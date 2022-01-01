Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Butcher's Daughter - Brooklyn

1,885 Reviews

$$

271 Metropolitan Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Order Again

Popular Items

The Best Egg Sandwich
Butcher's Pancakes
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad

Breakfast

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Acai, Pitaya, Almond Milk, Banana,House-Made Maple Pecan & Cherry Granola, Mixed Berries, Chia Seeds, Coconut Shavings

Loaded Banana Bread

$13.00

House Banana Bread - Dairy Free Cream Cheese - Espresso - Sugar - Dukkah - Cacao Nibs - Banana

Coconut Yogurt Parfait

$14.00

Coconut Yogurt, Maple Cherry Granola, Peaches, House-Made Cherry & Maple Pecan Granola, Berry Basil Vegan Honey

The Best Egg Sandwich

$16.00

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Croissant, Kale, Smashed Avocado, Harissa Aioli

Butcher's Pancakes

$16.00

Gluten Free Flour, Flax Seeds, Almond Milk, Berries, Coconut Yogurt, Maple Syrup

Butcher's Bowl

$17.00

Rosemary Potatoes, Spinach, Mushrooms, Crispy Red Onion, Adzuki Bacon, Poached Egg, Harissa Aioli

French Toast Casserole

$17.00

Overnight Oats

$14.00

Oats, Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Oat Milk, Anima Mundi Forbidden Fruit Powder, Apples, Raspberry, Orange, Mint

Country Breakfast

$18.00

Impossible Sausage, Two Eggs Over Easy, Roasted Potatoes, Broiled Tomato, & Sourdough Toast

Crab Cake Benedict

$19.00

Jackfruit & Sweet Potato Quinoa Cakes, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise (Contains Egg), & Side Salad

Lunch

Daily Soup

$14.00

Vegan. Daily soup special is based on the season.

Spicy Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

Marinated Kale, Spicy Caesar Dressing, Almond Parmesan, Sliced Almonds, Fried Red Onions, Croutons, Sliced Avocado

Classic Avocado Toast

$17.00

The Butchers Burger

$18.00

Vegan Brioche Bun, Adzuki Bean Burger, Mozzarella, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Chipotle Aioli, BBQ Sauce, & Oven Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges

Mushroom & Squash Carbonara

$19.00

Zucchini Noodles | Adzuki Bacon Bits | Roasted Mushrooms | Baby Spinach | Seasoned Bread Crumbs. Vegan. Contains Soy

B.L.A.T.

$15.00

Adzuki Bacon, Arugula, Marinated Tomatoes, Avocado, Stone Ground Mustard, Rosemary Aioli, Sourdough Bread

Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

Vegan Version of Classic Tuna Salad (Bean Based), Cucumber, Tomato, Pickles, Capers, Sourdough Toast

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$16.00

Jackfruit & Sweet Potato-Quinoa Cakes, Fennel Cucumber Slaw, Lemon Herb Tartar Sauce

Harvest Bowl

$17.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Tri-Color Quinoa, Baby Arugula, Watermelon Radish, Crispy Chickpeas, Rainbow Microgreens, Ginger Soy Dressing

Little Gem Salad

$17.00

Red Gem Lettuce, Roasted Corn, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cashew Mozzarella, Super Seed Crisp, Endive, Calabrian Chili Herb Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Hummus

$15.00

Aleppo Pepper, Tahini, Cucumber, Watermelon Radish, Rainbow Carrots, Focaccia Toast

Roasted Rainbow Carrots

$11.00

Topped with Dukkah and Sesame Seeds

BD Royal

$22.00

Vegan Brioche Bun, Two Impossible Smash Patties, Vegan American Cheese, Cola Braised Onions, Shredded Iceburg, Tomato, 1K Dressing, Oven Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Extras

Tempeh

$5.00

Adzuki Bacon

$5.00

Fennel Sausage

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Tofu Scramble

$2.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Two Scrambled Eggs + Toast

$8.00

9 Grain Toast

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Smashed Avocado

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Raw Vegetables

$5.00

Brunch

Vegetable Frittata

$17.00

Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Potatoes, Chevre, Egg Custard

Surfers Bowl

$17.00

Fried Egg, Avocado-Tomato Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Impossible Chorizo Crumble, Purple Rice & Kale Pilaf, Crispy Tortilla Threads

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Creole Slaw, Sweet Hot Pickles, Chipotle Remoulade, Vegan Brioche Bun, Sweet Potato Wedges

Carrot Lox

$17.00

Cured Carrots, Everything Bagel Sticks, Capers, Dill, Everything Spice, Vegan Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, & Arugula

Kids AM

Kids Acai Bowl

$8.00

Acai, Pitaya, Almond Milk, Bananas, Mixed Berries, Chia, Granola, Maple Pecan Cherry Granola, Shredded Coconut

Kids Yogurt

$7.00

Coconut Yogurt, Peaches, Berry Basil Vegan Honey, Maple Pecan Cherry Granola

Kids Farm Breakfast

$9.00

Two scrambled egg, 9-grain toast, Rosemary Potatoes

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Flour Tortilla

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sourdough, Mozzarella, & Cheddar

