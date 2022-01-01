Ainslie
2,925 Reviews
$$
76 Ainslie St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Popular Items
Salumi e Formaggi
Insalate
Eggs & More
Mushroom Omelette
Three Eggs, Mushrooms & Parmigiano
Pancetta & Pecorino Omelette
Three Eggs, Pancetta & Pecorino
Zucchini Omelette
Three Eggs, Zucchini, Tomatoes & Mozzarella
Steak & Eggs
Two eggs any style with Grilled Hanger Steak. +$5 additional when adding unlimited brunch cocktails. ($33 Total)
Eggs Benedict
Poached Eggs & Prosciutto over Focaccia with Hollaindaise
Eggs in Purgatory
Baked in Spicy Tomato Sauce & Creamy Polenta
Bongiorno Pizza
Pancetta, Red Onion, Mozzarella & Sunny Side Eggs (+$4 Additional when adding Unlimited Brunch Cocktails.) ($32 Total)
French Toast
Avocado Toast
Parma Panini
Pancakes
Your choice of salted caramel gelato, vanilla gelato or banana chocolate chip gelato
Small Plates/Burger
Burrata
Red & Yellow Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
Arancini
Fried Fontina Risotto Balls
Meatballs Pomodoro
San Marzano Tomatoes & Parmigiano
Wood Fired Wings
Gorgonzola Dulce. 6 PC
Salt & Pepper Ribs
House Special Ribs
Ainslie Burger
Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Dulce on Brioche Bun & Truffle Fries. (+$4 Additional when adding unlimited brunch cocktails.) ($32 Total)
Pizza
Margherita Pizza
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Truffle Oil
Rucola Pizza
San Marzano Tomatoes, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes & Lemon Dressing
Saltimbocca
Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto Di Parma, Sage & White Wine Roasted in Wood Oven
Boscaiola
Pancetta, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella & Truffle Oil
Pasta
Market Sides
House Cocktails
Canned Beer, Cider, Kombucha
Peroni - 11.2oz
Bitburger Pilsner
Collective Arts Life In The Clouds NE IPA - 16oz
ON, 6.1% abv, NE style IPA. Juicy, fruit forward IPA in both taste and aroma while curbing any sweetness. Tropical bliss.
Grimm Lithos Black Lager - 16oz
Cigar City Jai Alai IPA - 12oz
FL, 7.5% abv. Bold, citrusy and balanced IPA.
Thin Man Minkey Boodle Wild Ale - 16oz
NY, 7.0% abv. Sour ale aged on raspberries.
NS Grisette - 16oz
Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale - 12oz
JuneShine Mango- 12oz
Jiant Mai Tai - 12oz
Aval Cider Traditional - 12oz
FRA, 6% abv. Aval combines four types of apples picked exclusively in the region. Crisp and citrusy, balance of subtle sweetness and refreshing bitterness.
Aval Rose Cider - 12oz
FRA, 6% abv. Colored with red flash apple, Aval rose is a blend of 6 varietals of apples strictly from Brittany, France. Baya Marisa, a rare variety that grows in the region gives the pink color. Refreshing, dry, and tropical.
Graft Lost Tropics Hopped Mimosa Cider - 12oz
NY, 6.9% abv. Refreshing and dry palate cleanser that packs a citrusy & hoppy punch. #brunchcider
Nine Pin Signature Cider - 12oz
NY, 6.7% abv. Flagship using a blend of NY apples from Samascott Orchards. It is an off-dry sparkling ciders with a crisp, bold, and refreshing taste.
five boroughs city light
Press Hibiscus
Press Pineapple
Dieu Du Ciel Blonde Ale
Thin Man Altbier
Bottled Beer and Non-Alcoholic
Hofbrau German Helles - 12oz
GER, 5.1% abv. Fine spicy bouquet, slightly malty, full-bodied, mature with a fine hoppy aroma - superbly balanced lager.
Edelstoff Augustiner-Brau Lager - 12oz
GER, 5.7% abv. A light export beer, mellow, tangy, fresh and brewed from the finest raw ingredients. A first-rate creation based on traditional Bavarian brewing techniques.
