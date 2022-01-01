Ainslie imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Ainslie

2,925 Reviews

$$

76 Ainslie St

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Cobb Salad
Arugula Salad
Ainslie Burger

Salumi e Formaggi

Meat & Cheese
Salumi 3 for $20

Salumi 3 for $20

$20.00

Choose 3 Meat for $20

Formaggi 3 for $18

$18.00

Choose 3 Cheese for $18

Formaggi 5 for $26

$26.00

Choose 5 Cheese for $26

3 Salumi & 3 Formaggi for $36

$36.00

Chef's selection of 3 salumi and 3 formaggi

Insalate

Chef Inspired Salads
Kale Ceasar

Kale Ceasar

$12.00

Multigrain Croutons & Reggiano

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Parmigiano, Apples, Olive Oil & Lemon

Italian Cobb Salad

$19.00

Avocado, Bacon, Egg & Creamy Italian Dressing

Eggs & More

Mushroom Omelette

$14.00

Three Eggs, Mushrooms & Parmigiano

Pancetta & Pecorino Omelette

$14.00

Three Eggs, Pancetta & Pecorino

Zucchini Omelette

$14.00

Three Eggs, Zucchini, Tomatoes & Mozzarella

Steak & Eggs

$27.00

Two eggs any style with Grilled Hanger Steak. +$5 additional when adding unlimited brunch cocktails. ($33 Total)

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Poached Eggs & Prosciutto over Focaccia with Hollaindaise

Eggs in Purgatory

$15.00

Baked in Spicy Tomato Sauce & Creamy Polenta

Bongiorno Pizza

$18.00

Pancetta, Red Onion, Mozzarella & Sunny Side Eggs (+$4 Additional when adding Unlimited Brunch Cocktails.) ($32 Total)

French Toast

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Parma Panini

$15.00

Pancakes

$16.00

Your choice of salted caramel gelato, vanilla gelato or banana chocolate chip gelato

Small Plates/Burger

Appetizers & House Burger
Burrata

Burrata

$13.00

Red & Yellow Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

Fried Fontina Risotto Balls

Meatballs Pomodoro

Meatballs Pomodoro

$13.00

San Marzano Tomatoes & Parmigiano

Wood Fired Wings

Wood Fired Wings

$15.00

Gorgonzola Dulce. 6 PC

Salt & Pepper Ribs

Salt & Pepper Ribs

$16.00Out of stock

House Special Ribs

Ainslie Burger

$18.00

Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Dulce on Brioche Bun & Truffle Fries. (+$4 Additional when adding unlimited brunch cocktails.) ($32 Total)

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Truffle Oil

Rucola Pizza

Rucola Pizza

$16.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes & Lemon Dressing

Saltimbocca

Saltimbocca

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto Di Parma, Sage & White Wine Roasted in Wood Oven

Boscaiola

Boscaiola

$16.00

Pancetta, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella & Truffle Oil

Pasta

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$16.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, basil, Olive Oil & Parmigiano Reggiano

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$19.00

House Made Sweet Pork Fennel Sausage, Broccoli Rabe & Pesto

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$17.00
Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$17.00

Cracked Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano

Market Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Oven Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

New Rosemary Potatoes

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Wood Fired Beets

$8.00

Side of bacon

$8.00

2 For $14 Side

$14.00

Choose 2 Sides for $13

4 For $27 Side

$27.00

Choose 4 Sides for $25

House Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Any Given Sunday

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$10.00

Canned Beer, Cider, Kombucha

Peroni - 11.2oz

$6.00Out of stock

Bitburger Pilsner

$7.00
Collective Arts Life In The Clouds NE IPA - 16oz

Collective Arts Life In The Clouds NE IPA - 16oz

$9.00

ON, 6.1% abv, NE style IPA. Juicy, fruit forward IPA in both taste and aroma while curbing any sweetness. Tropical bliss.

Grimm Lithos Black Lager - 16oz

$8.00Out of stock
Cigar City Jai Alai IPA - 12oz

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA - 12oz

$8.00

FL, 7.5% abv. Bold, citrusy and balanced IPA.

Thin Man Minkey Boodle Wild Ale - 16oz

Thin Man Minkey Boodle Wild Ale - 16oz

$9.00

NY, 7.0% abv. Sour ale aged on raspberries.

NS Grisette - 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale - 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

JuneShine Mango- 12oz

$9.00

Jiant Mai Tai - 12oz

$9.00
Aval Cider Traditional - 12oz

Aval Cider Traditional - 12oz

$8.00

FRA, 6% abv. Aval combines four types of apples picked exclusively in the region. Crisp and citrusy, balance of subtle sweetness and refreshing bitterness.

Aval Rose Cider - 12oz

Aval Rose Cider - 12oz

$8.00

FRA, 6% abv. Colored with red flash apple, Aval rose is a blend of 6 varietals of apples strictly from Brittany, France. Baya Marisa, a rare variety that grows in the region gives the pink color. Refreshing, dry, and tropical.