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Orechette

Kids Potatoes

$5.00

PeeWee Rosemary Potatoes

Kids Cauliflower

$5.00

Roasted Cauliflower

Kids Fruit

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit Salad

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Kids Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookie

Kids 03 - Yellow 4oz

$6.00

Pineapple Lemon Jicama

Kids 04 - Green 4oz

$6.00

Cucumber Kale Green Apple

Kids 06-Waterflower 4oz

$6.00

Watermelon Fennel Honeydew Lime Lavender Agave

Kids 02 - Orange 4oz

$6.00

Tangerine Valencia Orange Carrot

Kids Milk 4oz

$4.00

Kids Orange Juice 4oz

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Coffees/Tea

Americano

$3.50

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Toro blend espresso

Flat White

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Hot Golden Elixir

$5.00

Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu, Echinacea Tincture, Hot Water

Matcha Master

$6.00

Matcha Powder, Honey, Almond Milk

Beet Root Latte

$7.00

Beet Root Powder, Honey, Almond Milk

Mexican Cacao Elixir

$6.00

Anima Mundi Magic Mushroom Powder, Cacao, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk, Cayenne Powder

Walnut Hot Coco

$6.00

Black Walnut Bitters, Maple Syrup, Cacao, Oat Milk

Golden State

$6.00

Turmeric, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk, Black Pepper

Cardamon Chai

$6.00

Spiced Chai, Honey, Almond Milk

Rare Tea

$4.00

Choice Of Tea

Moroccan Mint Tea

$4.00

Fresh Mint & Lemon

Cardamom Rose Latte

$6.50

Espresso, Cardamom Rose Syrup, Almond Milk **$2 Of Each Latte Sold Is Donated to Planned Parenthood**

Juices/Elixirs/Smoothies

Juice Flight

Liquid Vitality

$4.00

Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu Echinacea Tincture

Vampire Slayer

$4.00

Ginger, Lemon, Garlic, Cayenne

Squeezed Root

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Ginger Root

Iced Liquid Vitality

$5.00

Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu, Echinacea Tincture, Sparkling Water

Brazilian Blast

$12.00

Acai, Bananas, Mixed Berries, Goji Berries, Almond Milk, Anima Mundi Forbidden Fruit Powder

Brass Monkey

$12.00

Bananas, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Agave, Almond Milk, Maca Root Powder

7 Minutes in Heaven

$12.00

Coconut, Dates, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla, Tocos

Solar Power

$12.00

Avocado, Pineapple, Coconut, Kale, Hemp Powder, Cilantro, Coconut Water

Mango Lassi

$12.00

Mango, Coconut, Pressed Lime, Bee Pollen, Turmeric

01 - Red (16oz) - TA ONLY

$12.00

*Beets *Anjou Pear *Ginger

02 - Orange (16oz) - TA ONLY

$12.00

Tangerine Valencia Orange Carrot

03 - Yellow (16oz) - TA ONLY

$12.00

Pineapple Lemon Jicama

04 - Green (16oz) - TA ONLY

$12.00

Cucumber Kale Green Apple

06 - Water Flower (16oz) - TA ONLY

$12.00

Watermelon Fennel Honeydew Cactus Pear Lime Lavender Agave

08 - Honey Bee (16oz) - TA ONLY

$12.00

Grapefruit Turmeric Yuzu Kumquat Anjou Pear Honey Bee Pollen

10 - Pure Passion (16oz) - TA ONLY

$12.00

Coconut Pineapple Yuzu Chili Evening Primrose Oil Cilantro

13 - Goddess of Green (16oz) - TA ONLY

$12.00

Kale Cucumber Green Apple Fennel Pineapple Thyme Spirulina

Orange juice (16oz) - TA ONLY

$12.00

Tangerine Valencia Orange Carrot

Grapefruit juice (16oz) - TA ONLY

$12.00

Tangerine Valencia Orange Carrot

Pineapple juice (16oz) - TA ONLY

$12.00

Tangerine Valencia Orange Carrot

Other N/A Beverages

Small Sparkling Water

$4.00

Large Sparkling Water

$7.00

Fever-Tree Tonic Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Unsweetened Black Tea

Lemonade

$4.50

Kombucha Bottle

$9.00

Glass of Milk

$3.00

Mocktails

Romantic Getaway

$14.00

#6 Waterflower, Basil-Agave Syrup, Lime Juice

Dragon Fruit Elixir

$10.00

#3 Juice, Lemongrass Syrup, Ginger Root, Dragonfruit Elixir, Tonic Water

Storm Rider

$10.00

Pineapple, Jicama, Chipotle Water, Lime, Agave, Saline

Virgin Bloody Mary

$10.00

Ingredients: Vodka, Tomato Juice, Olive Juice, Lemon, Vampire Slayer, Horseradish, Salt, Pepper, Chipotle pepper, Red Hot Sauce, Amari Soy Sauce (gluten free)

Purple Rain

$10.00

#10 Juice, Coconut Water, Mint, Lime, Butterfly Pea Flower

Pastry / Dessert & Bread

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

Dutch Apple Pie

$9.00

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$9.00

Gluten Free, Vegan. Contains Nuts

Loaded Banana Bread

$13.00

House Banana Bread - Dairy Free Cream Cheese - Espresso - Sugar - Dukkah - Cacao Nibs - Banana

