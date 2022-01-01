Downtown Brooklyn restaurants you'll love

Downtown Brooklyn restaurants
Downtown Brooklyn's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Greek
Latin American
Must-try Downtown Brooklyn restaurants

Han Dynasty image

NOODLES

Han Dynasty

445 Gold St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (6331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wontons in Chili Oil$9.95
Spicy. Steamed pork wontons in chili sauce with black vinegar, topped with scallions.
Scallion Pancake$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
Dan Dan Noodle$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
Fortina Brooklyn image

 

Fortina Brooklyn

445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Original Famous Rays Pizza$17.00
marinara, shredded mozz, oregano
Chicken Parm w/ side salad$25.00
tomato, mozz, parm
The LB$23.00
burrata, robiola, parm, black truffle pate
Greek Xpress image

 

Greek Xpress

158 LAWRENCE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
L5 Gyro Pita$12.25
Gyro Pita with French Fries
L1 Salad w Gr Chicken$12.25
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
Falafel Pita$9.50
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
Circa Brewing Co image

PIZZA

Circa Brewing Co

141 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$18.00
mozzarella, fresh basil
Salumi$22.00
mozzarella, fontina, hot soppressata, garlic, oregano, honey
Boy's Got Heat$22.00
mozzarella, fontina, spicy pork sausage, red peppers, calabrian chili, parmigiano
Forno Rosso image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Forno Rosso

325 Gold Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lasagna Al Ragu$19.00
Parmigiano Reggiano Beef Ragu, Béchamel Sauce
Piccante$19.00
Smoked Mozzarella, Italian Salami, Red Onions, Jalapeño Sauce, Tomato Sauce
Margherita$16.00
Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato
Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club

372 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
English Armada$15.00
A blend of four rums teams up with lime, grapefruit, and honey. A big, brawny drink inspired by Don the Beachcomber's classic Navy Grog.
Mapo Tofu$12.00
Heritage pork & NYS grass-fed beef, fresh tofu, szechuan pepper and chilis, short grain rice
Housemade Spam Sliders$16.00
House-made spam, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & spicy mayo on potato buns (3pc per order)
Sophie's Cuban image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophie's Cuban

27 Smith Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (665 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pernil with a Twist$11.49
Roasted Pork, Mayo, Onions, Sophie's Famous Green Sauce, and 3 pieces of yummy Sweet Plantains. Contains Gluten
Breaded Chicken$14.99
Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
Restaurant banner

DIM SUM • SANDWICHES

Yaso Tangbao - Downtown Brooklyn

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
F3 Soy Garlic Fried Rice$7.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with vegetables, egg, and soy garlic spice blend
S3 Sweet and Sour Rib$6.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs
N3 Sweet and Sour Pork Rib$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
Restaurant banner

 

Teppan Territory NY

445 Albee Square w, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yakisoba
Stir-fried your choose of meat with soba noodle
Seaweed Salad$4.50
Marinated mixed seaweed with sesame dressing.
Ika Geso$6.50
Deep fried squid legs