Graft Lost Tropics Hopped Mimosa Cider - 12oz

Graft Lost Tropics Hopped Mimosa Cider - 12oz

$7.00

NY, 6.9% abv. Refreshing and dry palate cleanser that packs a citrusy & hoppy punch. #brunchcider

Nine Pin Signature Cider - 12oz

Nine Pin Signature Cider - 12oz

$7.00

NY, 6.7% abv. Flagship using a blend of NY apples from Samascott Orchards. It is an off-dry sparkling ciders with a crisp, bold, and refreshing taste.

five boroughs city light

$6.00Out of stock

Press Hibiscus

$8.00

Press Pineapple

$8.00

Dieu Du Ciel Blonde Ale

$8.00

Thin Man Altbier

$8.00

Bottled Beer and Non-Alcoholic

Hofbrau German Helles - 12oz

Hofbrau German Helles - 12oz

$8.00

GER, 5.1% abv. Fine spicy bouquet, slightly malty, full-bodied, mature with a fine hoppy aroma - superbly balanced lager.

Edelstoff Augustiner-Brau Lager - 12oz

Edelstoff Augustiner-Brau Lager - 12oz

$7.00

GER, 5.7% abv. A light export beer, mellow, tangy, fresh and brewed from the finest raw ingredients. A first-rate creation based on traditional Bavarian brewing techniques.

Birra Baladin Nora Egyptian Spiced Lager - 12oz

Birra Baladin Nora Egyptian Spiced Lager - 12oz

$10.00

ITA, 6.8% abv. Bouquet of fruity, resinous and woody notes with a subtle touch of incense. Taste of cereals prominent with notes of apricot, hazelnut, and honey, along with ginger, citrus, spices and malt.

Birrificio del Ducato Torrente Pale Ale 12Oz

Birrificio del Ducato Torrente Pale Ale 12Oz

$10.00Out of stock

ITA, 7% abv. Alluring aroma with notes of ripe citrus, peach, tropical fruit, and pine. Soft on the palate and develops progressively with waves of overripe tropical fruit, citrus, and pine. Finishes with a dry and herbaceous bitterness.

Clausthaler Dry N/A - 12oz

Clausthaler Dry N/A - 12oz

$6.00

GER, <0.5% abv. Genuine real beer taste, well balanced and fresh, easy to drink, with a creamy feel on the palate.

Zero Gravity Rescue Club 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Weihenstephaner

$8.00

Southern Tier Pumking

$8.00

BFM Bats - Smoked Amber Ale

$8.00

White Wines by the Bottle

Soave Classico, Suavia, Veneto 2017

Soave Classico, Suavia, Veneto 2017

$44.00

Pure aromatic focus of ripe fruit, hay, a flicker of florality and whetstone minerality. Veneto, Italy Grape: Garganega Organic

Pinot Grigio, Sydney Ann

$36.00Out of stock
Chardonnay, Alois Lageder

Chardonnay, Alois Lageder

$44.00Out of stock

delicate aroma, pronounced bouquet, fresh, fruity (peach, melon, citrus), floral, mineral. Medium-bodied on the palate, well-balanced, fruity, juicy, dry. Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy Grape: Chardonnay Organic

Chardonnay, Chevalier

$52.00
Picpoul, Dom. Cabrol, Picpoul de Pinet

Picpoul, Dom. Cabrol, Picpoul de Pinet

$40.00

Young and floral on the nose along with citrus fruit and acacia flowers. On the palate, crisp with hints of grapefruit. Serves well as an aperitif or alongside seafood. Languedoc-Roussillon, France Grape: Picpoul Sustainable

Vouvray 'tuffo', Dom. Damien Pinon, Loire 2017

Vouvray 'tuffo', Dom. Damien Pinon, Loire 2017

$48.00

Notes of honeydew, iodine, grass, citrus and kiwi on the nose, honeysuckle, quince, and melon on the palate. Loire Valley, France Grape: Chenin Blanc Organic

Riesling, Dr. Loosen

$36.00
Albarino, Fento Wines 'La Liebre y La Tortuga

Albarino, Fento Wines 'La Liebre y La Tortuga

$44.00

Fresh, silky wine with great structure. Tropical fruit aromas like passion fruit and peach accompanied with flowery notes. Fun and easy to drink Albarino. Galicia, Spain Grape: Albarino Biodynamic

Sauvignon Blanc, Dom. Martin

$50.00
Pinot Grigio, Castelvecchio

Pinot Grigio, Castelvecchio

$48.00

Straw yellow in color with lemon reflexes, this Pinot Grigio is youthful and lovely. Aromas of citrus, white blossoms, pears, apples, and fresh gut grass. Fresh, crisp, minerality on the palate with a clean finish. Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy Grape: Pinot Grigio Sustainable

Langhe Arneis, Piemonte

Langhe Arneis, Piemonte

$52.00

Engaging aromas of ripe apples and pears rounded by hints of almonds. On the palate, soft texture, full yet dry finish. Piedmont, Italy Grape: Arenis Sustainable

Verdicchio di Matelica, Collestefano, Marche

Verdicchio di Matelica, Collestefano, Marche

$46.00Out of stock

Textbook notes for the Matelica style is bright and crisp with floral notes and a hint of pine. Marche, Italy Grape: Verdicchio Organic