Sourdough Loaf

$7.00

9 Grain Loaf

$7.00

Vegan brownie

$4.50

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

P.P. Cookie

$6.00

Halloween Cookie

$4.00

Banana Bread

$5.00

*Gluten Free *Dairy Free Ingredients: -White Sugar -Eggs -Canola Oil -Zucchini -Vanilla -Gluten Free Flour -Baking Powder -Baking Soda -Ground Cinnamon -Kosher Salt -Ground Flax -Chopped Walnuts Allergies: Eggs, Walnuts

Spiced Pumpkin Bread

$5.00

Tomato Scallion Scone

$4.00

Dirty Chai Cake

$4.50

Vegan Croissant

$5.00

Vegan

Classic Croissant

$5.00

Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

Cinnamon Carrot Power Bar

$4.00

Pistachio Pear Cake

$4.50

Cherry Pecan Granola

$15.00

Event Cutting Fee

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie (Whole)

$40.00

Chocolate Pecan Pie (Whole)

$50.00

Gluten Free, Vegan. Contains Nuts

Dutch Apple Pie (Whole)

$45.00

Candles

BD Candle New York

$48.00

BD Candle Havana

$48.00

BD Candle Ojai

$48.00Out of stock

BD Candle Los Angeles

$48.00

BD Candle Paris

$48.00

BD Candle Marrakech

$48.00

BD Candle Tulum

$48.00

BD Candle Mykonos

$48.00

NY Handcrafted Ceramics

Dinner Plate - Matte White

$20.80

Salad Plate - Matte White

$20.80

Oversized Handle Mug - Speckled White Inside

$23.20

Oversized Handle Mug - Speckled White Outside

$21.60

Straight Cup - Matte White

$21.60

Classic Coffee Mug - Speckled White Inside

$20.80

Classic Coffee Mug - Speckled White Inside

$20.80

Espresso Shot - Matte White

$12.00

Espresso Shot - Speckled

$12.00

Aydry + Co

Aydry + Co Room Spray Eau De Gypsy

$28.00

Aydry + Co Room Spray Vintage Champagne

$28.00

Aydry + Co Hand and Body Wash Flowering Rosemary

$36.00

Aydry + Co Hand and Body Wash Charcoal Detox

$36.00

Aydry + Co Bath Soak Charcoal Detox

$24.00

Aydry + Co Bath Soak Desert Rose

$24.00

Plants

XSmall Plant

$18.00

Small Plant

$28.00

Medium Plant

$38.00

Large Plant

$58.00

Small Flower bouquet

$24.00

Large Flower Bouquet

$30.00

Anima Mundi

Anima Mundi - Forbidden Fruit (Mangosteen Hibiscus)

$26.00

-Exceptionally rich in Vitamin C with a profound ability to purify and nourish the blood, cleanse and nourish the skin, topically such while enhancing enzymatic functional and overall digestive balance. -Can be used as in a bath and facial mask! Great for getting your glow back! Deeply nourishing and restorative to the skin. -Rich in Xanthones (within the Mangosteen Peel) also demonstrate the most powerful antioxidative properties found in nature as well as possibly supporting a healthy immune system and inflammation response. Ingredients: Mangosteen fruit and peel, Hibiscus flower Dosage/Directions: 1-2Tsp, up to 2x per day, in a juice smoothie or as a tea. It is very tasty - it can be virtually added to your diet in whatever form that you're inspired to do (tea, soups, salad dressings, sauces, etc.)

Anima Mundi - Daily Greens (Moringa)

$24.00

-Nutritional powerhouse. Natural daily "multi-vitamin". Highly mineralizing, high source of protein. -It contains 18 out of 20 amino acids and all essential amino acids. It has four more times calcium that regular cow's milk, 25 times more iron than spinach, 15 times more potassium than a banana, four times more vitamin A than a carrot and seven times more vitamin C than an orange. -Naturally energizing due to high anti-oxidant levels  Ingredients: Moringa leaf  Dosage/Directions: 1-2tsp in your favorite juice, smoothie, or tea.

Anima Mundi - Fountain of Youth (Vegan Collagen)

$34.00

-Vegan "source" of collagen naturally increases your body's own production of collagen versus animal sourced collagen which creates a dependency in order to maintain one's body's current collagen production. -Herbs rich in Silica and Calcium (horsetail, nettle, etc.) -This formula over time keeps the skin nourished properly so that you can continue to produce higher levels of collagen with age. Great for nails and hair vitality. Ingredients: He Shou Wu extract powder, Horsetail extract powder, Gynostemma, Nettles, Calendula, Mangosteen Fruit, Mangosteen Peel  Dosage/Directions: Take 1 tsp 2-3 times per day. Takes roughly a month of daily use to see results. Add into your favorite green juice, smoothie or tea.

