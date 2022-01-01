Williamsburg - North Side restaurants you'll love

Go
Williamsburg - North Side restaurants
Toast

Williamsburg - North Side's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Williamsburg - North Side restaurants

Allswell image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rice & Beans$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
Kale Salad$12.00
green kale, cranberries, croutons, beets, pepitas, cotija cheese, chimichurri dressing
*Vegetarian
-contains dairy
More about Allswell
Kings Co Imperial image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Kings Co Imperial

20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (15438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kung Po Chicken$20.00
dried chilies, roasted Georgia peanuts
Dan Dan Mian$13.00
preserved mustard stem, Sichuan pepper, chili oil, minced pork, peanut
General Tso's Chicken and Broccoli$24.00
tangerine peel, black vinegar, sesame
More about Kings Co Imperial
TALEA Beer Co. image

 

TALEA Beer Co.

87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sun Up - 4 pk$20.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5%
Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie
Hops: Mosaic and Idaho 7; Brewed with milk sugar
Lush + Juicy + Bright
6.5% ABV
Marine Layer - 4pk$20.00
Hazy West Coast IPA, 7.2%
Pine, berry bush, grapefruit peel
Hops: Strata, Centennial
Raspberry Peach Tart Deco - 4 pk$22.00
Sour IPA, 7.5%
Guava panna cotta, passionfruit cream,
very berry captain crunch
Brewed with raspberry, peach, milk sugar
More about TALEA Beer Co.
Edith's Sandwich Counter image

 

Edith's Sandwich Counter

495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Schnitzel - Chicken$14.00
Our thinly pounded, breaded and seasoned chicken thigh fried to perfection. Topped with homemade Israeli salad, finely shredded cabbage, confit garlic aioli, and a lemon wedge in our homemade sourdough pita.
NY Classic$14.75
Sourdough hand-twisted bagel flavor of your choice topped with premium cream cheese, local hand-sliced heirloom tomatoes, house-smoked salmon, Boston bibb lettuce, and pickled shallots.
Sephardi Breakfast Wrap$12.00
Dairy-Free Malawach stuffed with Alheira chicken sausage, cheesy scrambled eggs, pickled Fresno peppers, herbs, harissa mayo. May be made vegetarian by substituting the chickpea panisse in place of the Alheira (patty).
More about Edith's Sandwich Counter
Nora Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Spring Rolls$9.00
Carrot, Basil, Cabbage, Vermicelli & Plum Sauce Glaze
Panang Curry$15.00
Mild, Coconut Based, Slightly Sweeter Style of Red Curry with Flavors of Lime Leaf, Roasted Peanuts and Lemongrass. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork or Tofu & Lime Leaf
Tom-Kha$8.00
Thai Hot & Sour-Style Soup with Coconut Milk, Lemongrass, Galangal, Lime Juice, Mushroom, Onion & Scallion. Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Tofu
More about Nora Thai
Best Pizza - Havemeyer image

 

Best Pizza - Havemeyer

33 havemeyer street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pie$25.00
Romaine$10.00
Arugula$11.00
More about Best Pizza - Havemeyer
Pecoraro Latteria image

SMOOTHIES

Pecoraro Latteria

636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalina Pizza$19.00
organic tomato, post oven bufala mozzarella, basil, XVO
Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza$5.00
Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy
Diavola Pizza$16.00
organic tomato, ezzo's beef pepperoni, fior di latte mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, basil
More about Pecoraro Latteria
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Momo (5pcs)$7.00
Pork, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Shrimp (Headless) - 1lb$20.00
Served w/ Corn, Potato & Chicken Sausage
Chicken Momo (5pcs)$7.00
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
More about Bedford Food Hall
Ainslie image

FRENCH FRIES

Ainslie

76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (2925 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Diavola Pizza$16.00
Spicy Salami, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives & Oregano
Orecchiette$19.00
House Made Sweet Pork Fennel Sausage, Broccoli Rabe & Pesto
Margherita Pizza$15.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
More about Ainslie
Fandi Mata image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Fandi Mata

74 Bayard St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
chopped salad$18.00
sm mezze$26.00
tomato salad$15.00
More about Fandi Mata
Sammy's Halal Williamsburg image

 

Sammy's Halal Williamsburg

204 Bedford AVE, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Gyro$5.00
Our speciality grilled chicken with lettuce, red cabbage, grilled onions, cilantro, and sauce on a toasted pita bread.
Bottled Poland Spring Water$1.00
Bottle (16.9oz)
Coke Can$1.00
12 oz can
More about Sammy's Halal Williamsburg
Two Boots Pizza - Williamsburg image

 

Two Boots Pizza - Williamsburg

558 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sm- Cheese$11.50
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Garlic Knots (3)$3.22
Served with a side of marinara.
Med- Cheese$16.50
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
More about Two Boots Pizza - Williamsburg
Le Crocodile image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Le Crocodile

80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (4117 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Straw-barb Hand Pie$5.00
Strawberry rhubarb hand pie
Herb Roasted Chicken Dinner$48.00
Whole roasted Joyce Farms chicken served with asparagus and roasted fingerling potatoes. Topped with preserved Meyer lemon gremolata. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes (2-3 people)
Ramp Butter$12.00
1/2 lb Vermont salted butter infused with foraged ramps.
More about Le Crocodile
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
-Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P
-Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce
Mushroom Squash Carbonara$17.00
*Vegan Butter
*Bacon
*Garlic
*Grape Tomato
*Spaghetti Squash
*Arugula
*Top with Cashew Ricotta and Breadcrumbs
-Cashew Ricotta: Cashews, Filtered Water, Lemon Juice, S/p
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Hotel Delmano image

 

Hotel Delmano

82 Berry St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ninety Nine Roses$14.00
london dry gin, orchard pear, ginger, lemon. rose water. served on the rocks.
Espresso Martini$14.00
vodka, coffee liqueur, cold brew, cinnamon, vanilla
San Francisco Handshake$14.00
thyme infused gin, st germain, lemon, fernet branca. served on the rocks.
More about Hotel Delmano
Santo Parque image

 

Santo Parque

232 North 12th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Moqueca Seafood$26.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew with shrimp, mussels, and salmon. Served with sides of rice, farofa & spicy malagueta sauce.
Hell Yeah! PDQ!$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and sopressata nduja.
Gluten Free.
Ipanema Wings$10.00
Super crunchy organic wings with garlic & parsley
More about Santo Parque
Milk Bar image

 

Milk Bar

382 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg image

PASTRY

Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg

263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg
Hatchets and Hops image

 

Hatchets and Hops

98 N 11th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hatchets and Hops
Sweet Chick image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick

164 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (4155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Sweet Chick
Restaurant banner

 

Kent Ale House

51 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Kent Ale House
Restaurant banner

 

Terasa North Ninth

145 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (16 reviews)
Takeout
More about Terasa North Ninth

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Williamsburg - North Side

Kale Salad

Margherita Pizza

Pies

Map

More near Williamsburg - North Side to explore

Borough Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sunset Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bay Ridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bensonhurst

No reviews yet

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston