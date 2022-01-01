Williamsburg - South Side restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Williamsburg - South Side restaurants

Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave. image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.

265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Brooklyn LG$23.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
Tartufo$28.50
Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, cremini mushrooms, rosemary and white truffle oil. Square only
Cup & Char Grandma$29.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
More about Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
12 Chairs - Brooklyn image

 

12 Chairs - Brooklyn

342 WYTHE AVE., BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Labaneh$7.00
Falafel & Tahini$7.00
Hummus Falafel$16.00
More about 12 Chairs - Brooklyn
Randolph Beer image

 

Randolph Beer

77 Sands St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Randy Bridge - Single Can$9.00
Pilsner - 4.5%. Light, Crisp and refreshing
Randy Cheap Sunglasses - Single Can$9.00
Mexican style lager - 4.5%. Light, bready and crushable
Burger w/ Cheese$15.00
American cheese, house aioli, pickle, lettuce and tomato. served with choice of fries or a salad
More about Randolph Beer
Tacocina image

TACOS

Tacocina

25 River St, Brooklyn

Avg 3.8 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork & Pineapple$5.00
Citrus Roasted Pork, Lime compressed pineapple, chicharrone crumble, cilantro on a house-made corn tortilla.
Tortilla Soup$8.00
Tomato based soup with avocado, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips and cilantro.
Chips & Queso Blanco$7.00
More about Tacocina
Brooklynite Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brooklynite Burgers

225 S 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pacifico Atomico$18.00
Beef patty, with grilled white cheese, avocado, fried plantain, and our signature honey ginger tarragon sauce.
Crispy Honey$17.00
Fried organic chicken breast, bacon, hanoey and your choice of cheese
Honeyshroom$18.00
Burger, swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and roasted garlic honey aioli.
More about Brooklynite Burgers
Sunday in Brooklyn image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunday in Brooklyn

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (15247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
Green Salad$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
Sunday Pancakes - Double$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
Corner Pizza Williamsburg image

 

CLOSED

130 Grand Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato Pie$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
El Jordi$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
The Big Sam$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese
More about CLOSED
BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

318 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Spanish Beef$7.99
Angus Beef$6.99
More about BurgerIM
Two Hands - Williamsburg image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Hands - Williamsburg

262 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Açaí Bowl$13.00
frozen acai topped with granola, toasted pepitas, coconut, bee pollen & seasonal fruit
Brassicas Bowl$15.50
charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft poached egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chili & seeds [gf]
BLAT$13.50
bacon, arugula, avocado and tomato with spicy aioli and spicy relish on sourdough
More about Two Hands - Williamsburg
Wei's image

 

Wei's

145 Borinquen Pl, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (625 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salt & Pepper$16.00
Kung Pao Chicken$16.00
Tsingtao$7.00
More about Wei's
Birds of a Feather image

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poached Wontons in Chili Sauce$9.00
Pork, pepper and sesame. Served spicy.
Snow Pea Shoots with Garlic$19.00
Eating healthy doesn’t mean giving up your taste buds
Sichuan Cold Noodles$9.00
Vegetarian. Chili oil, peppercorns, peanuts paste, sesame. Served spicy.
More about Birds of a Feather
Gertie image

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Gertie

58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BAGEL + SCHMEAR$5.00
choose your own bagel adventure! choose the variety of bagel, cream cheese, fish + pickles.
(bagels are limited, substitutions will be made based on quantities. Please msg in 2nd choice).
GREEK-ISH SALAD$14.00
Arugula, Broccoli, Feta, Marinated Cucumbers + Olives with Charred Lemon Vinaigrette
TURKEY PASTRAMI CLUB$15.00
House Smoked Turkey, Heritage Bacon, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Lettuce + Pickled Peppers on House Caraway Rye Sourdough
More about Gertie
Freehold - Brooklyn image

PIZZA • GRILL

Freehold - Brooklyn

45 S 3rd St, Brooklyn

Avg 3.7 (699 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Salad$11.00
arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO, lemon v gf
Ricotta Pie$21.00
Lemon Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic Confit, Basil Oil (v)
Cheesin'$19.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Jersey Fresh Tomato Sauce (v)
More about Freehold - Brooklyn
Caracas Arepa Bar - Williamsburg image

 

Caracas Arepa Bar - Williamsburg

291 Grand St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (2283 reviews)
Takeout
More about Caracas Arepa Bar - Williamsburg
Oaxaca Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Oaxaca Taqueria

130 Grand Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
More about Oaxaca Taqueria
Wilson Lives image

 

Wilson Lives

245 S1st St, brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Wilson Lives
Caffe Valencia Beer Wine & Tapas image

 

Caffe Valencia Beer Wine & Tapas

255 Berry St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Caffe Valencia Beer Wine & Tapas

