Brooklyn restaurants you'll love
Brooklyn's top cuisines
Must-try Brooklyn restaurants
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Allswell
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Rice & Beans
|$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
green kale, cranberries, croutons, beets, pepitas, cotija cheese, chimichurri dressing
*Vegetarian
-contains dairy
Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|The Brooklyn LG
|$23.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
|Tartufo
|$28.50
Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, cremini mushrooms, rosemary and white truffle oil. Square only
|Cup & Char Grandma
|$29.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE
|$15.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
|CHURRASCO
|$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
|LEMON THYME CHICKEN
|$23.00
Chicken with garlic, lemon & thyme
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|The Classic Maine Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Our classic Maine Lobster Roll. Claw and knuckle meat tossed lightly in lemon mayo meat piled high on a buttered top split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Delicious Maine lobster warmed in butter, served with lemon on a top-split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions.
|New England Chowder
|$8.00
Creamy old-fashioned classic clam chowder
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Montauk Wave Chaser IPA can
|$7.00
Must be 21 to purchase.
|Shrimp Nachos
|$19.00
corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema, jalapeno, cilantro, guacamole
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
PIZZA
Bar Camillo
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parm
|$15.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
|Margherita Pinsa
|$13.00
Tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte mozzarella (Vegeterian)
|Zucca Bufala Pinsa
|$20.00
Roasted acorn squash, guanciale (pork), fresh sage, fresh buffalo mozzarella
Agi's Counter
818 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pogacsa
|$11.00
Hungarian Dill Biscuit with Fried Egg, Alpine Cheddar, & Mayo
|Confit Tuna Melt
|$15.00
Confit Tuna with Pickled Peppers, Celery, Dill, and Alpine Cheddar
|Lebarkase Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Egg, Pork Pate, Pear Mostarda, Frisee & Pickled Peppers. Served on Griddled Potato Bread
MAIN HOUSE BBQ KOSHER BAR & RESTAURANT
6001 Strickland Ave., brooklyn
|Popular items
|PASTRAMI CIGARS
|$14.00
2 Pastrami Cigars. Served with a Garlic Mayo Sauce
|INSANE FRIES
|$15.00
Fried, broken up potatoes garnished with parsley and garlic. Served with our chipotle mayo. INSANE!
|Texas Baked Beans
|$12.00
Sides take center stage at Main House BBQ. Try our classic sides, each with a unique twist. Our baked beans taken to the next level, with burnt ends,
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
04 - HITW Williamsburg
292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
|Wild Mushroom Toast
|$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
|miso roasted squash
|$15.00
miso roasted acorn squash, herb tahini, toasted pepitas
Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Kebab
|$19.50
|Assorted Cold Dips
|$14.00
|Baklava
|$7.95
EMPANADAS
White Maize
277 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Tostones Vegetarianos
|$6.89
fried plantains topped with cabbage salad.
|Pabellón Vegetariano Arepa
|$10.56
Avocado, black beans, fried sweet plantains and fresh white cheese.
|Parrilla Vegetariana Arepa
|$10.56
Grilled portabella mushroom, tomato, grilled white cheese and avocado.
Tevere
1391 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fettuccine alla Bolognese
|$32.00
Homemade fettucine sautéed in ground veal tomato sauce
|Insalata Alla Trastevere
|$22.00
Mixed salad with lemon & extra virgin olive oil dressing
|Pollo Paillard
|$44.00
Breasts of chicken grilled with mixed green salad, extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing
Oggies
445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Steak 'n Shrooms
|$10.00
seasoned steak, stout & lager style beer, gravy-simmered cremini mushrooms, potatoes, onions, rutabaga, black pepper
|Tart Cherry
|$3.50
dried tart cherries, almond paste, fresh lemon juice
|Pulled Pork Pasty
|$10.00
kansas city style pulled pork, pickled onions, aged white cheddar, monterey jack
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|COCONUT SHRIMP
|$16.00
Jumbo crispy shrimp, Coconut flakes,
cilantro, sweet & spicy chili sauce
|RICE & BEANS
|$5.00
with queso fresco and pico de Gallo
|BURRITO/BOWL
|$16.00
White rice , Black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños,
shredded cheese, salsa roja
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Pickled Herring
|$15.00
Fresh from our pickling barrels, Russ & Daughters herring is the gold standard when it comes to this cherished food. If you’re used to the prepackaged kind in a can or jar, with one bite of fresh Russ & Daughters herring, you’ll never settle again. Over our 103 year history, the Russ family has perfected its recipe; not too sweet and not too tart, with the right combination of pickled spices and timing for perfect texture. An order is 3 filets. Each filet is sliced into approximately 6-7 pieces.
|Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon
Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.
|Matzo Ball
|$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
Maki by Akimori
557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa
|$12.00
Yellowtail (Japan) with fresh house-made Jalapeño Salsa
|Bluefin Tuna Flight
|$40.00
All 3 parts of the Bluefin Tuna.
Otoro Nigiri (2pc), Chutoro Nigiri (2pc), Akami Nigiri (2pc) & a Negi Toro Roll.
|Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)
|$28.00
Chef's Choice of Nigiri
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chilo's
323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|FISH TACO
|$6.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|CHORIZO TACO
|$5.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|HUITLACOCHE TACO
|$5.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidecar
560 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sidecar Club
|$16.00
|White Bean Dip
|$12.00
|French Fries
|$6.00
Saraghina Bakery
433 Halsey St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sunflower & Flax Micca
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.75
|Tuna Sandwich
|$13.00
NOODLES
Han Dynasty
445 Gold St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Wontons in Chili Oil
|$9.95
Spicy. Steamed pork wontons in chili sauce with black vinegar, topped with scallions.
|Scallion Pancake
|$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
|Fried Dumplings
|$9.95
Not Spicy. Pan fried dumplings w/ ginger soy sauce.
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|CLASSIC BEEF
|$15.00
Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice
|CRISPY CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$11.00
Chicken meat, cut to shape, breaded, deep fry, w. Side Russian sauce
|GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
|$18.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Kings Co Imperial
20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Wok Seared Long Dumplings
|$12.00
Berkshire pork, garlic stems, black vinegar
|Angry Pig
|$12.00
Chinese hanging pork, smoked tofu, snap pea, egg, ginger
|General Tso's Chicken and Broccoli
|$24.00
tangerine peel, black vinegar, sesame
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Salmon Roll
|$6.50
Raw salmon with avocado OR cucumber
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
|Sushi Spot Fries
|$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
SANDWICHES
Collective Fare Cafe and Kitchen at The BCCC
154 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.00
HAMBURGERS
Walter's
166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Walter's Burger
|$19.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
|Bar Steak
|$29.00
Fries, mixed greens, horseradish cream, and chimichurri.
|Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Three pieces of fried chicken over garlic mashed potatoes, with bacon gravy and spicy honey
12 Chairs - Brooklyn
342 WYTHE AVE., BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Labaneh
|$7.00
|Falafel & Tahini
|$7.00
|Hummus Falafel
|$16.00
Fortina Brooklyn
445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|The Original Famous Rays Pizza
|$17.00
marinara, shredded mozz, oregano
|Chicken Parm w/ side salad
|$25.00
tomato, mozz, parm
|The LB
|$23.00
burrata, robiola, parm, black truffle pate
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|Popular items
|CREAM CHEESE SANDWICH
|$3.99
Choice of plain, garlic, olive, scallion, or vegetable cream cheese on bread of your choice.
|CLASSICO
|$11.95
Our signature pizza smothered in homemade marinara with a delectable mix of cheeses
|REBOOT
|$7.99
More than a drink, REBOOT is a wake-up call. Espresso, fine milk chocolate, and supreme ice cream join for an upscale delicata.
Randolph Beer
77 Sands St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Randy Bridge - Single Can
|$9.00
Pilsner - 4.5%. Light, Crisp and refreshing
|Randy Cheap Sunglasses - Single Can
|$9.00
Mexican style lager - 4.5%. Light, bready and crushable
|Burger w/ Cheese
|$15.00
American cheese, house aioli, pickle, lettuce and tomato. served with choice of fries or a salad