Grechetto Grecante, Arnaldo Caprai, Umbria

Grechetto Grecante, Arnaldo Caprai, Umbria

$48.00

Aromas of green apple, elderflower, peach, mango, and honey. Medium acidity and a lingering fruity finish. Umbria, Italy Grape: Grechetto Sustainable

Falanghina, Fattoria La Rivolta, Campania

Falanghina, Fattoria La Rivolta, Campania

$45.00

Bouquet offers citrus, melon, pear and dirty mineral notes. Palate is fresh, tonic, and plenty zesty. Campania, Italy Grape: Falanghina Organic

Sancerre, Domaine Masson-Blondelet 'Thauvenay', Loire

Sancerre, Domaine Masson-Blondelet 'Thauvenay', Loire

$60.00Out of stock

Well rounded, this wine offers a good balance between acidity and ripe white fruits. Textbook young Sancerre with fresh balanced flavors and a pinch of iodine. Loire Valley, France Grape: Sauvignon Blanc Organic

Sauvignon Blanc, Reuilly Blanc, Domaine de Reuilly, Loire

Sauvignon Blanc, Reuilly Blanc, Domaine de Reuilly, Loire

$52.00

Classic Loire Sauvignon with pungent aromas of grass, capsicum, hay, elderflower, crisp green apples, and gooseberries, with high, very refreshing acidity. Loire Valley, France Grape: Sauvignon Blanc Organic

Chenin Mechant, Nicolas Reau 'Attention', Loire

Chenin Mechant, Nicolas Reau 'Attention', Loire

$52.00

Floral aromas lead to flavors of fresh honeydew and ripe stone fruits with crisp acidity and a mineral, slightly saline note. Great pairing for cheeses and lightly prepared fish. Loire Valley, France Grape: Chenin Blanc Organic, Biodynamic, Sustainable

Macon Verze, Nicolas Maillet, Burgundy

Macon Verze, Nicolas Maillet, Burgundy

$68.00

Delicate nose with notes of fruit and white flowers. Start on the palate that is straightforward and tense and is then taken over by a pleasant roundness with hints of white pears. Mineral finish typical of limestone terroirs of the Maconnais area. Burgundy, France Grape: Chardonnay Organic

Pouilly Fuisse, Manoir du Capucin, Burgundy

Pouilly Fuisse, Manoir du Capucin, Burgundy

$58.00Out of stock

Aromas of acacia flowers, white peaches, vanilla, and slate minerals. On the palate, golden apple, white peach, zesty citrus with mineral undertone, sweet spices and good acidity. Round, well-balanced, and rich. Burgundy, France Grape: Chardonnay sustainable

Riesling Trocken, Clemens Busch, Mosel

Riesling Trocken, Clemens Busch, Mosel

$48.00Out of stock

Refined nose of white flowers, candied grapefruit, vineyard peach, minty herbs and ginger. Light and elegant on the palate with zesty fruit kicking in and leading to a very lone, saline and refreshing finish. Mosel, Germany Grape: Riesling Biodynamic

Gruner Veltliner, Prager, Federspiel Hinter de Burg, Wachau

Gruner Veltliner, Prager, Federspiel Hinter de Burg, Wachau

$68.00Out of stock

Ripe fruit balanced by aromatics of grasses, herbs, wildflowers, and high minerality. Niederosterreich, Austria Grape: Gruner Veltliner biodynamic

Sauvignon Blanc, Sattlerhof 'Gamlitzer STK', Steiermark, Austria

Sauvignon Blanc, Sattlerhof 'Gamlitzer STK', Steiermark, Austria

$64.00

Cool and refreshing, this wine is firmly structured with exotic fruit flavors of papaya and starfruit upfront and hints of pear and spicy bell pepper on the back of the palate. Juicy and a bit spicy on the finish. Steiermark, Austria Grape: Sauvignon Blanc Organic

Riesling 'Dry Classique', Forge Cellars, Seneca Lake

Riesling 'Dry Classique', Forge Cellars, Seneca Lake

$46.00Out of stock

Stunning balance and clarity. A lot of freshness without excessive acidity. Candied lemon, apricot peel, Asian pear, and anise join with salinity. Seneca Lake, NY Grape: Riesling Sustainable

Chardonnay, Porter Creek

Chardonnay, Porter Creek

$76.00Out of stock

Elegantly textured with hints of apple and pear mixing with salinity and crushed oyster shells. Perfect pairing for heavier seafood dishes. Medium-bodied. Russian River Valley, CA Grape: Chardonnay Organic

Red Wines by the Bottle

BTL Montepulciano, De Angelis

BTL Montepulciano, De Angelis

$40.00

Intense ruby color tending to mauvish, full-bodied flavors. Slightly tannic with aromas of black currant, plum and morello cherry. Abruzzo, Italy Grape: Montepulciano Organic

Langhe Nebbiolo, G.D. Vajra

Langhe Nebbiolo, G.D. Vajra

$54.00

Biodynamic

Barbera d'Asti, Vietti 'Tres Vigne'

Barbera d'Asti, Vietti 'Tres Vigne'

$48.00

This winemaker chose to stop publishing tasting notes preferring that critics and consumers apply their own perceptions and preferences. Bang for buck and worth the try ;) Piedmont, Italy Grape: Barbera Organic Organic