Anima Mundi - Magic Mushroom (Reishi)

$38.00

-Grown in Washington and contains both fruiting body and mycelium (this is important, not all reishi powders utilize both which is essential for optimal effect). -Known for boosting life expectancy, immunity, mood, mental clarity and much more! -Activated by steam extraction which breaks down cell walls to make nutrients more available to the body. Ingredients: Reishi Mushroom Dosage: ½ teaspoon twice daily

Anima Mundi - Gold Dust (Turmeric)

$18.00

-Heirloom Turmeric Root. Meaning that it's the closest to the genetic ancestral print that we have to the very first turmeric plant without any cross hybridization. -Anti-inflammatory Powerhouse, great for skin (acne) and joint issues -Single origin from a women's collective in Guatamala. Turmeric is one of the highest contaminated spices in the world with added fillers. Ours is pure, single source and heirloom, making it a rich source of curcermides (the anti-inflammatory good stuff you want from Turmeric!) Ingredients: Heirloom Turmeric Root Dosage: 1-2 tsp, twice a day or as much as you'd like!

Anima Mundi - Qi Plant Protein

$34.00

Deeply nourishing and restoring to the adrenals. Nutrition based sustainable energy. Soothes the colon, supports blood sugar, assists in hormonal balance (excellent for thyroid health), digestive health, kidney vitality, detoxification, immune system, and longevity. Wonderful for post workout recovery, late afternoon caffeine free boost and Jet lag! Ingredients: Mesquite, Ashwagandha, Maca, Astragalus, Budrock, Slippery Elm, Ginger, Chia Directions: Anywhere from 1 tsp to 1 tbsp per serving in your favorite smoothie, juice or tea. Note: If gut irritation occurs, start with smaller dose and work your way up to the suggested dosage amount.

Anima Mundi - State of Bliss

$25.00

Mood Booster | High Potency Tonic | High Bio-availability Our Happiness tonic is everything you need to feel at peace. It may help stabilize hormone function, serotonin and dopamine, as well as provide a soothing effect on the nervous system. Our formula is a mix of adaptogens, such as rhodiola and ashwagandha, with powerfully supporting “happy herbs” like St. John’s wort, mucuna and albizzia. These herbs together create a synergistic powerhouse that can help relieve stress, anxiety, and mood slumps.

West Perro Items

Desert Sun Hat

$95.00

Desert Dome Hat

$95.00

Little Desert Sun Hat

$55.00

Little Desert Dome Hat

$55.00

Sands Ojo 4 Wall Hanging Painted Bluff

$95.00

Sands Ojo 4 Wall Hanging White Sands

$95.00

Sands Ojo 5 Wall Hanging Painted Bluff

$75.00

Sands Ojo 5 Wall Hanging White Sands

$75.00

Sea Jelly Wall Hanging

$50.00

Mika Cali

Peace Keeper Letterpress Greeting Card (Blank Inside)

$8.00

Peace Angel Maze Letterpress Greeting Card (Blank Inside)

$8.00

Enlightenment Letterpress Greeting Card (Blank Inside)

$8.00

Untitled Letterpress Greeting Card (Blank Inside)

$8.00

Moroccan Tapestry + Rug

$1,100.00

Set of knife/spoon/fork

$4.00

Peace Angel Maze

$8.00

The Peacekeeper

$8.00

Enlightenment

$8.00

Untitled

$8.00

Mixed Design Wooden Spoon

$18.00

Large Wooden Fork

$10.00

Medium Wooden Ladel

$6.00

Small Wooden Ladel

$4.00

Jewelry

Necklace - Black Beads

$25.00

Necklace - Black and White Beads

$30.00

Necklace - White Bone Beads

$30.00

Necklace - Large White Shells

$45.00

Camille D Morse Code Bracelet SILVER

$305.00

Handmade locally in Brooklyn, NY by jewelry designer, Camille D. Each bracelet is made with ethically sourced and recycled metals. Bracelet design spells out "LOVE" in morse code.

Camille D Morse Code Bracelet GOLD BRASS

$176.00

Handmade locally in Brooklyn, NY by jewelry designer, Camille D. Each bracelet is made with ethically sourced and recycled metals. Bracelet design spells out "LOVE" in morse code.

Brass Geometric Bangle

$55.00

Necklace - Vinyl

$15.00

Bracelets -Silver

$38.00

Silver Crystal Pendants

$40.00

Rings- Crystal

$118.00

BD Roll On Perfume

New York Roll on

$30.00

Paris Roll on

$30.00

Ojai Roll on

$30.00

Havana Roll on

$30.00

Los Angeles roll on

$30.00

Mykonos Roll on

$30.00

Tulum roll on

$30.00

Marrakesh roll on

$30.00

Odd Bird Turkish Towels

Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Gelin

$40.00

Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Zarif (black)

$30.00

Linen/Cotton blend, mid-weight Made of natural, raw, sustainable fibers (we carry their linen and cotton range), each textile can be used as a towel, scarf or small throw. Beautifully textured and soft, they are all handwoven in Turkey on shuttle looms in small batches so each towel is both unique and made with the highest care and quality. Note: each textile will get softer and more absorbent as you use them.

Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Asya

$40.00

Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Dalga

$40.00

100% cotton, heavy weave Made of natural, raw, sustainable fibers (we carry their linen and cotton range), each textile can be used as a towel, scarf or small throw. Beautifully textured and soft, they are all handwoven in Turkey on shuttle looms in small batches so each towel is both unique and made with the highest care and quality. Note: each textile will get softer and more absorbent as you use them.

Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Emine

$40.00

Linen/Cotton blend, heavy weave Made of 100% natural, raw, sustainable fibers (we carry their linen and cotton range), each textile can be used as a towel, scarf or small throw. Beautifully textured and soft, they are all handwoven in Turkey on shuttle looms in small batches so each towel is both unique and made with the highest care and quality. Note: each textile will get softer and more absorbent as you use them.

Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Damat

$40.00

100% cotton, heavy weave Made of natural, raw, sustainable fibers (we carry their linen and cotton range), each textile can be used as a towel, scarf or small throw. Beautifully textured and soft, they are all handwoven in Turkey on shuttle looms in small batches so each towel is both unique and made with the highest care and quality. Note: each textile will get softer and more absorbent as you use them.

Odd Bird Turkish Towel - Sinoh (black)

$40.00

Kevin Wilcoxson

Pink/White Wilcoxson Mug (w/ Handle)

$33.00

Pink/White Wilcoxson Cup (w/o Handle)

$29.00

Grey/White Wilcoxson Mug (w/ Handle)

$33.00

Grey/White Wilcoxson Cup (w/o Handle)

$29.00

Brown/White Wilcoxson Cup (w/o Handle)

$29.00

Brown/White Wilcoxson Mug (w/ Handle)

$33.00

White Wilcoxson Mug (w/ Handle)

$33.00

White Wilcoxson Cup (w/o Handle)

$29.00

ILA

ILA Wildflower Honey

$35.00

BD Olive Oil

$21.00

ILA Peruvian Pink Salt

$15.00

ILA Sonoma Sea Salt

$35.00Out of stock

ILA Black Lava Salt

$35.00

ILA Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$40.00Out of stock

Cloud Commons (Pipes/Bubblers)

Ashtray, Peach

$50.00

Small or Large Pipe, Peach

$110.00

Rolling Tray, Peach

$35.00

Tall Bubbler, Peach

$150.00

Tall Bubbler, Terrazzo

$220.00

Ashtray, Terrazzo

$60.00

Small or Large Pipe, Terrazzo

$110.00

Rolling Tray, Terrazzo

$45.00

LUZ CERAMICS

LUZ WHITE MUG RUSTIC

$48.00

LUZ WHITE BOWL RUSTIC

$48.00

LUZ WHITE PLATE RUSTIC

$48.00

-Vegan "source" of collagen naturally increases your body's own production of collagen versus animal sourced collagen which creates a dependency in order to maintain one's body's current collagen production. -Herbs rich in Silica and Calcium (horsetail, nettle, etc.) -This formula over time keeps the skin nourished properly so that you can continue to produce higher levels of collagen with age. Great for nails and hair vitality. Ingredients: He Shou Wu extract powder, Horsetail extract powder, Gynostemma, Nettles, Calendula, Mangosteen Fruit, Mangosteen Peel  Dosage/Directions: Take 1 tsp 2-3 times per day. Takes roughly a month of daily use to see results. Add into your favorite green juice, smoothie or tea.

Clothing + Accessories (bags)

Masks - Willie's Fort

$20.00

T-shirt

$25.00

Sweater

$40.00

Moroccan Baskets w/ leather handle

$42.00

Masks - VOTE

$10.00

WHITE LOGO BEANIE (Copy)

$18.00

Brooklyn Classic Coffee Mug (Deep Copy)

$12.00

BD Hat

$30.00

Grocery

Granola

$15.00

Cookie Dough

$7.00

BD Olive Oil

$21.00

Partner's - The Butcher's Blend

$18.00

The mab and stoke brownie mix

$10.00

The mab and stoke pancake mix

$10.00

BD Hand soap

$18.00

Prana Chai

$18.00

Rare Tea Tin

The Butcher's Daughter Pancake/Waffle mix

$10.00

Vegan

The Butcher's Daughter Brownie Mix

$10.00

Vegan

Blueberry Jam w/ Ginger

$12.00

Peach Jam w/ brown sugar

$12.00

Rhubarb Jam with Cherry Retail

$12.00

Room spray

Merch Marrakech Room Spray

$20.00

Merch Ojai Room Spray

$20.00

Merch Los Angeles Room Spray

$20.00

Merch New York Room Spray

$20.00

Merch Havana Room Spray

$20.00

Hand Soap

Merch Marrakech Soap

$24.00

Merch Ojai Soap

$24.00

Merch Los Angeles Soap

$24.00

Merch New York Soap

$24.00

Merch Havana Soap

$24.00

Beer (Deep Copy)

House Ale

$8.00

Jai Alai

$8.00

Weihenstephaner

$8.00

Bushwick Pilsner Draft

$9.00

Juneshine Hibiscus

$10.00

Juneshine Pineapple

$10.00

Wine (Deep Copy)

