Williamsburg - South Side restaurants you'll love
Williamsburg - South Side's top cuisines
Must-try Williamsburg - South Side restaurants
More about Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|The Brooklyn LG
|$23.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
|Tartufo
|$28.50
Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, cremini mushrooms, rosemary and white truffle oil. Square only
|Cup & Char Grandma
|$29.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
More about 12 Chairs - Brooklyn
12 Chairs - Brooklyn
342 WYTHE AVE., BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Labaneh
|$7.00
|Falafel & Tahini
|$7.00
|Hummus Falafel
|$16.00
More about Randolph Beer
Randolph Beer
77 Sands St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Randy Bridge - Single Can
|$9.00
Pilsner - 4.5%. Light, Crisp and refreshing
|Randy Cheap Sunglasses - Single Can
|$9.00
Mexican style lager - 4.5%. Light, bready and crushable
|Burger w/ Cheese
|$15.00
American cheese, house aioli, pickle, lettuce and tomato. served with choice of fries or a salad
More about Tacocina
TACOS
Tacocina
25 River St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pork & Pineapple
|$5.00
Citrus Roasted Pork, Lime compressed pineapple, chicharrone crumble, cilantro on a house-made corn tortilla.
|Tortilla Soup
|$8.00
Tomato based soup with avocado, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips and cilantro.
|Chips & Queso Blanco
|$7.00
More about Brooklynite Burgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brooklynite Burgers
225 S 1st St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pacifico Atomico
|$18.00
Beef patty, with grilled white cheese, avocado, fried plantain, and our signature honey ginger tarragon sauce.
|Crispy Honey
|$17.00
Fried organic chicken breast, bacon, hanoey and your choice of cheese
|Honeyshroom
|$18.00
Burger, swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and roasted garlic honey aioli.
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunday in Brooklyn
348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
|Green Salad
|$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
|Sunday Pancakes - Double
|$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter
More about CLOSED
CLOSED
130 Grand Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Tomato Pie
|$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
|El Jordi
|$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
|The Big Sam
|$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese
More about BurgerIM
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
318 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Spanish Beef
|$7.99
|Angus Beef
|$6.99
More about Two Hands - Williamsburg
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Hands - Williamsburg
262 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Açaí Bowl
|$13.00
frozen acai topped with granola, toasted pepitas, coconut, bee pollen & seasonal fruit
|Brassicas Bowl
|$15.50
charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft poached egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chili & seeds [gf]
|BLAT
|$13.50
bacon, arugula, avocado and tomato with spicy aioli and spicy relish on sourdough
More about Wei's
Wei's
145 Borinquen Pl, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Salt & Pepper
|$16.00
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$16.00
|Tsingtao
|$7.00
More about Birds of a Feather
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Birds of a Feather
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Poached Wontons in Chili Sauce
|$9.00
Pork, pepper and sesame. Served spicy.
|Snow Pea Shoots with Garlic
|$19.00
Eating healthy doesn’t mean giving up your taste buds
|Sichuan Cold Noodles
|$9.00
Vegetarian. Chili oil, peppercorns, peanuts paste, sesame. Served spicy.
More about Gertie
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Gertie
58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|BAGEL + SCHMEAR
|$5.00
choose your own bagel adventure! choose the variety of bagel, cream cheese, fish + pickles.
(bagels are limited, substitutions will be made based on quantities. Please msg in 2nd choice).
|GREEK-ISH SALAD
|$14.00
Arugula, Broccoli, Feta, Marinated Cucumbers + Olives with Charred Lemon Vinaigrette
|TURKEY PASTRAMI CLUB
|$15.00
House Smoked Turkey, Heritage Bacon, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Lettuce + Pickled Peppers on House Caraway Rye Sourdough
More about Freehold - Brooklyn
PIZZA • GRILL
Freehold - Brooklyn
45 S 3rd St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$11.00
arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO, lemon v gf
|Ricotta Pie
|$21.00
Lemon Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic Confit, Basil Oil (v)
|Cheesin'
|$19.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Jersey Fresh Tomato Sauce (v)