Malbec de Cahors, Clos d'Audhuy 'Les Polissons'

Malbec de Cahors, Clos d'Audhuy 'Les Polissons'

$48.00

Light bodied for Malbec but still jammy and spicy. Southwest France Grape: Malbec Organic

Syrah, Domaine de l'ecu 'love & Grapes nobis'

Syrah, Domaine de l'ecu 'love & Grapes nobis'

$52.00

Aromas of cherry, blackberry, raspberry, violet, peppery spice and hint of mesquite. Dark fruits and light smokiness prominent throughout. Rhone, France Grape: Syrah Organic, Biodynamic Biodynamic

Cabernet Sauvignon, Pura Fe

Cabernet Sauvignon, Pura Fe

$52.00

Aromas of black pepper, spices and ripe blackberries. Velvety on the palate with persistent tannins balanced with a hint of acidity. Central Valley, Chile Grape: Cabernet Sauvignon Biodynamic Biodynamic

Lagrein, Tiefenbrunner, Sudtirol Alto-Adige

$54.00

Bouquet produces a tender, characteristic aroma that recalls violets and cherries, subtly underlined by its full, round and fruity taste. Fine-grained tannins and a pleasant acidity support the long finish. Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy Grape: Lagrein Sustainable

Colli Tortonesi, Oltretorrente 2019

Colli Tortonesi, Oltretorrente 2019

$46.00

Aromas of red fruits and dark cherries. Full-bodied with a hint of almonds and spices. Piedmont, Italy Grape: Barbera Dolcetto Organic

Vino Rosso, Monte Bernardi

$58.00
Cannonau di Sardegna, Mora e Memo, Sardegna

Cannonau di Sardegna, Mora e Memo, Sardegna

$48.00Out of stock

smooth and fragrant, heady aromas of vineyard dust, blue flowers and wild berries.

Etna Rosso Ghiaia Nera, Tenuta Toscante

$52.00Out of stock
Pinot Noir, Cotes de Nuits Villages, Domaine Gachot-Manot, Burgundy

Pinot Noir, Cotes de Nuits Villages, Domaine Gachot-Manot, Burgundy

$62.00Out of stock

Sustainable.

Brouilly, Gamay, Chateau Thivin, Burgundy

Brouilly, Gamay, Chateau Thivin, Burgundy

$58.00

Subtle notes of violet and peony. Balance of silky tannins and wild red fruits.

Morgon, Chateau Gaillard, Burgundy

Morgon, Chateau Gaillard, Burgundy

$48.00

full-bodied with aromas of peach, cherry, plum, and apricot.

Cotes du Rhone, Domaine Matthieu Dumarcher, Rhone

Cotes du Rhone, Domaine Matthieu Dumarcher, Rhone

$58.00Out of stock

Full-bodied blend of Grenache, Shiraz, and Carignan.

Le Vallon Rouge, Domaine Henri Milan, Provence

Le Vallon Rouge, Domaine Henri Milan, Provence

$56.00

Lively, complex red wine. Biodynamic

Saint Chinian, Domaine La Madura, Languedoc

Saint Chinian, Domaine La Madura, Languedoc

$52.00

intense aromas of blackberry and earth. Fruit is framed nicely by tannins and elegant acidity.

Cabernet Franc, Bruno Dubois 'Rococo' , Saumur-Champigny

Cabernet Franc, Bruno Dubois 'Rococo' , Saumur-Champigny

$54.00Out of stock

aromas of tobacco, broccoli, berry, and flower. On the palate, prominent tobacco, raspberry, cassis.

Garnatxa Negra, Alta Alella, Catalonia

Garnatxa Negra, Alta Alella, Catalonia

$42.00Out of stock

aromas of red fruit and violets. Ripe on the palate with notes of red fruits. Fresh and well balanced.

Montsant, Joan D'Anguera 'Altaroses', Catalonia

Montsant, Joan D'Anguera 'Altaroses', Catalonia

$58.00

100% Grenache. Wonderfully restrained and elegant expression of the Montsant terroir.

Pinot Noir, Gothic, Willamette

$58.00Out of stock

notes of red currants, pomegranate, with delicate earthiness.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Poco a Poco

$65.00

deep, rich and plush with classic cabernet fruit.

BIG Reds by the Bottle

Barbaresco, Piero Busso 'Mondino', Piemonte 2015

Barbaresco, Piero Busso 'Mondino', Piemonte 2015

$98.00

Concentrated sweet fruit balanced by soft tannins.

Barolo Albe, G.D. Vajra, Piemonte 2017

$78.00Out of stock
Barolo, Damilano 'Lecinquevigne', Piemonte 2014

Barolo, Damilano 'Lecinquevigne', Piemonte 2014

$88.00Out of stock

Intense aromas of rose, leather, tobacco and emerging notes of violet and tar. Soft on the palate with a long finish.

Red Blend, Frenchtown Farms Cotillion, 2019

Red Blend, Frenchtown Farms Cotillion, 2019

$74.00

bright spiced red fruit, iron and minerality. Sharp lift of acidity with rich and chalky tannins.