Mimosa

$12.00

Mimosa Flight

$20.00

Saucy GLS

$13.00

Blanc de Blanc France 10.5% fresh and delicate, apples, citrus

Saucy CRF

$26.00

Saucy BTL

$52.00

Blanc de Blanc France 10.5% fresh and delicate, apples, citrus

Prosecco GLS

$11.00

Prosecco BTL

$44.00

Brut Vouvray GLS

$14.00

Brut Vouvray BTL

$56.00

Blend Languedoc-Cabrieres, France 13% peach, apricot, provencal herbs, ripe strawberry

Sassy White GLS

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc '17 Central Valley, Chile 12.5% Fresh cut grass, passion fruit, grapefruit, key lime, white flowers

Sassy White CRF

$24.00

Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah '17 France Soft, elegance, dry

Sassy White BTL

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc '17 Central Valley, Chile 12.5% Fresh cut grass, passion fruit, grapefruit, key lime, white flowers

Pinot Grigio BTL

$44.00

Pinot Gris '17 Healdsburg, California 13.8% *Certified Sustainable peach, lime, guava, nutmeg

Reisling GLS

$13.00

Soave '17 Veneto, Italy 12% *certified organic white flower, pear, apple, citrus zest, light minerality

Reisling BTL

$52.00

Soave '17 Veneto, Italy 12% *certified organic white flower, pear, apple, citrus zest, light minerality

Chardonnay GLS

$12.00

The Bone Line '18 14% ripe fruit, creaminess, crisp

Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Chardonnay '14 14% ripe fruit, creaminess, crisp

Mulled Wine

$14.00

Pinot Noir '17 Bodega Chacra, Patagonia, Argentina *organic, biodynamically produced 13% Ginger, Leather, Silky Tannins Full Body

Slutty Red CRF

$24.00

Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah '17 France Soft, elegance, dry

Grenache Syrah GLS

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon '15 Colchagua Valley, Chile 14% *certified sustainable *certified organic Blackcurrant, Sweet tobacco, rose petal medium full body

Grenache Syrah BTL

$52.00

Cabernet Sauvignon '15 Colchagua Valley, Chile 14% *certified sustainable *certified organic Blackcurrant, Sweet tobacco, rose petal medium full body

Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Tempranillo, Cabernet "15 Aberin, Spain 14.5% *Certified Sustainable dark berry, plum, chocolate, earthy, smooth Medium Body

Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Tempranillo, Cabernet "15 Aberin, Spain 14.5% *Certified Sustainable dark berry, plum, chocolate, earthy, smooth Medium Body

Cabernet, Zinfandel GLS

$11.00

Pinot Noir '17 Bodega Chacra, Patagonia, Argentina *organic, biodynamically produced 13% Ginger, Leather, Silky Tannins Full Body

Cabernet Zinfandel BTL

$44.00

Pinot Noir '17 Bodega Chacra, Patagonia, Argentina *organic, biodynamically produced 13% Ginger, Leather, Silky Tannins Full Body

Slutty Red GLS

$12.00

Red Blend Paso Robles, California 13.6% Blackberry, cherry, spice full body

Slutty Red BTL

$48.00

Red Blend Paso Robles, California 13.6% Blackberry, cherry, spice full body

Petite Sirah GLS

$15.00

Red Blend Paso Robles, California 13.6% Blackberry, cherry, spice full body

Petite Sirah BTL

$68.00

Blend Languedoc-Cabrieres, France 13% peach, apricot, provencal herbs, ripe strawberry

Sexy Rose GLS

$12.00

Blend Languedoc-Cabrieres, France 13% peach, apricot, provencal herbs, ripe strawberry

Sexy Rose CRF

$24.00

Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah '17 France Soft, elegance, dry

Sexy Rose BTL

$48.00

Blend Languedoc-Cabrieres, France 13% peach, apricot, provencal herbs, ripe strawberry

Super Sexy Rose BTL

$75.00

Blend Languedoc-Cabrieres, France 13% peach, apricot, provencal herbs, ripe strawberry

Classic Rose GL

$13.00

Pinot Noir '17 Bodega Chacra, Patagonia, Argentina *organic, biodynamically produced 13% Ginger, Leather, Silky Tannins Full Body

Classic Rose BTL

$52.00

Pinot Noir '17 Bodega Chacra, Patagonia, Argentina *organic, biodynamically produced 13% Ginger, Leather, Silky Tannins Full Body

Can Rose

$10.00

Blend Languedoc-Cabrieres, France 13% peach, apricot, provencal herbs, ripe strawberry

Can Red

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc '17 Central Valley, Chile 12.5% Fresh cut grass, passion fruit, grapefruit, key lime, white flowers

Can White

$10.00

Blanc de Blanc France 10.5% fresh and delicate, apples, citrus

Online Juices/Elixirs

01 - Red

*Beets *Anjou Pear *Ginger

02 - Orange

Tangerine Valencia Orange Carrot

03 - Yellow

Pineapple Lemon Jicama

04 - Green

Cucumber Kale Green Apple

06 - Water Flower

Watermelon Fennel Honeydew Cactus Pear Lime Lavender Agave

08 - Honey Bee

Grapefruit Turmeric Yuzu Kumquat Anjou Pear Honey Bee Pollen

10 - Pure Passion

Coconut Pineapple Yuzu Chili Evening Primrose Oil Cilantro

#13 - Goddess of green Juice Flight

Kale Cucumber Green Apple Fennel Pineapple Thyme Spirulina

Liquid Vitality

$4.00

Lemon* Ginger* Honey* Yuzu* Echinacea Tincture*

Vampire Slayer

Ginger* Lemon* Garlic* Cayenne*

Fresh Cut Grass

$4.00

Squeezed Root

Ginger*

Hot Golden Elixir

$5.00

Lemon* Ginger* Honey* Yuzu* Echinecea tincture* Water*

Cold pressed coconut water

$9.00

Cucumber Kale Green Apple

Online Smoothies (Copy)

