Downtown Brooklyn restaurants you'll love

NOODLES
Han Dynasty
445 Gold St, Brooklyn
|Wontons in Chili Oil
|$9.95
Spicy. Steamed pork wontons in chili sauce with black vinegar, topped with scallions.
|Scallion Pancake
|$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
|Dan Dan Noodle
|$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
Fortina Brooklyn
445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn
|The Original Famous Rays Pizza
|$17.00
marinara, shredded mozz, oregano
|Chicken Parm w/ side salad
|$25.00
tomato, mozz, parm
|The LB
|$23.00
burrata, robiola, parm, black truffle pate
Greek Xpress
158 LAWRENCE STREET, BROOKLYN
|L5 Gyro Pita
|$12.25
Gyro Pita with French Fries
|L1 Salad w Gr Chicken
|$12.25
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
|Falafel Pita
|$9.50
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
PIZZA
Circa Brewing Co
141 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|Margherita
|$18.00
mozzarella, fresh basil
|Salumi
|$22.00
mozzarella, fontina, hot soppressata, garlic, oregano, honey
|Boy's Got Heat
|$22.00
mozzarella, fontina, spicy pork sausage, red peppers, calabrian chili, parmigiano
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Forno Rosso
325 Gold Street, Brooklyn
|Lasagna Al Ragu
|$19.00
Parmigiano Reggiano Beef Ragu, Béchamel Sauce
|Piccante
|$19.00
Smoked Mozzarella, Italian Salami, Red Onions, Jalapeño Sauce, Tomato Sauce
|Margherita
|$16.00
Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club
372 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|English Armada
|$15.00
A blend of four rums teams up with lime, grapefruit, and honey. A big, brawny drink inspired by Don the Beachcomber's classic Navy Grog.
|Mapo Tofu
|$12.00
Heritage pork & NYS grass-fed beef, fresh tofu, szechuan pepper and chilis, short grain rice
|Housemade Spam Sliders
|$16.00
House-made spam, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & spicy mayo on potato buns (3pc per order)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophie's Cuban
27 Smith Street, Brooklyn
|Pernil with a Twist
|$11.49
Roasted Pork, Mayo, Onions, Sophie's Famous Green Sauce, and 3 pieces of yummy Sweet Plantains. Contains Gluten
|Breaded Chicken
|$14.99
Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ample Hills Creamery
445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn
|Ice Cream Pint
|$10.00
DIM SUM • SANDWICHES
Yaso Tangbao - Downtown Brooklyn
148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|F3 Soy Garlic Fried Rice
|$7.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with vegetables, egg, and soy garlic spice blend
|S3 Sweet and Sour Rib
|$6.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs
|N3 Sweet and Sour Pork Rib
|$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice