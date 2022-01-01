Go
Freehold - Brooklyn

Hotel without hotel rooms.

PIZZA • GRILL

45 S 3rd St • $$

Avg 3.7 (699 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesin'$19.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Jersey Fresh Tomato Sauce (v)
Pepperoni$21.00
Ezzo Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Jersey Fresh Tomato Sauce
Mashed Potato Pie$21.00
Bacon, Scallion, Mashed Potato, Mozzarella, Aged Cheddar
Shrooms & Olives$21.00
Roasted Mushrooms, Taggiasca Olives, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Jersey Fresh Tomato Sauce (v)
Ricotta Pie$21.00
Lemon Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic Confit, Basil Oil (v)
Margarita$14.00
Altos Tequila, fresh lime, fresh lemon, triple sec
Don Julio Blanco (750ml)$40.00
Arugula Salad$11.00
arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO, lemon v gf
Spicy Sausage$21.00
Housemade Sausage, Calabrian Chili Oil, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Jersey Fresh Tomato Sauce
Pizza Party$60.00
Pizza of your choice, arugula salad and a bottle of either Pinot Noir or Sauvignon Blanc
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

45 S 3rd St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
