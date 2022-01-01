Brooklyn restaurants you'll love

Brooklyn's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Brooklyn restaurants

Allswell image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rice & Beans$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
Kale Salad$12.00
green kale, cranberries, croutons, beets, pepitas, cotija cheese, chimichurri dressing
*Vegetarian
-contains dairy
More about Allswell
Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave. image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.

265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Brooklyn LG$23.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
Tartufo$28.50
Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, cremini mushrooms, rosemary and white truffle oil. Square only
Cup & Char Grandma$29.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
More about Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE$15.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
CHURRASCO$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
LEMON THYME CHICKEN$23.00
Chicken with garlic, lemon & thyme
More about La Puerta Roja
Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic Maine Lobster Roll$32.00
Our classic Maine Lobster Roll. Claw and knuckle meat tossed lightly in lemon mayo meat piled high on a buttered top split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions
Connecticut Lobster Roll$32.00
Delicious Maine lobster warmed in butter, served with lemon on a top-split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions.
New England Chowder$8.00
Creamy old-fashioned classic clam chowder
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Seamore's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Montauk Wave Chaser IPA can$7.00
Must be 21 to purchase.
Shrimp Nachos$19.00
corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema, jalapeno, cilantro, guacamole
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
Bar Camillo image

PIZZA

Bar Camillo

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggplant Parm$15.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
Margherita Pinsa$13.00
Tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte mozzarella (Vegeterian)
Zucca Bufala Pinsa$20.00
Roasted acorn squash, guanciale (pork), fresh sage, fresh buffalo mozzarella
More about Bar Camillo
Agi's Counter image

 

Agi's Counter

818 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pogacsa$11.00
Hungarian Dill Biscuit with Fried Egg, Alpine Cheddar, & Mayo
Confit Tuna Melt$15.00
Confit Tuna with Pickled Peppers, Celery, Dill, and Alpine Cheddar
Lebarkase Sandwich$15.00
Fried Egg, Pork Pate, Pear Mostarda, Frisee & Pickled Peppers. Served on Griddled Potato Bread
More about Agi's Counter
MAIN HOUSE BBQ KOSHER BAR & RESTAURANT image

 

MAIN HOUSE BBQ KOSHER BAR & RESTAURANT

6001 Strickland Ave., brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PASTRAMI CIGARS$14.00
2 Pastrami Cigars. Served with a Garlic Mayo Sauce
INSANE FRIES$15.00
Fried, broken up potatoes garnished with parsley and garlic. Served with our chipotle mayo. INSANE!
Texas Baked Beans$12.00
Sides take center stage at Main House BBQ. Try our classic sides, each with a unique twist. Our baked beans taken to the next level, with burnt ends,
More about MAIN HOUSE BBQ KOSHER BAR & RESTAURANT
04 - HITW Williamsburg image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

04 - HITW Williamsburg

292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
Wild Mushroom Toast$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
miso roasted squash$15.00
miso roasted acorn squash, herb tahini, toasted pepitas
More about 04 - HITW Williamsburg
Yia Yia's Taverna LLC image

 

Yia Yia's Taverna LLC

1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Kebab$19.50
Assorted Cold Dips$14.00
Baklava$7.95
More about Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
White Maize image

EMPANADAS

White Maize

277 Smith St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (721 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tostones Vegetarianos$6.89
fried plantains topped with cabbage salad.
Pabellón Vegetariano Arepa$10.56
Avocado, black beans, fried sweet plantains and fresh white cheese.
Parrilla Vegetariana Arepa$10.56
Grilled portabella mushroom, tomato, grilled white cheese and avocado.
More about White Maize
Tevere image

 

Tevere

1391 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fettuccine alla Bolognese$32.00
Homemade fettucine sautéed in ground veal tomato sauce
Insalata Alla Trastevere$22.00
Mixed salad with lemon & extra virgin olive oil dressing
Pollo Paillard$44.00
Breasts of chicken grilled with mixed green salad, extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing
More about Tevere
Oggies image

 

Oggies

445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak 'n Shrooms$10.00
seasoned steak, stout & lager style beer, gravy-simmered cremini mushrooms, potatoes, onions, rutabaga, black pepper
Tart Cherry$3.50
dried tart cherries, almond paste, fresh lemon juice
Pulled Pork Pasty$10.00
kansas city style pulled pork, pickled onions, aged white cheddar, monterey jack
More about Oggies
Las Santas image

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
COCONUT SHRIMP$16.00
Jumbo crispy shrimp, Coconut flakes,
cilantro, sweet & spicy chili sauce
RICE & BEANS$5.00
with queso fresco and pico de Gallo
BURRITO/BOWL$16.00
White rice , Black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños,
shredded cheese, salsa roja
More about Las Santas
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn image

