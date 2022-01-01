South Williamsburg restaurants you'll love
South Williamsburg's top cuisines
Must-try South Williamsburg restaurants
More about Barano
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • TAPAS
Barano
26 Broadway, BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
|$24.00
House made tagliatelle pasta, braised dry aged beef, white wine, vegetables, tomato, parsley + parmigiano
|Maccheroni alla Vodka
|$20.00
House made maccheroni, vodka sauce, pecorino
|Lemonade
|$4.00
More about Snow Wolf - Williamsburg
Snow Wolf - Williamsburg
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Baked Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Arugula, Harissa Mayo
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
|Burrito Egg, Cheese & Bacon
|$12.00
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Swiss Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
a heavenly combination of melted swiss chocolate, steamed milk and cinnamon
|Create Your Own Salad
|$12.00
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
|Dark Roast Coffee
|$1.50
More about Sea Wolf - Waterfront
SEAFOOD
Sea Wolf - Waterfront
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$33.00
Drawn Butter, Old Bay, Shoestring Fries
|Fish And Chips
|$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Jalapeno-Lime Slaw, Tartar, Fries
|Beyond Burger
|$17.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoestring Fries
Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request.