Birra Baladin Nora Egyptian Spiced Lager - 12oz
ITA, 6.8% abv. Bouquet of fruity, resinous and woody notes with a subtle touch of incense. Taste of cereals prominent with notes of apricot, hazelnut, and honey, along with ginger, citrus, spices and malt.
Birrificio del Ducato Torrente Pale Ale 12Oz
ITA, 7% abv. Alluring aroma with notes of ripe citrus, peach, tropical fruit, and pine. Soft on the palate and develops progressively with waves of overripe tropical fruit, citrus, and pine. Finishes with a dry and herbaceous bitterness.
Clausthaler Dry N/A - 12oz
GER, <0.5% abv. Genuine real beer taste, well balanced and fresh, easy to drink, with a creamy feel on the palate.
Zero Gravity Rescue Club 12oz
Weihenstephaner
Southern Tier Pumking
BFM Bats - Smoked Amber Ale
White Wines by the Bottle
Soave Classico, Suavia, Veneto 2017
Pure aromatic focus of ripe fruit, hay, a flicker of florality and whetstone minerality. Veneto, Italy Grape: Garganega Organic
Pinot Grigio, Sydney Ann
Chardonnay, Alois Lageder
delicate aroma, pronounced bouquet, fresh, fruity (peach, melon, citrus), floral, mineral. Medium-bodied on the palate, well-balanced, fruity, juicy, dry. Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy Grape: Chardonnay Organic
Chardonnay, Chevalier
Picpoul, Dom. Cabrol, Picpoul de Pinet
Young and floral on the nose along with citrus fruit and acacia flowers. On the palate, crisp with hints of grapefruit. Serves well as an aperitif or alongside seafood. Languedoc-Roussillon, France Grape: Picpoul Sustainable
Vouvray 'tuffo', Dom. Damien Pinon, Loire 2017
Notes of honeydew, iodine, grass, citrus and kiwi on the nose, honeysuckle, quince, and melon on the palate. Loire Valley, France Grape: Chenin Blanc Organic
Riesling, Dr. Loosen
Albarino, Fento Wines 'La Liebre y La Tortuga
Fresh, silky wine with great structure. Tropical fruit aromas like passion fruit and peach accompanied with flowery notes. Fun and easy to drink Albarino. Galicia, Spain Grape: Albarino Biodynamic
Sauvignon Blanc, Dom. Martin
Pinot Grigio, Castelvecchio
Straw yellow in color with lemon reflexes, this Pinot Grigio is youthful and lovely. Aromas of citrus, white blossoms, pears, apples, and fresh gut grass. Fresh, crisp, minerality on the palate with a clean finish. Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy Grape: Pinot Grigio Sustainable
Langhe Arneis, Piemonte
Engaging aromas of ripe apples and pears rounded by hints of almonds. On the palate, soft texture, full yet dry finish. Piedmont, Italy Grape: Arenis Sustainable
Verdicchio di Matelica, Collestefano, Marche
Textbook notes for the Matelica style is bright and crisp with floral notes and a hint of pine. Marche, Italy Grape: Verdicchio Organic
Grechetto Grecante, Arnaldo Caprai, Umbria
Aromas of green apple, elderflower, peach, mango, and honey. Medium acidity and a lingering fruity finish. Umbria, Italy Grape: Grechetto Sustainable
Falanghina, Fattoria La Rivolta, Campania
Bouquet offers citrus, melon, pear and dirty mineral notes. Palate is fresh, tonic, and plenty zesty. Campania, Italy Grape: Falanghina Organic
Sancerre, Domaine Masson-Blondelet 'Thauvenay', Loire
Well rounded, this wine offers a good balance between acidity and ripe white fruits. Textbook young Sancerre with fresh balanced flavors and a pinch of iodine. Loire Valley, France Grape: Sauvignon Blanc Organic
Sauvignon Blanc, Reuilly Blanc, Domaine de Reuilly, Loire
Classic Loire Sauvignon with pungent aromas of grass, capsicum, hay, elderflower, crisp green apples, and gooseberries, with high, very refreshing acidity. Loire Valley, France Grape: Sauvignon Blanc Organic
Chenin Mechant, Nicolas Reau 'Attention', Loire
Floral aromas lead to flavors of fresh honeydew and ripe stone fruits with crisp acidity and a mineral, slightly saline note. Great pairing for cheeses and lightly prepared fish. Loire Valley, France Grape: Chenin Blanc Organic, Biodynamic, Sustainable
