Williamsburg - North Side breakfast spots you'll love

Allswell image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rice & Beans$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
Kale Salad$12.00
green kale, cranberries, croutons, beets, pepitas, cotija cheese, chimichurri dressing
*Vegetarian
-contains dairy
More about Allswell
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
-Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P
-Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce
Mushroom Squash Carbonara$17.00
*Vegan Butter
*Bacon
*Garlic
*Grape Tomato
*Spaghetti Squash
*Arugula
*Top with Cashew Ricotta and Breadcrumbs
-Cashew Ricotta: Cashews, Filtered Water, Lemon Juice, S/p
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Santo Parque image

 

Santo Parque

232 North 12th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Moqueca Seafood$26.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew with shrimp, mussels, and salmon. Served with sides of rice, farofa & spicy malagueta sauce.
Hell Yeah! PDQ!$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and sopressata nduja.
Gluten Free.
Ipanema Wings$10.00
Super crunchy organic wings with garlic & parsley
More about Santo Parque
Sweet Chick image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick

164 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (4155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Sweet Chick