Brunello di Montalcino, Abbadia Ardenga

Brunello di Montalcino, Abbadia Ardenga

$105.00

Opens with delicate scents of iris, violet, wild berry, and dried herbs. Light bodied with dusty tannins.

Brunello di Montalcino, Capanna, Tuscany 2017

$115.00

Rhone Blend, Domaine Vieuz-Telegraphe, Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2018

$172.00

Zinfandel, Seghesio Family, Rockpile 2017

$82.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon, Frank Family, Napa 2018

$105.00Out of stock

Red Blend, Shafer, Napa 2018

$115.00

Sparkling by the Bottle

Francois Montand Brut Methode Traditionelle Rose

Francois Montand Brut Methode Traditionelle Rose

$52.00

Salmon pink colr with a purple tinge and elegant aromas of dried cherries and raspberries. Crisp, dry, and round, clean sharp finish of red berries. Jura, France Grapes: Grenache, Cinsault Sustainable

Moscato Giallo, Maeili, Veneto Dili NV

Moscato Giallo, Maeili, Veneto Dili NV

$44.00

Golden yellow in color with yeasty iridescence. On the nose, flowers, yellow fruits, dried fruits, and nuts. Warm on the palate with soft tannings from the maceration of the wine on the skins. Veneto, Italy Grape: Moscato Giallo Biodynamic, Sustainable, Natural

Franciacorta animante brut

$68.00
Lambrusco, Roberto Negri, Mantovano NV

Lambrusco, Roberto Negri, Mantovano NV

$40.00

Ruby red aromas of blackberries, violets, and strawberries. Fresh and delicate on the palate with hints of blackberries. Ideal pairing with sweet sausages, salami, roasted meats and pizza. Lombardi, Italy Grapes: Ruberti, Salamino, Ancellotta Sustainable

Vouvray Brut, Champalou, Loire, France NV

Vouvray Brut, Champalou, Loire, France NV

$54.00Out of stock

Gentle and refreshing on the palate, it boasts a delightful balance of stony minerality with luscious, almost honeyed fruit and flowery notes making for a great aperitif or easy pairing with all dishes. Loire Valley, France Grape: Chenin Blanc Sustainable

Cremant d Alsace, Erhart Domaine Saint Remy, Alsace France

Cremant d Alsace, Erhart Domaine Saint Remy, Alsace France

$50.00

Abundant in opulent aromatics yet chiseled with striking minerality and clean acidity. Prominent biscuit notes and fine mousse with pear and earthy aromas peeking through on the finish. Alsace, France Grape: Chardonnay Organic, Biodynamic

Petillant Naturel Rose 'exile', Jousset, Loire France NV

Petillant Naturel Rose 'exile', Jousset, Loire France NV

$52.00Out of stock

Floral and salty on the nose. On the palate, prominent red berries, minerality, and acidity. Loire Valley, France Grape: Gamay Biodynamic, Petillant Naturel

Veuve Fourny & Fils, Vertus Rose Brut 1er cru, Champagne France NV

Veuve Fourny & Fils, Vertus Rose Brut 1er cru, Champagne France NV

$120.00Out of stock

Because this rose has such a high proportion of Chardonnay in the blend it has a fresh, elegant character that reminds you of fresh strawberries and cream with a squeeze of lemon. Champagne, France Grapes: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir Sustainable

Pink and Orange by the Bottle

Txakoli Rose

$40.00
Yves Leccia, Ile de Beaute Rose, Corsica

Yves Leccia, Ile de Beaute Rose, Corsica

$56.00

Flavors of juicy watermelon and wild berries finished with beautiful acidity. Corsica, France Grape: Nielluccio Organic

Bandol Rose, Domaine du Gros Nore, Provence

Bandol Rose, Domaine du Gros Nore, Provence

$68.00

Bold yet deeply complex and elegant. Provence, France Grapes: Mourvedre, Cinsault, Grenache Sustainable

Pinot Grigio, Lorem

$50.00
Pigoudet

Pigoudet

$36.00

Packed with candied fruits. Red berry flavors are lifted with young acidity and an open texture Provence, France Grapes: Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault

Val Di Toro, Rosato

$48.00

Bottled Beer

Hofbrau German Helles - 11.2oz

Hofbrau German Helles - 11.2oz

$7.00

Germany, 5.1% abv

Birra Baladin Nora Egyptian Spiced Lager - 12oz

Birra Baladin Nora Egyptian Spiced Lager - 12oz

$10.00

Italy, 6.8% abv

Birrificio Ducato Torrente Pale Ale - 12oz

Birrificio Ducato Torrente Pale Ale - 12oz

$10.00

Italy, 7% abv

Birrificio Ducato Nuova Mattina Belgian Saison - 12oz

Birrificio Ducato Nuova Mattina Belgian Saison - 12oz

$10.00

Italy, 5% abv

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Prosecco, Per Ora, Veneto, Italy NV GLS

