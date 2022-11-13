Restaurant header imageView gallery

MAKI by AKIMORI 557 Kings Highway

557 Kings Highway

Brooklyn, NY 11223

Order Again

Popular Items

Akami Crispy Rice
Saki Avocado
Cucumber Avocado

Favorites

Trust the Chef

Trust the Chef

$70.00

Chef's choice of seasonal sashimi (8pcs), nigiri (8pcs) , and maki roll (8pcs)

Trust the Chef Lite

Trust the Chef Lite

$40.00

Chef's choice of seasonal sashimi (4pcs), nigiri (4pcs), and a maki roll (4pcs).

Trust Five

Trust Five

$50.00

Chef's Choice of 5 maki rolls

Bluefin Tuna Flight

Bluefin Tuna Flight

$45.00

All 3 parts of the Bluefin Tuna. Otoro Nigiri (2pc), Chutoro Nigiri (2pc), Akami Nigiri (2pc) & a Negi Toro Roll.

Akami Crispy Rice

Akami Crispy Rice

$20.00

Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Lean Bluefin Tuna with guacamole and truffle paste.

Sake Crispy Rice

Sake Crispy Rice

$20.00

Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Salmon with guacamole and truffle paste.

HAND ROLL KIT

HAND ROLL KIT

$95.00

This kit contains all you need to make handrolls at home. Includes Nori (seaweed), rice, and fish- Toro, Akami, Sake and Hamachi. Complete with instructions, this kit is perfect for date night, family dinner, a night with friends, or just for an indulgent sushi experience at home. Makes 10-14 handrolls.

Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi

Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi

$18.00

Yellowtail with Jalapeno and Yuzu Soy Dressing.

Miso Marinated Black Cod Sashimi (2pc)

Miso Marinated Black Cod Sashimi (2pc)

$14.00

Limited Availability

Maki Rolls (5pc)

Negi Toro

Negi Toro

$22.00

Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Scallions

Akami

Akami

$12.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil

Akami Avocado

Akami Avocado

$12.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with freshly Sliced Avocado & White Truffle Oil

Akami Cucumber

Akami Cucumber

$12.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Cucumber & White Truffle Oil

Akami Jalapeno (Spicy Tuna)

Akami Jalapeno (Spicy Tuna)

$12.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna with Jalapeno & Truffle Oil

Saki

Saki

$12.00

Salmon (Norway)

Saki Avocado

Saki Avocado

$12.00

Salmon (Norway) with Avocado

Saki Cucumber

Saki Cucumber

$12.00

Salmon (Norway) with Cucumber.

Sake Jalapeno (Spicy Salmon)

Sake Jalapeno (Spicy Salmon)

$12.00

Salmon with Fresh Jalapeno

Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa

Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa

$12.00

Yellowtail (Japan) with fresh house-made Jalapeño Salsa

Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno

Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno

$12.00

Yellowtail (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Jalapeno.

Cucumber

Cucumber

$8.00
Avocado

Avocado

$8.00
Cucumber Avocado

Cucumber Avocado

$8.00
Shiitake Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

$8.00

Seared Mushrooms with Truffle Oil

Cucumber Avocado Carrot

Cucumber Avocado Carrot

$8.00

Specialty Rolls

Jerry Roll

Jerry Roll

$26.00

Black Cod, Shiso, Avocado, Miso glaze & Crispy Potato

Sam Roll

Sam Roll

$26.00

Cucumber Avocado, Pepper Crusted Tuna & Mango Salsa.

Gino Roll

Gino Roll

$26.00

Toro, Mushrooms, King Salmon, Torched Tomato & Truffle Salt

Nigiri & Sashimi

Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)

Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)

$36.00

Chef's Choice of Nigiri

Akami Nigiri (8pc)

Akami Nigiri (8pc)

$36.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) over Rice

Saki Nigiri (8pc)

Saki Nigiri (8pc)

$36.00

Salmon (Norway) over Rice

Hamachi Nigiri (8pc)

Hamachi Nigiri (8pc)

$36.00

Yellowtail (Japan) over Rice

Toro Nigiri (8pc)

Toro Nigiri (8pc)

$64.00

Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) over Rice

Chef's Choice Sashimi (12pc)

Chef's Choice Sashimi (12pc)

$32.00

Chef's Choice of Sashimi (12pc)

Akami Sashimi (12pc)

Akami Sashimi (12pc)

$32.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (12pc)

Saki Sashimi (12pc)

Saki Sashimi (12pc)

$32.00

Salmon Sashimi (12pc)

Hamachi Sashimi (12pc)

Hamachi Sashimi (12pc)

$32.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (12pc)

Toro Sashimi (12pc)

$72.00

Fatty Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (12pc)

Sides & Salads

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00
Bowl of Rice

Bowl of Rice

$5.00
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$8.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$8.00Out of stock
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Naruto Maki Rolls (5pc)

Negi Toro Naruto

$22.00Out of stock

Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Scallions

Akami Naruto

Akami Naruto

$14.00Out of stock

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil

Akami Avocado Naruto

Akami Avocado Naruto

$14.00Out of stock

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with freshly Sliced Avocado & White Truffle Oil

Akami Cucumber Naruto

$14.00Out of stock

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Cucumber & White Truffle Oil

Akami Jalapeno Naruto (Spicy Tuna)

$14.00Out of stock

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil

Saki Naruto

$14.00Out of stock

Salmon wrapped in Cucumber

Saki Avocado Naruto

$14.00Out of stock

Salmon (Norway) with Avocado

Saki Cucumber Naruto

$14.00Out of stock

Salmon (Norway) with Cucumber

Sake Jalapeno Naruto

Sake Jalapeno Naruto

$10.00Out of stock

Salmon with Fresh Jalapeno wrapped in Cucumber.

Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa Naruto

Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa Naruto

$14.00Out of stock

Yellowtail (Japan) with fresh house-made Jalapeño Salsa

Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno Naruto

Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno Naruto

$14.00Out of stock

Yellowtail (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Jalapeno.

Avocado Naruto

$10.00Out of stock

Cucumber Avocado Naruto

$10.00Out of stock
Shiitake Mushroom Naruto

Shiitake Mushroom Naruto

$10.00Out of stock

Party Platters

Maki Party

Maki Party

$100.00

Platter of fish & vegetable rolls, 10 rolls

Maki Party (Vegetable only)

$75.00

Platter of vegetable rolls only, 10 rolls

Maki Nigiri Party

Maki Nigiri Party

$150.00

Platter of 6 Maki fish rolls & 25 Nigiri pieces

Nigiri Party

$175.00

50 pieces of nigiri (assorted)

Drinks

Water

Water

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz Can

Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223

Directions

Gallery
Maki by Akimori image
Banner pic
BG pic
Maki by Akimori image