Solar Power

$12.00

Avocado, Pineapple, Coconut, Kale, Hemp Powder, Cilantro, Coconut Water

Brazilian Blast

$12.00

Acai, Bananas, Mixed Berries, Goji Berries, Almond Milk, Anima Mundi Forbidden Fruit Powder

Mango Lassi

$12.00

Mango, Coconut, Pressed Lime, Bee Pollen, Turmeric

Brass Monkey

$12.00

Bananas, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Agave, Almond Milk, Maca Root Powder

7 Minutes in Heaven

$12.00

Coconut, Dates, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla, Tocos

Online Coffees/Tea (Copy)

Americano

$3.50

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Toro blend espresso

Flat White

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Matcha Master

$6.00

Matcha Powder, Honey, Almond Milk

Mexican Cacao Elixir

$6.00

Anima Mundi Magic Mushroom Powder, Cacao, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk, Cayenne Powder

Golden State

$6.00

Turmeric, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk, Black Pepper

Cardamon Chai

$6.00

Spiced Chai, Honey, Almond Milk

Rare Tea

$4.00

Choice Of Tea

Moroccan Mint Tea

$4.00

Fresh Mint & Lemon

Grocery Items Online

Avo Smash

$15.00

Granola

$15.00

Pancake/Waffle Mix

$10.00

Brownie Mix

$10.00

Cookie Dough

$7.00

Coffee- The Butchers Blend

$15.00

Brunch

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Acai, Banana, House-made pecan & cherry granola, Seasonal fruit, Chia seeds, Coconut flakes. Vegan. GF Contains nuts

Coconut Yogurt & Granola

$14.00

Coconut Yogurt, Maple Cherry Granola, Peaches, Shredded Coconut. Vegan. Contains nuts

Egg Sandwich

$15.00

Croissant, Scrambled eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Marinated Kale, Harissa Aioli, Smashed Avocado. Contains dairy

Butcher's Pancakes

$16.00

Rice flour pancakes, Almond milk, Whipped maple cream, Berries. GF. Contain nuts.

Butchers Bowl

$17.00

Roasted rosemary potatoes, harissa aioli, mushrooms, spinach, crispy red onions, adzuki bacon, poached egg.

Smashed Avocado Toast

$17.00

Smashed avocado, Cilantro, Mustard Seeds, Lime, Curry, 9 Grain bread. Vegan

Smashed Avocado Toast Benedict

$21.00

9 Grain Bread, Smashed Avocado, Mustard Seed, Cilantro, Curry Oil, Poached Egg

Crab Cake Benedict

$19.00

Jackfruit & Sweet Potato Quinoa Cakes, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise (Contains Egg), & Side Salad

Country Breakfast

$18.00

Impossible Sausage, Two Eggs Over Easy, Roasted Potatoes, Broiled Tomato, & Sourdough Toast

Overnight Oats

$14.00

Daily Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Chefs Daily/Weekly soup special is based on the season. Make sure to ask your Manager or Chef what it is and all the allergies

Spicy Kale Caesar Salad

$17.00

*Marinated Kale *Spicy Caesar Dressing *Almond Parmesan *Sliced Almonds *Fried Shallots *Croutons *Sliced Avocado -Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P -Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce

Little Gem Salad

$17.00

Healing Harvest Bowl

$17.00

Mushroom & Squash Carbonara

$19.00Out of stock

Zucchini Noodles | Adzuki Bacon Bits | Roasted Mushrooms | Baby Spinach | Seasoned Bread Crumbs. Vegan. Contains soy

Pasta Orecchiette

$19.00Out of stock

Artichoke Heart Quesadilla

$17.00Out of stock

spinach dip | mozzarella | roasted peppers | marinara. Contains Dairy

The Butchers Burger

$19.00

VEGETABLE + BLACK BEAN PATTY | MOZZARELLA | TOMATO | SAUTÉED ONIONS | VEGAN CHIPOTLE MAYO | BBQ | ARUGULA ROASTED POTATOES | BRIOCHE. Contains Dairy

The BD Royal

$23.00

Twin Impossible Smash Patties, Vegan American, Smoked Cola-Braised Onions, Shredded Iceberg, Tomato and 1K dressing.

B.L.A.T.