$12.00

Francois Montand Brut Methode Traditionelle Rose, Jura NV GLS

$13.00

Moscato, Maeili

$12.00

Lambrusco, Negri

$10.00

GL Soave Classico

$12.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL Chardonnay

$12.00

Muscadet, Sevre-et-Maine, Sur Lie 2018

$12.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Gl Vouvray

$13.00

GL Albarino

$12.00

GL Dao Branco

$11.00

GL Riesling

$10.00

GL Fontsainte Rose

$12.00

Barbera d'Asti Vietti Tre Vigne

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Pura Fe, Chile GLS

$14.00

GL Sangiovese

$9.00

Malbec de Cahors, Clos d'Audhuy 'Les Polissons', Cahors 2018 GLS

$13.00

Merlot, Pot de Vin, Chateau Guilhem, Pays d'Oc 2019

$12.00Out of stock

De Angelis Montepulciano

$11.00

Nebbiolo, GD Vajra

$14.00

Rioja Crianza, Ermita san Felices, Rioja 2015 GLS

$10.00

Sangiovese Delle, Valdinevola

$9.00

Syrah, Domaine de l'ecu 'love &grape nobis', Vin de France 2017 GLS

$13.00

Franciacorta Brut 'Animante'

$68.00

102 Vouvray Brut, Champalou, Loire, France NV BTL

$54.00

103 Cremant d Alsace, Erhart Domaine Saint Remy, Alsace France

$50.00

106 Petillant Naturel Rose 'exile', Jousset, Loire France NV BTL

$52.00

107 Petillant Naturel, Domaine les Grandes Vignes 'Bulle Nature', France BTL

$60.00

108 Veuve Fourny & Fils, Vertus Rose Brut 1er cru, Champagne France NV BTL

$120.00

109 Laherte Freres, Blancs de Blancs Brut 'Natura',Champagne NV BTL

$110.00Out of stock

Francois Montand Brut Methode Traditionelle Rose, Jura NV BTL

$52.00

Moscato Giallo, Maeili, Veneto Dili NV BTL

$56.00

Prosecco, Per Ora, Veneto, Italy NV BTL

$44.00

Lambrusco, Negri

$40.00

Soave Classico, Suavia, Veneto 2017 BTL

$44.00

Chardonnay, Alois Lageder, Alto Adige BTL

$44.00

Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine Sur Lie, Domaine de la Pepiere, Loire 2018 BTL

$48.00

Touraine Sauvignon Blanc, Domaine Chidaine 'Clos de la Grange', Loire 2018 BTL

$40.00

Vouvray 'tuffo', Domaine Damien Pinon, Loire BTL

$48.00

Albarino, Fento wines 'La Liebre y La Tortuga, Rias Baixas 2018 BTL

$44.00

Prunas Branco, Gota, Dao 2017 BTL

$40.00

301 Pinot Grigio, Elena Walch 'selezione', Sudtirol-Alto Adige 2017 BTL

$48.00
Langhe Arneis, Piemonte

Langhe Arneis, Piemonte

$52.00

Engaging aromas of ripe apples and pears rounded by hints of almonds. On the palate, soft texture, full yet dry finish. Piedmont, Italy Grape: Arenis Sustainable

305 Verdicchio di Matelica, Collestefano, Marche 2018 BTL

$46.00
Chardonnay, Porter Creek

Chardonnay, Porter Creek

$76.00Out of stock

Elegantly textured with hints of apple and pear mixing with salinity and crushed oyster shells. Perfect pairing for heavier seafood dishes. Medium-bodied. Russian River Valley, CA Grape: Chardonnay Organic

Grechetto Grecante, Arnaldo Caprai, Umbria

Grechetto Grecante, Arnaldo Caprai, Umbria

$48.00

Aromas of green apple, elderflower, peach, mango, and honey. Medium acidity and a lingering fruity finish. Umbria, Italy Grape: Grechetto Sustainable

Falanghina, Fattoria La Rivolta, Campania

Falanghina, Fattoria La Rivolta, Campania

$45.00

Bouquet offers citrus, melon, pear and dirty mineral notes. Palate is fresh, tonic, and plenty zesty. Campania, Italy Grape: Falanghina Organic

Vinho Verde/Alvarinho, Joao Portugal Ramos, Vinho Verde 2017

Vinho Verde/Alvarinho, Joao Portugal Ramos, Vinho Verde 2017

$42.00Out of stock

Medium lemon color with intense aromas of white grapefruit zest combined with flint and floral notes of paper whites. Touch of white peach skin on the palate and a long mineral finish. Partial barrel fermentation rounds out angular edges. Minho, Portugal Grape: Alvarinho Sustainable

406 Sancerre, Domaine Masson-Blondelet 'Thauvenay', Loire 2017 BTL

$60.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Reuilly Blanc, Domaine de Reuilly, Loire

Sauvignon Blanc, Reuilly Blanc, Domaine de Reuilly, Loire

$52.00

Classic Loire Sauvignon with pungent aromas of grass, capsicum, hay, elderflower, crisp green apples, and gooseberries, with high, very refreshing acidity. Loire Valley, France Grape: Sauvignon Blanc Organic

Chenin Mechant, Nicolas Reau 'Attention', Loire

Chenin Mechant, Nicolas Reau 'Attention', Loire

$52.00

Floral aromas lead to flavors of fresh honeydew and ripe stone fruits with crisp acidity and a mineral, slightly saline note. Great pairing for cheeses and lightly prepared fish. Loire Valley, France Grape: Chenin Blanc Organic, Biodynamic, Sustainable