Macon Verze, Nicolas Maillet, Burgundy
Delicate nose with notes of fruit and white flowers. Start on the palate that is straightforward and tense and is then taken over by a pleasant roundness with hints of white pears. Mineral finish typical of limestone terroirs of the Maconnais area. Burgundy, France Grape: Chardonnay Organic
Pouilly Fuisse, Manoir du Capucin, Burgundy
Aromas of acacia flowers, white peaches, vanilla, and slate minerals. On the palate, golden apple, white peach, zesty citrus with mineral undertone, sweet spices and good acidity. Round, well-balanced, and rich. Burgundy, France Grape: Chardonnay sustainable
Riesling Trocken, Clemens Busch, Mosel
Refined nose of white flowers, candied grapefruit, vineyard peach, minty herbs and ginger. Light and elegant on the palate with zesty fruit kicking in and leading to a very lone, saline and refreshing finish. Mosel, Germany Grape: Riesling Biodynamic
Gruner Veltliner, Prager, Federspiel Hinter de Burg, Wachau
Ripe fruit balanced by aromatics of grasses, herbs, wildflowers, and high minerality. Niederosterreich, Austria Grape: Gruner Veltliner biodynamic
Sauvignon Blanc, Sattlerhof 'Gamlitzer STK', Steiermark, Austria
Cool and refreshing, this wine is firmly structured with exotic fruit flavors of papaya and starfruit upfront and hints of pear and spicy bell pepper on the back of the palate. Juicy and a bit spicy on the finish. Steiermark, Austria Grape: Sauvignon Blanc Organic
Riesling 'Dry Classique', Forge Cellars, Seneca Lake
Stunning balance and clarity. A lot of freshness without excessive acidity. Candied lemon, apricot peel, Asian pear, and anise join with salinity. Seneca Lake, NY Grape: Riesling Sustainable
Chardonnay, Porter Creek
Elegantly textured with hints of apple and pear mixing with salinity and crushed oyster shells. Perfect pairing for heavier seafood dishes. Medium-bodied. Russian River Valley, CA Grape: Chardonnay Organic
Red Wines by the Bottle
BTL Montepulciano, De Angelis
Intense ruby color tending to mauvish, full-bodied flavors. Slightly tannic with aromas of black currant, plum and morello cherry. Abruzzo, Italy Grape: Montepulciano Organic
Langhe Nebbiolo, G.D. Vajra
Biodynamic
Barbera d'Asti, Vietti 'Tres Vigne'
This winemaker chose to stop publishing tasting notes preferring that critics and consumers apply their own perceptions and preferences. Bang for buck and worth the try ;) Piedmont, Italy Grape: Barbera Organic Organic
Malbec de Cahors, Clos d'Audhuy 'Les Polissons'
Light bodied for Malbec but still jammy and spicy. Southwest France Grape: Malbec Organic
Syrah, Domaine de l'ecu 'love & Grapes nobis'
Aromas of cherry, blackberry, raspberry, violet, peppery spice and hint of mesquite. Dark fruits and light smokiness prominent throughout. Rhone, France Grape: Syrah Organic, Biodynamic Biodynamic
Cabernet Sauvignon, Pura Fe
Aromas of black pepper, spices and ripe blackberries. Velvety on the palate with persistent tannins balanced with a hint of acidity. Central Valley, Chile Grape: Cabernet Sauvignon Biodynamic Biodynamic
Lagrein, Tiefenbrunner, Sudtirol Alto-Adige
Bouquet produces a tender, characteristic aroma that recalls violets and cherries, subtly underlined by its full, round and fruity taste. Fine-grained tannins and a pleasant acidity support the long finish. Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy Grape: Lagrein Sustainable
Colli Tortonesi, Oltretorrente 2019
Aromas of red fruits and dark cherries. Full-bodied with a hint of almonds and spices. Piedmont, Italy Grape: Barbera Dolcetto Organic
Vino Rosso, Monte Bernardi
Cannonau di Sardegna, Mora e Memo, Sardegna
smooth and fragrant, heady aromas of vineyard dust, blue flowers and wild berries.