 

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn

141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pickled Herring$15.00
Fresh from our pickling barrels, Russ & Daughters herring is the gold standard when it comes to this cherished food. If you’re used to the prepackaged kind in a can or jar, with one bite of fresh Russ & Daughters herring, you’ll never settle again. Over our 103 year history, the Russ family has perfected its recipe; not too sweet and not too tart, with the right combination of pickled spices and timing for perfect texture. An order is 3 filets. Each filet is sliced into approximately 6-7 pieces.
Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon
Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.
Matzo Ball$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
More about Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
Maki by Akimori image

 

Maki by Akimori

557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa$12.00
Yellowtail (Japan) with fresh house-made Jalapeño Salsa
Bluefin Tuna Flight$40.00
All 3 parts of the Bluefin Tuna.
Otoro Nigiri (2pc), Chutoro Nigiri (2pc), Akami Nigiri (2pc) & a Negi Toro Roll.
Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)$28.00
Chef's Choice of Nigiri
More about Maki by Akimori
Chilo's image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chilo's

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FISH TACO$6.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
CHORIZO TACO$5.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
HUITLACOCHE TACO$5.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's
Sidecar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidecar

560 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (979 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sidecar Club$16.00
White Bean Dip$12.00
French Fries$6.00
More about Sidecar
Saraghina Bakery image

 

Saraghina Bakery

433 Halsey St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunflower & Flax Micca
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
Tuna Sandwich$13.00
More about Saraghina Bakery
Han Dynasty image

NOODLES

Han Dynasty

445 Gold St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (6331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wontons in Chili Oil$9.95
Spicy. Steamed pork wontons in chili sauce with black vinegar, topped with scallions.
Scallion Pancake$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
Fried Dumplings$9.95
Not Spicy. Pan fried dumplings w/ ginger soy sauce.
More about Han Dynasty
Prime Time image

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CLASSIC BEEF$15.00
Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice
CRISPY CHICKEN NUGGETS$11.00
Chicken meat, cut to shape, breaded, deep fry, w. Side Russian sauce
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN$18.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
More about Prime Time
Kings Co Imperial image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Kings Co Imperial

20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (15438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wok Seared Long Dumplings$12.00
Berkshire pork, garlic stems, black vinegar
Angry Pig$12.00
Chinese hanging pork, smoked tofu, snap pea, egg, ginger
General Tso's Chicken and Broccoli$24.00
tangerine peel, black vinegar, sesame
More about Kings Co Imperial
That Sushi Spot image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Roll$6.50
Raw salmon with avocado OR cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
Sushi Spot Fries$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
More about That Sushi Spot
Collective Fare Cafe and Kitchen at The BCCC image

SANDWICHES

Collective Fare Cafe and Kitchen at The BCCC

154 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.00
Chicken & Waffles$13.00
More about Collective Fare Cafe and Kitchen at The BCCC
Walter's image

HAMBURGERS

Walter's

166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walter's Burger$19.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
Bar Steak$29.00
Fries, mixed greens, horseradish cream, and chimichurri.
Fried Chicken$25.00
Three pieces of fried chicken over garlic mashed potatoes, with bacon gravy and spicy honey
More about Walter's
12 Chairs - Brooklyn image

 

12 Chairs - Brooklyn

342 WYTHE AVE., BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Labaneh$7.00
Falafel & Tahini$7.00
Hummus Falafel$16.00
More about 12 Chairs - Brooklyn
Fortina Brooklyn image

 

Fortina Brooklyn

445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Original Famous Rays Pizza$17.00
marinara, shredded mozz, oregano
Chicken Parm w/ side salad$25.00
tomato, mozz, parm
The LB$23.00
burrata, robiola, parm, black truffle pate
More about Fortina Brooklyn
Ice Cream House - Boro Park image

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CREAM CHEESE SANDWICH$3.99
Choice of plain, garlic, olive, scallion, or vegetable cream cheese on bread of your choice.
CLASSICO$11.95
Our signature pizza smothered in homemade marinara with a delectable mix of cheeses
REBOOT$7.99
More than a drink, REBOOT is a wake-up call. Espresso, fine milk chocolate, and supreme ice cream join for an upscale delicata.
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park
Randolph Beer image

 

Randolph Beer

77 Sands St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Randy Bridge - Single Can$9.00
Pilsner - 4.5%. Light, Crisp and refreshing
Randy Cheap Sunglasses - Single Can$9.00
Mexican style lager - 4.5%. Light, bready and crushable
Burger w/ Cheese$15.00
American cheese, house aioli, pickle, lettuce and tomato. served with choice of fries or a salad
More about Randolph Beer
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$5.99
SNB Special Burger$11.99
Chicken Noodle Soup$8.99
More about Soup N Burger