501 Pinot Blanc Blend (+auxerrois, gris & noir), Domaine Bott-Geyl, Alsace 2016 BTL

$40.00

503 Chardonnay, Bourgogne, Jean Chartron 'Clos de la Combe', Burgundy 2017 BTL

$52.00
Macon Verze, Nicolas Maillet, Burgundy

Macon Verze, Nicolas Maillet, Burgundy

$68.00

Delicate nose with notes of fruit and white flowers. Start on the palate that is straightforward and tense and is then taken over by a pleasant roundness with hints of white pears. Mineral finish typical of limestone terroirs of the Maconnais area. Burgundy, France Grape: Chardonnay Organic

506 Pouilly Fuisse, Manoir du Capucin, Burgundy 2016 BTL

$58.00

601 Cotes du Rhone Blanc, Domaine des Espiers 'Les Diablotines', Rhone 2018 BTL

$52.00Out of stock

602 Riesling Trocken, Clemens Busch, Mosel 2017 BTL

$48.00

604 Gruner Veltliner, Prager, Federspiel Hinter de Burg, Wachau 2017 BTL

$68.00

606 Sauvignon Blanc, Sattlerhof 'Gamlitzer STK', Steiermark, Austria 2017 BTL

$64.00
Riesling 'Dry Classique', Forge Cellars, Seneca Lake

Riesling 'Dry Classique', Forge Cellars, Seneca Lake

$46.00Out of stock

Stunning balance and clarity. A lot of freshness without excessive acidity. Candied lemon, apricot peel, Asian pear, and anise join with salinity. Seneca Lake, NY Grape: Riesling Sustainable

703 Chardonnay, Porter Creek, Russian River 2017 BTL

$76.00

CF Pinot Grigio

$36.00

CF Riesling

$40.00

Corbieres Gris de Gris, Domaine Fontsainte, Languedoc 2018 BTL

$44.00

201 Figuiere, Cotes de Provence Rose Signature Magali, Provence 2018 BTL

$46.00

203 Yves Leccia, Ile de Beaute Rose, Corsica 2018 BTL

$56.00

204 Bandol Rose, Domaine du Gros Nore, Provence 2018 BTL

$68.00
Luis Pato Bairrada Laranja BdN Portugal 2016

Luis Pato Bairrada Laranja BdN Portugal 2016

$62.00Out of stock

Aromas of plum, black currant and blackberry balance by hints on the palate of coffee, tobacco, and citrus peel. Beiras, Portugal Grape: Baga Biodynamic

Costa Toscano Bianca di Ampeleia, Ampeleia, Toscana

Costa Toscano Bianca di Ampeleia, Ampeleia, Toscana

$54.00Out of stock

Fresh minerality with dried tropical fruit. Tuscany, Italy Grapes: Trebbiano, Malvasia, Ansonica Biodynamic

CDP Vignobles Gueissard 2018 BTL

$36.00

BTL Montepulciano

$40.00

Barbera d'Asti, Villa Remotti, Piemonte 2015 BTL

$48.00

Merlot, Pot de Vin

$44.00Out of stock

Malbec de Cahors, Clos d'Audhuy 'Les Polissons', Cahors 2018 BTL

$48.00

Nebbiolo, GD Vajra 2017

$52.00

Syrah, Domaine de l'ecu 'love &grape nobis', Vin de France 2017 BTL

$52.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Pura Fe, Chile BTL

$52.00
Schiava, Elena Walch, Sudtirol Alto-Adige

Schiava, Elena Walch, Sudtirol Alto-Adige

$42.00Out of stock

Aromas of red berries, rose petal and white pepper. Same on the palate along with heavier earthiness framed by silky tannins and light acidity. Vibrant, juicy, and fresh. Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy Grape: Schiava Sustainable

Lagrein, Tiefenbrunner, Sudtirol Alto-Adige

$54.00

Bouquet produces a tender, characteristic aroma that recalls violets and cherries, subtly underlined by its full, round and fruity taste. Fine-grained tannins and a pleasant acidity support the long finish. Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy Grape: Lagrein Sustainable

Colli Tortonesi, Oltretorrente 2019

Colli Tortonesi, Oltretorrente 2019

$46.00

Aromas of red fruits and dark cherries. Full-bodied with a hint of almonds and spices. Piedmont, Italy Grape: Barbera Dolcetto Organic

Clerico Nebbiolo, Francesco Clerico, Piemonte

Clerico Nebbiolo, Francesco Clerico, Piemonte

$54.00Out of stock
Barbaresco, Piero Busso 'Mondino', Piemonte 2015

Barbaresco, Piero Busso 'Mondino', Piemonte 2015

$98.00

Concentrated sweet fruit balanced by soft tannins.

Barolo, Damilano 'Lecinquevigne', Piemonte 2014

Barolo, Damilano 'Lecinquevigne', Piemonte 2014

$88.00Out of stock

Intense aromas of rose, leather, tobacco and emerging notes of violet and tar. Soft on the palate with a long finish.

