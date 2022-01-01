Williamsburg - North Side restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Allswell
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Rice & Beans
|$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
green kale, cranberries, croutons, beets, pepitas, cotija cheese, chimichurri dressing
*Vegetarian
-contains dairy
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Kings Co Imperial
20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn
|Kung Po Chicken
|$20.00
dried chilies, roasted Georgia peanuts
|Dan Dan Mian
|$13.00
preserved mustard stem, Sichuan pepper, chili oil, minced pork, peanut
|General Tso's Chicken and Broccoli
|$24.00
tangerine peel, black vinegar, sesame
TALEA Beer Co.
87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn
|Sun Up - 4 pk
|$20.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5%
Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie
Hops: Mosaic and Idaho 7; Brewed with milk sugar
Lush + Juicy + Bright
6.5% ABV
|Marine Layer - 4pk
|$20.00
Hazy West Coast IPA, 7.2%
Pine, berry bush, grapefruit peel
Hops: Strata, Centennial
|Raspberry Peach Tart Deco - 4 pk
|$22.00
Sour IPA, 7.5%
Guava panna cotta, passionfruit cream,
very berry captain crunch
Brewed with raspberry, peach, milk sugar
Edith's Sandwich Counter
495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
|Schnitzel - Chicken
|$14.00
Our thinly pounded, breaded and seasoned chicken thigh fried to perfection. Topped with homemade Israeli salad, finely shredded cabbage, confit garlic aioli, and a lemon wedge in our homemade sourdough pita.
|NY Classic
|$14.75
Sourdough hand-twisted bagel flavor of your choice topped with premium cream cheese, local hand-sliced heirloom tomatoes, house-smoked salmon, Boston bibb lettuce, and pickled shallots.
|Sephardi Breakfast Wrap
|$12.00
Dairy-Free Malawach stuffed with Alheira chicken sausage, cheesy scrambled eggs, pickled Fresno peppers, herbs, harissa mayo. May be made vegetarian by substituting the chickpea panisse in place of the Alheira (patty).
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Crispy Spring Rolls
|$9.00
Carrot, Basil, Cabbage, Vermicelli & Plum Sauce Glaze
|Panang Curry
|$15.00
Mild, Coconut Based, Slightly Sweeter Style of Red Curry with Flavors of Lime Leaf, Roasted Peanuts and Lemongrass. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork or Tofu & Lime Leaf
|Tom-Kha
|$8.00
Thai Hot & Sour-Style Soup with Coconut Milk, Lemongrass, Galangal, Lime Juice, Mushroom, Onion & Scallion. Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Tofu
Best Pizza - Havemeyer
33 havemeyer street, Brooklyn
|Cheese Pie
|$25.00
|Romaine
|$10.00
|Arugula
|$11.00
SMOOTHIES
Pecoraro Latteria
636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Buffalina Pizza
|$19.00
organic tomato, post oven bufala mozzarella, basil, XVO
|Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza
|$5.00
Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy
|Diavola Pizza
|$16.00
organic tomato, ezzo's beef pepperoni, fior di latte mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, basil
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Pork Momo (5pcs)
|$7.00
Pork, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Shrimp (Headless) - 1lb
|$20.00
Served w/ Corn, Potato & Chicken Sausage
|Chicken Momo (5pcs)
|$7.00
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
FRENCH FRIES
Ainslie
76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn
|Diavola Pizza
|$16.00
Spicy Salami, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives & Oregano
|Orecchiette
|$19.00
House Made Sweet Pork Fennel Sausage, Broccoli Rabe & Pesto
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
PIZZA • TAPAS
Fandi Mata
74 Bayard St, Brooklyn
|chopped salad
|$18.00
|sm mezze
|$26.00
|tomato salad
|$15.00
Sammy's Halal Williamsburg
204 Bedford AVE, Brooklyn
|Chicken Gyro
|$5.00
Our speciality grilled chicken with lettuce, red cabbage, grilled onions, cilantro, and sauce on a toasted pita bread.
|Bottled Poland Spring Water
|$1.00
Bottle (16.9oz)
|Coke Can
|$1.00
12 oz can
Two Boots Pizza - Williamsburg
558 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn
|Sm- Cheese
|$11.50
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
|Garlic Knots (3)
|$3.22
Served with a side of marinara.
|Med- Cheese
|$16.50
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Le Crocodile
80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn
|Straw-barb Hand Pie
|$5.00
Strawberry rhubarb hand pie
|Herb Roasted Chicken Dinner
|$48.00
Whole roasted Joyce Farms chicken served with asparagus and roasted fingerling potatoes. Topped with preserved Meyer lemon gremolata. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes (2-3 people)
|Ramp Butter
|$12.00
1/2 lb Vermont salted butter infused with foraged ramps.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
-Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P
-Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce
|Mushroom Squash Carbonara
|$17.00
*Vegan Butter
*Bacon
*Garlic
*Grape Tomato
*Spaghetti Squash
*Arugula
*Top with Cashew Ricotta and Breadcrumbs
-Cashew Ricotta: Cashews, Filtered Water, Lemon Juice, S/p
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
Hotel Delmano
82 Berry St., Brooklyn
|Ninety Nine Roses
|$14.00
london dry gin, orchard pear, ginger, lemon. rose water. served on the rocks.
|Espresso Martini
|$14.00
vodka, coffee liqueur, cold brew, cinnamon, vanilla
|San Francisco Handshake
|$14.00
thyme infused gin, st germain, lemon, fernet branca. served on the rocks.
Santo Parque
232 North 12th Street, Brooklyn
|Moqueca Seafood
|$26.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew with shrimp, mussels, and salmon. Served with sides of rice, farofa & spicy malagueta sauce.
|Hell Yeah! PDQ!
|$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and sopressata nduja.
Gluten Free.
|Ipanema Wings
|$10.00
Super crunchy organic wings with garlic & parsley
PASTRY
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg
263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn