chile 12.5% Fresh cut grass, passion fruit, grapefruit, key lime, white flowers
Can White
Blanc de Blanc France 10.5% fresh and delicate, apples, citrus
Online Juices/Elixirs
01 - Red
*Beets *Anjou Pear *Ginger
02 - Orange
Tangerine Valencia Orange Carrot
03 - Yellow
Pineapple Lemon Jicama
04 - Green
Cucumber Kale Green Apple
06 - Water Flower
Watermelon Fennel Honeydew Cactus Pear Lime Lavender Agave
08 - Honey Bee
Grapefruit Turmeric Yuzu Kumquat Anjou Pear Honey Bee Pollen
10 - Pure Passion
Coconut Pineapple Yuzu Chili Evening Primrose Oil Cilantro
#13 - Goddess of green Juice Flight
Kale Cucumber Green Apple Fennel Pineapple Thyme Spirulina
Liquid Vitality
Lemon* Ginger* Honey* Yuzu* Echinacea Tincture*
Vampire Slayer
Ginger* Lemon* Garlic* Cayenne*
Fresh Cut Grass
Squeezed Root
Ginger*
Hot Golden Elixir
Lemon* Ginger* Honey* Yuzu* Echinecea tincture* Water*
Cold pressed coconut water
Cucumber Kale Green Apple
Online Smoothies (Copy)
Solar Power
Avocado, Pineapple, Coconut, Kale, Hemp Powder, Cilantro, Coconut Water
Brazilian Blast
Acai, Bananas, Mixed Berries, Goji Berries, Almond Milk, Anima Mundi Forbidden Fruit Powder
Mango Lassi
Mango, Coconut, Pressed Lime, Bee Pollen, Turmeric
Brass Monkey
Bananas, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Agave, Almond Milk, Maca Root Powder
7 Minutes in Heaven
Coconut, Dates, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla, Tocos
Online Coffees/Tea (Copy)
Americano
Cafe Latte
Cappuccino
Cold Brew
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Toro blend espresso
Flat White
Cortado
Macchiato
Matcha Master
Matcha Powder, Honey, Almond Milk
Mexican Cacao Elixir
Anima Mundi Magic Mushroom Powder, Cacao, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk, Cayenne Powder
Golden State
Turmeric, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk, Black Pepper
Cardamon Chai
Spiced Chai, Honey, Almond Milk
Rare Tea
Choice Of Tea
Moroccan Mint Tea
Fresh Mint & Lemon
Brunch
Acai Bowl
Acai, Banana, House-made pecan & cherry granola, Seasonal fruit, Chia seeds, Coconut flakes. Vegan. GF Contains nuts
Coconut Yogurt & Granola
Coconut Yogurt, Maple Cherry Granola, Peaches, Shredded Coconut. Vegan. Contains nuts
Egg Sandwich
Croissant, Scrambled eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Marinated Kale, Harissa Aioli, Smashed Avocado. Contains dairy
Butcher's Pancakes
Rice flour pancakes, Almond milk, Whipped maple cream, Berries. GF. Contain nuts.
Butchers Bowl
Roasted rosemary potatoes, harissa aioli, mushrooms, spinach, crispy red onions, adzuki bacon, poached egg.
Smashed Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, Cilantro, Mustard Seeds, Lime, Curry, 9 Grain bread. Vegan
Smashed Avocado Toast Benedict
9 Grain Bread, Smashed Avocado, Mustard Seed, Cilantro, Curry Oil, Poached Egg
Crab Cake Benedict
Jackfruit & Sweet Potato Quinoa Cakes, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise (Contains Egg), & Side Salad
Country Breakfast
Impossible Sausage, Two Eggs Over Easy, Roasted Potatoes, Broiled Tomato, & Sourdough Toast
Overnight Oats
Daily Soup
Chefs Daily/Weekly soup special is based on the season. Make sure to ask your Manager or Chef what it is and all the allergies
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
*Marinated Kale *Spicy Caesar Dressing *Almond Parmesan *Sliced Almonds *Fried Shallots *Croutons *Sliced Avocado -Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P -Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce
Little Gem Salad
Healing Harvest Bowl
Mushroom & Squash Carbonara
Zucchini Noodles | Adzuki Bacon Bits | Roasted Mushrooms | Baby Spinach | Seasoned Bread Crumbs. Vegan. Contains soy
Pasta Orecchiette
Artichoke Heart Quesadilla
spinach dip | mozzarella | roasted peppers | marinara. Contains Dairy
The Butchers Burger
VEGETABLE + BLACK BEAN PATTY | MOZZARELLA | TOMATO | SAUTÉED ONIONS | VEGAN CHIPOTLE MAYO | BBQ | ARUGULA ROASTED POTATOES | BRIOCHE. Contains Dairy
The BD Royal
Twin Impossible Smash Patties, Vegan American, Smoked Cola-Braised Onions, Shredded Iceberg, Tomato and 1K dressing.
B.L.A.T.
Adzuki Bacon, Arugula, Marinated Tomatoes, Avocado, Stone Ground Mustard, Rosemary Aioli, Sourdough Bread
Tuna Sandwich
Loaded banana bread
Vegan espresso mascarpone, Bruleed banana, Cacao nibs, Dukkah. Vegan. Contains nuts
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Jackfruit & Sweet Potato-Quinoa Cakes, Fennel Cucumber Slaw, Lemon Herb Tartar Sauce
Hummus
Sugar Snap Peas
Roasted Rainbow Carrots
Dukkah, EVOO, Salt, & Pepper
Adzuki Bean Bacon - Side
Seasonal Fruit Salad - Side
Tempeh - Side
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Pastries
Classic Croissant
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Vegan
Vegan Brownie
Vegan
Tomato Scallion Scone
Dirty Chai Cake
Banana Bread
Vegan
Pistachio Pear Cake
Cinnamon Carrot Power Bar
Spiced Pumpkin Bread
*Gluten Free *Dairy Free Ingredients: -White Sugar -Eggs -Canola Oil -Zucchini -Vanilla -Gluten Free Flour -Baking Powder -Baking Soda -Ground Cinnamon -Kosher Salt -Ground Flax -Chopped Walnuts Allergies: Eggs, Walnuts
Coffees/Tea
Americano
Cafe Latte
Fresh pulled Butcher's Daughter espresso with steamed milk. 12oz
Cappuccino
fresh pulled Butcher's Daughter Espresso and steamed milk 8oz
Cold Brew
The Butcher's Daughter blend coffee
Drip Coffee
Fresh brewed The Butcher's Daughter blend
DBL Espresso
Flat White
Cortado
Macchiatto
Golden State
Turmeric, Almond Milk, Nutmeg, Black pepper, Honey
Mexican Cacao Elixir
Raw cacao, BD ‘MAGIC MUSHROOM’ powder, Maple syrup, Cayenne & Almond milk
Cardamom Chai
Chai tea and steamed almond milk
Matcha Master
Matcha green tea powder, Raw honey & Almond milk
Hot Golden Elixir
Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu, Echinecea tincture, Hot Water
Luxury Tea
Mint Tea
MInt tea, Fresh mint sprig and lemon wedge
Ice tea - Black
Beet Root Latte
Beet Root Powder, Honey, Almond Milk
Juices/Elixirs
01 - Red (16oz)
Beets, Anjou Pear and Ginger
02 - Orange (16oz)
Tangerine, Valencia Orange and Carrot
03 - Yellow (16oz)
Pineapple, Lemon and Jicama
04 - Green (16oz)
Cucumber, Kale and Green Apple
06 - Water Flower (16oz)
Watermelon, Fennel, Honeydew, Cactus, Pear, Lime, Lavender and Agave
08 - Honey Bee (16oz)
Grapefruit, Turmeric, Yuzu, Kumquat, Anjou Pear, Honey and Bee Pollen
10- Pure Passion (16oz)
Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Orange and White Silvertip
13 - Goddess of Green (16oz)
Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Fennel, Pineapple, Thyme and Spirulina
Liquid Vitality
Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu and Echinacea Tincture
Vampire Slayer
Ginger, Lemon, Garlic and Cayenne
Squeezed Root
Pressed Ginger
Hot Golden Elixir
Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu, Echinecea tincture and Hot Water
Raw Coconut Water
Pressed Coconut Water
Ice Vitality
Liquid Vitality Shot ,Sparkling water and Mint
Smoothies/Other N/A Beverages
Brazilian Blast
Acai, Banana, Goji berries, Local berries, Almond milk, "BD" Forbidden Fruit Blend. Contains nuts
Brass Monkey
Banana, Peanut & Almond Butter, Agave, Almond millk, Maca root. Contains nuts
Solar Power
Avocado, Pineapple, Coconut, Kale, Hemp Protein, Cilantro, Coconut water
7 Minutes in Heaven
Coconut, Dates, Almond Butter, Almond milk, Vanilla, Tocos. Contains nuts
Mango Lassi
Mango, Coconut, Coconut water, Pressed lime, Bee polen, BD Heirloom Turmeric
Pineapple Kombucha
Hibiscus Kombucha
Dry Goods
The Butcher's Daughter House Blend Coffee Beans
Locally Roasted.
Cookie Dough
Vegan
The Butcher's Daughter Brownie Mix
Vegan
House made Cherry Maple Granola
Vegan and GF
The Butcher's Daughter Olive Oil
BD's signature extra virgin olive oil
The Butcher's Daughter Pancake/Waffle mix
Vegan
Peach Jam w/ brown sugar
Blueberry Jam w/ Ginger
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211