Etna Rosso Ghiaia Nera, Tenuta Toscante
Pinot Noir, Cotes de Nuits Villages, Domaine Gachot-Manot, Burgundy
Sustainable.
Brouilly, Gamay, Chateau Thivin, Burgundy
Subtle notes of violet and peony. Balance of silky tannins and wild red fruits.
Morgon, Chateau Gaillard, Burgundy
full-bodied with aromas of peach, cherry, plum, and apricot.
Cotes du Rhone, Domaine Matthieu Dumarcher, Rhone
Full-bodied blend of Grenache, Shiraz, and Carignan.
Le Vallon Rouge, Domaine Henri Milan, Provence
Lively, complex red wine. Biodynamic
Saint Chinian, Domaine La Madura, Languedoc
intense aromas of blackberry and earth. Fruit is framed nicely by tannins and elegant acidity.
Cabernet Franc, Bruno Dubois 'Rococo' , Saumur-Champigny
aromas of tobacco, broccoli, berry, and flower. On the palate, prominent tobacco, raspberry, cassis.
Garnatxa Negra, Alta Alella, Catalonia
aromas of red fruit and violets. Ripe on the palate with notes of red fruits. Fresh and well balanced.
Montsant, Joan D'Anguera 'Altaroses', Catalonia
100% Grenache. Wonderfully restrained and elegant expression of the Montsant terroir.
Pinot Noir, Gothic, Willamette
notes of red currants, pomegranate, with delicate earthiness.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Poco a Poco
deep, rich and plush with classic cabernet fruit.
BIG Reds by the Bottle
Barbaresco, Piero Busso 'Mondino', Piemonte 2015
Concentrated sweet fruit balanced by soft tannins.
Barolo Albe, G.D. Vajra, Piemonte 2017
Barolo, Damilano 'Lecinquevigne', Piemonte 2014
Intense aromas of rose, leather, tobacco and emerging notes of violet and tar. Soft on the palate with a long finish.
Red Blend, Frenchtown Farms Cotillion, 2019
bright spiced red fruit, iron and minerality. Sharp lift of acidity with rich and chalky tannins.
Brunello di Montalcino, Abbadia Ardenga
Opens with delicate scents of iris, violet, wild berry, and dried herbs. Light bodied with dusty tannins.
Brunello di Montalcino, Capanna, Tuscany 2017
Rhone Blend, Domaine Vieuz-Telegraphe, Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2018
Zinfandel, Seghesio Family, Rockpile 2017
Cabernet Sauvignon, Frank Family, Napa 2018
Red Blend, Shafer, Napa 2018
Sparkling by the Bottle
Francois Montand Brut Methode Traditionelle Rose
Salmon pink colr with a purple tinge and elegant aromas of dried cherries and raspberries. Crisp, dry, and round, clean sharp finish of red berries. Jura, France Grapes: Grenache, Cinsault Sustainable
Moscato Giallo, Maeili, Veneto Dili NV
Golden yellow in color with yeasty iridescence. On the nose, flowers, yellow fruits, dried fruits, and nuts. Warm on the palate with soft tannings from the maceration of the wine on the skins. Veneto, Italy Grape: Moscato Giallo Biodynamic, Sustainable, Natural
Franciacorta animante brut
Lambrusco, Roberto Negri, Mantovano NV
Ruby red aromas of blackberries, violets, and strawberries. Fresh and delicate on the palate with hints of blackberries. Ideal pairing with sweet sausages, salami, roasted meats and pizza. Lombardi, Italy Grapes: Ruberti, Salamino, Ancellotta Sustainable
Vouvray Brut, Champalou, Loire, France NV
Gentle and refreshing on the palate, it boasts a delightful balance of stony minerality with luscious, almost honeyed fruit and flowery notes making for a great aperitif or easy pairing with all dishes. Loire Valley, France Grape: Chenin Blanc Sustainable
Cremant d Alsace, Erhart Domaine Saint Remy, Alsace France
Abundant in opulent aromatics yet chiseled with striking minerality and clean acidity. Prominent biscuit notes and fine mousse with pear and earthy aromas peeking through on the finish. Alsace, France Grape: Chardonnay Organic, Biodynamic
Petillant Naturel Rose 'exile', Jousset, Loire France NV
Floral and salty on the nose. On the palate, prominent red berries, minerality, and acidity. Loire Valley, France Grape: Gamay Biodynamic, Petillant Naturel
Veuve Fourny & Fils, Vertus Rose Brut 1er cru, Champagne France NV
Because this rose has such a high proportion of Chardonnay in the blend it has a fresh, elegant character that reminds you of fresh strawberries and cream with a squeeze of lemon. Champagne, France Grapes: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir Sustainable
Pink and Orange by the Bottle
Txakoli Rose
Yves Leccia, Ile de Beaute Rose, Corsica
Flavors of juicy watermelon and wild berries finished with beautiful acidity. Corsica, France Grape: Nielluccio Organic
Bandol Rose, Domaine du Gros Nore, Provence
Bold yet deeply complex and elegant. Provence, France Grapes: Mourvedre, Cinsault, Grenache Sustainable
Pinot Grigio, Lorem
Pigoudet
Packed with candied fruits. Red berry flavors are lifted with young acidity and an open texture Provence, France Grapes: Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault
Val Di Toro, Rosato
Bottled Beer
Corkage Fee
Corkage Fee
Prosecco, Per Ora, Veneto, Italy NV GLS
Francois Montand Brut Methode Traditionelle Rose, Jura NV GLS
Moscato, Maeili
Lambrusco, Negri
GL Soave Classico
GL Pinot Grigio
GL Chardonnay
Muscadet, Sevre-et-Maine, Sur Lie 2018
GL Sauvignon Blanc
Gl Vouvray
GL Albarino
GL Dao Branco
GL Riesling
GL Fontsainte Rose
Barbera d'Asti Vietti Tre Vigne
Cabernet Sauvignon, Pura Fe, Chile GLS
GL Sangiovese
Malbec de Cahors, Clos d'Audhuy 'Les Polissons', Cahors 2018 GLS
Merlot, Pot de Vin, Chateau Guilhem, Pays d'Oc 2019
De Angelis Montepulciano
Nebbiolo, GD Vajra
Rioja Crianza, Ermita san Felices, Rioja 2015 GLS
Sangiovese Delle, Valdinevola
Syrah, Domaine de l'ecu 'love &grape nobis', Vin de France 2017 GLS
Franciacorta Brut 'Animante'
102 Vouvray Brut, Champalou, Loire, France NV BTL
103 Cremant d Alsace, Erhart Domaine Saint Remy, Alsace France
106 Petillant Naturel Rose 'exile', Jousset, Loire France NV BTL
107 Petillant Naturel, Domaine les Grandes Vignes 'Bulle Nature', France BTL
108 Veuve Fourny & Fils, Vertus Rose Brut 1er cru, Champagne France NV BTL
109 Laherte Freres, Blancs de Blancs Brut 'Natura',Champagne NV BTL
Francois Montand Brut Methode Traditionelle Rose, Jura NV BTL
Moscato Giallo, Maeili, Veneto Dili NV BTL
Prosecco, Per Ora, Veneto, Italy NV BTL
Lambrusco, Negri
Prunas Branco, Gota, Dao 2017 BTL
301 Pinot Grigio, Elena Walch 'selezione', Sudtirol-Alto Adige 2017 BTL
305 Verdicchio di Matelica, Collestefano, Marche 2018 BTL
Vinho Verde/Alvarinho, Joao Portugal Ramos, Vinho Verde 2017
