South Williamsburg restaurants you'll love

South Williamsburg restaurants
Must-try South Williamsburg restaurants

Barano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • TAPAS

Barano

26 Broadway, BROOKLYN

Avg 4.6 (7139 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$24.00
House made tagliatelle pasta, braised dry aged beef, white wine, vegetables, tomato, parsley + parmigiano
Maccheroni alla Vodka$20.00
House made maccheroni, vodka sauce, pecorino
Lemonade$4.00
More about Barano
Snow Wolf - Williamsburg image

 

Snow Wolf - Williamsburg

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Arugula, Harissa Mayo
Drip Coffee$3.50
Burrito Egg, Cheese & Bacon$12.00
More about Snow Wolf - Williamsburg
Cafe28 @ Tower18 image

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Swiss Hot Chocolate$4.50
a heavenly combination of melted swiss chocolate, steamed milk and cinnamon
Create Your Own Salad$12.00
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
Dark Roast Coffee$1.50
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Sea Wolf - Waterfront image

SEAFOOD

Sea Wolf - Waterfront

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lobster Roll$33.00
Drawn Butter, Old Bay, Shoestring Fries
Fish And Chips$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Jalapeno-Lime Slaw, Tartar, Fries
Beyond Burger$17.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoestring Fries
Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request.
More about Sea Wolf - Waterfront

