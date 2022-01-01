The Butcher's Daughter - Brooklyn

Anima Mundi - Forbidden Fruit (Mangosteen Hibiscus)

$26.00

-Exceptionally rich in Vitamin C with a profound ability to purify and nourish the blood, cleanse and nourish the skin, topically such while enhancing enzymatic functional and overall digestive balance. -Can be used as in a bath and facial mask! Great for getting your glow back! Deeply nourishing and restorative to the skin. -Rich in Xanthones (within the Mangosteen Peel) also demonstrate the most powerful antioxidative properties found in nature as well as possibly supporting a healthy immune system and inflammation response. Ingredients: Mangosteen fruit and peel, Hibiscus flower Dosage/Directions: 1-2Tsp, up to 2x per day, in a juice smoothie or as a tea. It is very tasty - it can be virtually added to your diet in whatever form that you're inspired to do (tea, soups, salad dressings, sauces, etc.)