Medium lemon color with intense aromas of white grapefruit zest combined with flint and floral notes of paper whites. Touch of white peach skin on the palate and a long mineral finish. Partial barrel fermentation rounds out angular edges. Minho, Portugal Grape: Alvarinho Sustainable
406 Sancerre, Domaine Masson-Blondelet 'Thauvenay', Loire 2017 BTL
501 Pinot Blanc Blend (+auxerrois, gris & noir), Domaine Bott-Geyl, Alsace 2016 BTL
503 Chardonnay, Bourgogne, Jean Chartron 'Clos de la Combe', Burgundy 2017 BTL
506 Pouilly Fuisse, Manoir du Capucin, Burgundy 2016 BTL
601 Cotes du Rhone Blanc, Domaine des Espiers 'Les Diablotines', Rhone 2018 BTL
602 Riesling Trocken, Clemens Busch, Mosel 2017 BTL
604 Gruner Veltliner, Prager, Federspiel Hinter de Burg, Wachau 2017 BTL
606 Sauvignon Blanc, Sattlerhof 'Gamlitzer STK', Steiermark, Austria 2017 BTL
703 Chardonnay, Porter Creek, Russian River 2017 BTL
CF Pinot Grigio
CF Riesling
Corbieres Gris de Gris, Domaine Fontsainte, Languedoc 2018 BTL
201 Figuiere, Cotes de Provence Rose Signature Magali, Provence 2018 BTL
203 Yves Leccia, Ile de Beaute Rose, Corsica 2018 BTL
204 Bandol Rose, Domaine du Gros Nore, Provence 2018 BTL
Luis Pato Bairrada Laranja BdN Portugal 2016
Aromas of plum, black currant and blackberry balance by hints on the palate of coffee, tobacco, and citrus peel. Beiras, Portugal Grape: Baga Biodynamic
Costa Toscano Bianca di Ampeleia, Ampeleia, Toscana
Fresh minerality with dried tropical fruit. Tuscany, Italy Grapes: Trebbiano, Malvasia, Ansonica Biodynamic
CDP Vignobles Gueissard 2018 BTL
BTL Montepulciano
Barbera d'Asti, Villa Remotti, Piemonte 2015 BTL
Merlot, Pot de Vin
Malbec de Cahors, Clos d'Audhuy 'Les Polissons', Cahors 2018 BTL
Syrah, Domaine de l'ecu 'love &grape nobis', Vin de France 2017 BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon, Pura Fe, Chile BTL
Schiava, Elena Walch, Sudtirol Alto-Adige
Aromas of red berries, rose petal and white pepper. Same on the palate along with heavier earthiness framed by silky tannins and light acidity. Vibrant, juicy, and fresh. Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy Grape: Schiava Sustainable
Clerico Nebbiolo, Francesco Clerico, Piemonte
Barbaresco, Piero Busso 'Mondino', Piemonte 2015
Concentrated sweet fruit balanced by soft tannins.
Barolo, Damilano 'Lecinquevigne', Piemonte 2014
Intense aromas of rose, leather, tobacco and emerging notes of violet and tar. Soft on the palate with a long finish.
Rosso di Montepulciano, Valdipiatta, Toscana
Red fruit on the nose with earthy undertones and elegant minerality on the palate.
Brunello di Montalcino, Abbadia Ardenga
Opens with delicate scents of iris, violet, wild berry, and dried herbs. Light bodied with dusty tannins.
Rosso Sicilia 'Scinniri, Passopisciaro, Sicilia
smoky, herby flavors balanced with juicy, delicate red fruit.
Rioja Tempranillo, Sierra de Tolono, Rioja
Red cherry fruit on the nose evolve into savory and dense red berries on the palate. Sustainable.
Pinot Noir, Poco a Poco, Russian River
black cherry, blackberry, cola, spice and darker, earthy tones accenting traditional Pinot Noir notes.
CF Rioja
CF Sangiovese
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Menu includes wood-fired pizzas, housemade pastas, NY steak, free range chicken, and more