$15.00

Adzuki Bacon, Arugula, Marinated Tomatoes, Avocado, Stone Ground Mustard, Rosemary Aioli, Sourdough Bread

Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

Loaded banana bread

$14.00

Vegan espresso mascarpone, Bruleed banana, Cacao nibs, Dukkah. Vegan. Contains nuts

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$16.00

Jackfruit & Sweet Potato-Quinoa Cakes, Fennel Cucumber Slaw, Lemon Herb Tartar Sauce

Hummus

$15.00

Sugar Snap Peas

$12.00

Roasted Rainbow Carrots

$11.00

Dukkah, EVOO, Salt, & Pepper

Adzuki Bean Bacon - Side

$6.00

Seasonal Fruit Salad - Side

$7.00

Tempeh - Side

$6.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Pastries

Classic Croissant

$5.00

Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Vegan

Vegan Brownie

$4.50

Vegan

Tomato Scallion Scone

$4.00

Dirty Chai Cake

$4.50

Banana Bread

$5.00

Vegan

Pistachio Pear Cake

$4.50

Cinnamon Carrot Power Bar

$4.00

Spiced Pumpkin Bread

$5.00

*Gluten Free *Dairy Free Ingredients: -White Sugar -Eggs -Canola Oil -Zucchini -Vanilla -Gluten Free Flour -Baking Powder -Baking Soda -Ground Cinnamon -Kosher Salt -Ground Flax -Chopped Walnuts Allergies: Eggs, Walnuts

Desserts

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

Dutch Apple Pie

$9.00

Coffees/Tea

Americano

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$6.00

Fresh pulled Butcher's Daughter espresso with steamed milk. 12oz

Cappuccino

$6.00

fresh pulled Butcher's Daughter Espresso and steamed milk 8oz

Cold Brew

$5.50

The Butcher's Daughter blend coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.50

Fresh brewed The Butcher's Daughter blend

DBL Espresso

$4.00

Flat White

$5.00

Cortado

$4.50

Macchiatto

$4.50

Golden State

$6.50

Turmeric, Almond Milk, Nutmeg, Black pepper, Honey

Mexican Cacao Elixir

$6.50

Raw cacao, BD ‘MAGIC MUSHROOM’ powder, Maple syrup, Cayenne & Almond milk

Cardamom Chai

$6.50

Chai tea and steamed almond milk

Matcha Master

$6.50

Matcha green tea powder, Raw honey & Almond milk

Hot Golden Elixir

$5.50

Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu, Echinecea tincture, Hot Water

Luxury Tea

$5.50

Mint Tea

$4.50

MInt tea, Fresh mint sprig and lemon wedge

Ice tea - Black

$4.50

Beet Root Latte

$7.00

Beet Root Powder, Honey, Almond Milk

Juices/Elixirs

01 - Red (16oz)

$12.00

Beets, Anjou Pear and Ginger

02 - Orange (16oz)

$12.00

Tangerine, Valencia Orange and Carrot

03 - Yellow (16oz)

$12.00

Pineapple, Lemon and Jicama

04 - Green (16oz)

$12.00

Cucumber, Kale and Green Apple

06 - Water Flower (16oz)

$12.00

Watermelon, Fennel, Honeydew, Cactus, Pear, Lime, Lavender and Agave

08 - Honey Bee (16oz)

$12.00

Grapefruit, Turmeric, Yuzu, Kumquat, Anjou Pear, Honey and Bee Pollen

10- Pure Passion (16oz)

$12.00

Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Orange and White Silvertip

13 - Goddess of Green (16oz)

$12.00

Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Fennel, Pineapple, Thyme and Spirulina

Liquid Vitality

$4.50

Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu and Echinacea Tincture

Vampire Slayer

$4.50

Ginger, Lemon, Garlic and Cayenne

Squeezed Root

$4.50

Pressed Ginger

Hot Golden Elixir

$5.50

Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu, Echinecea tincture and Hot Water

Raw Coconut Water

$9.50

Pressed Coconut Water

Ice Vitality

$5.50

Liquid Vitality Shot ,Sparkling water and Mint

Smoothies/Other N/A Beverages

Brazilian Blast

$12.00

Acai, Banana, Goji berries, Local berries, Almond milk, "BD" Forbidden Fruit Blend. Contains nuts

Brass Monkey

$12.00

Banana, Peanut & Almond Butter, Agave, Almond millk, Maca root. Contains nuts

Solar Power

$12.00

Avocado, Pineapple, Coconut, Kale, Hemp Protein, Cilantro, Coconut water

7 Minutes in Heaven

$12.00

Coconut, Dates, Almond Butter, Almond milk, Vanilla, Tocos. Contains nuts

Mango Lassi

$12.00

Mango, Coconut, Coconut water, Pressed lime, Bee polen, BD Heirloom Turmeric

Pineapple Kombucha

$8.00

Hibiscus Kombucha

$8.00

Dry Goods

The Butcher's Daughter House Blend Coffee Beans

$15.00

Locally Roasted.

Cookie Dough

$7.00

Vegan

The Butcher's Daughter Brownie Mix

$10.00

Vegan

House made Cherry Maple Granola

$15.00

Vegan and GF

The Butcher's Daughter Olive Oil

$21.00

BD's signature extra virgin olive oil

The Butcher's Daughter Pancake/Waffle mix

$10.00

Vegan

Peach Jam w/ brown sugar

$12.00

Blueberry Jam w/ Ginger

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

Gallery
The Butcher's Daughter image
The Butcher's Daughter image
The Butcher's Daughter image