Vino Rosso, Monte Bernardi

$58.00
Rosso di Montepulciano, Valdipiatta, Toscana

Rosso di Montepulciano, Valdipiatta, Toscana

$46.00Out of stock

Red fruit on the nose with earthy undertones and elegant minerality on the palate.

Brunello di Montalcino, Abbadia Ardenga

Brunello di Montalcino, Abbadia Ardenga

$105.00

Opens with delicate scents of iris, violet, wild berry, and dried herbs. Light bodied with dusty tannins.

Cannonau di Sardegna, Mora e Memo, Sardegna

Cannonau di Sardegna, Mora e Memo, Sardegna

$48.00Out of stock

smooth and fragrant, heady aromas of vineyard dust, blue flowers and wild berries.

Etna Rosso Ghiaia Nera, Tenuta Toscante

$52.00Out of stock
Rosso Sicilia 'Scinniri, Passopisciaro, Sicilia

Rosso Sicilia 'Scinniri, Passopisciaro, Sicilia

$50.00Out of stock

smoky, herby flavors balanced with juicy, delicate red fruit.

Pinot Noir, Cotes de Nuits Villages, Domaine Gachot-Manot, Burgundy

Pinot Noir, Cotes de Nuits Villages, Domaine Gachot-Manot, Burgundy

$62.00Out of stock

Sustainable.

Brouilly, Gamay, Chateau Thivin, Burgundy

Brouilly, Gamay, Chateau Thivin, Burgundy

$58.00

Subtle notes of violet and peony. Balance of silky tannins and wild red fruits.

Morgon, Chateau Gaillard, Burgundy

Morgon, Chateau Gaillard, Burgundy

$48.00

full-bodied with aromas of peach, cherry, plum, and apricot.

Cotes du Rhone, Domaine Matthieu Dumarcher, Rhone

Cotes du Rhone, Domaine Matthieu Dumarcher, Rhone

$58.00Out of stock

Full-bodied blend of Grenache, Shiraz, and Carignan.

Le Vallon Rouge, Domaine Henri Milan, Provence

Le Vallon Rouge, Domaine Henri Milan, Provence

$56.00

Lively, complex red wine. Biodynamic

Saint Chinian, Domaine La Madura, Languedoc

Saint Chinian, Domaine La Madura, Languedoc

$52.00

intense aromas of blackberry and earth. Fruit is framed nicely by tannins and elegant acidity.

Cabernet Franc, Bruno Dubois 'Rococo' , Saumur-Champigny

Cabernet Franc, Bruno Dubois 'Rococo' , Saumur-Champigny

$54.00Out of stock

aromas of tobacco, broccoli, berry, and flower. On the palate, prominent tobacco, raspberry, cassis.

Garnatxa Negra, Alta Alella, Catalonia

Garnatxa Negra, Alta Alella, Catalonia

$42.00Out of stock

aromas of red fruit and violets. Ripe on the palate with notes of red fruits. Fresh and well balanced.

Montsant, Joan D'Anguera 'Altaroses', Catalonia

Montsant, Joan D'Anguera 'Altaroses', Catalonia

$58.00

100% Grenache. Wonderfully restrained and elegant expression of the Montsant terroir.

Rioja Tempranillo, Sierra de Tolono, Rioja

Rioja Tempranillo, Sierra de Tolono, Rioja

$44.00Out of stock

Red cherry fruit on the nose evolve into savory and dense red berries on the palate. Sustainable.

Pinot Noir, Poco a Poco, Russian River

Pinot Noir, Poco a Poco, Russian River

$56.00Out of stock

black cherry, blackberry, cola, spice and darker, earthy tones accenting traditional Pinot Noir notes.

Pinot Noir, Gothic, Willamette

$58.00Out of stock

notes of red currants, pomegranate, with delicate earthiness.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Poco a Poco

$65.00

deep, rich and plush with classic cabernet fruit.

Red Blend, Frenchtown Farms Cotillion, 2019

Red Blend, Frenchtown Farms Cotillion, 2019

$74.00

bright spiced red fruit, iron and minerality. Sharp lift of acidity with rich and chalky tannins.

CF Rioja

$36.00

CF Sangiovese

$42.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Menu includes wood-fired pizzas, housemade pastas, NY steak, free range chicken, and more

Website

Location

76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

Gallery
Ainslie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gertie
orange star4.4 • 863
58 Marcy Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Maison Premiere - 298 Bedford ave.
orange star4.2 • 2,017
298 Bedford ave. Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pan Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
130 Grand Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Interboro Spirits and Ales
orange starNo Reviews
942 Grand Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Ammazzacaffè - 702 Grand Street
orange starNo Reviews
702 Grand Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Karasu Pop Up in East Williamsburg
orange star4.5 • 355
128 Meserole Street Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - Williamsburg
orange star4.0 • 4,155
164 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Le Crocodile
orange star5.0 • 4,117
80 Wythe Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
ST. ANSELM - 355 Metropolitan Ave
orange star4.3 • 2,503
355 Metropolitan Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Surf Bar - Brooklyn
orange star4.2 • 2,010
139 N 6th St Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Sunset Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
review star
No reviews yet
East Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Bay Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Midwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Borough Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston