Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pints N Pies

review star

No reviews yet

$$

2083 Coney Island Ave, Lower Level

Brooklyn, NY 11223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Peanut Butter
Peanut Butter Pie
Fruity Pebbles Pie

DAIRY-FREE ICE CREAM PIES

Dairy-Free Ice cream pies
Oreo Pie

Oreo Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Dairy Free Oreo Ice cream in Oreo pie crust

Salted Caramel Pie

Salted Caramel Pie

$25.00
Mint Chip Pie

Mint Chip Pie

$25.00

Dairy-Free Mint chip ice cream in Oreo Pie crust

Chocolate Oreo Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Nutella Pie

$25.00
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$25.00

Dairy-Free Peanut Butter ice cream in Oreo Pie crust

Chocolate Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pie

$25.00

Halava Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Coffee Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Fruity Pebbles Pie

$25.00

Cookie Dough

$25.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$25.00
Knafe Pie

Knafe Pie

$25.00Out of stock
S'mores Pie

S'mores Pie

$25.00

Dairy-Free S'mores ice cream in graham pie crust

Mint Oreo Pie

Mint Oreo Pie

$25.00
Spumoni Pie

Spumoni Pie

$25.00

Spumoni Ice cream Pie (Almond/Pistachio/Chocolate)

Dairy-Free Premium Pies

Strawberry shortcake Premium Pie

Strawberry shortcake Premium Pie

$32.00Out of stock
Butterfinger Premium Pie

Butterfinger Premium Pie

$32.00Out of stock
Twix Premium Pie

Twix Premium Pie

$32.00Out of stock
Ferraro Rocher

Ferraro Rocher

$32.00
Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$32.00Out of stock

Dairy Premium Pies

Premium Ice Cream Pie (Copy)

$32.00Out of stock

9" Dairy-Free Ice Cream Cakes (2 layer)

Dairy-Free Round 9" Ice cream Cakes

Lotus/Oreo

$40.00

Oreo/Mint Chip

$40.00

Lotus/Peanut Butter

$40.00

Vanilla/Chocolate

$40.00Out of stock

Dairy-Free Vanilla and Chocolate Ice cream cake.

Chocolate/Peanut Butter

$40.00

Oreo/S'mores

$40.00Out of stock

Strawberry/Chocolate

$40.00Out of stock

Oreo/Chocolate Peanut Butter

$40.00

Mint Chip/Peanut Butter

$40.00

Oreo/Nutella

$40.00

Oreo/Peanut Butter

$40.00

Oreo/Cookie Dough

$40.00

9" Dairy-Free Ice Cream Cakes (3 layer)

Vanilla/Oreo/Peanut Butter

$50.00Out of stock

Vanilla/Strawberry/Chocolate

$50.00

Oreo/Lotus/Peanut Butter

$50.00

*NEW* Brooklyn Bites Ice cream sandwiches (Dairy Free)

BB 6pk Vanilla Sandwiches

$18.00

BB 6pk Vanilla/Choc Sandwiches

$18.00

BB 6pk Vanilla/Choc/Lotus Sandwiches

$18.00

DAIRY-FREE PINTS

Dairy-Free Pints

Vanilla

$8.00

Chocolate

$8.00

Oreo

$8.00

Mint Chip

$8.00

Peanut Butter

$8.00

Lotus

$8.00

Salted Caramel

$8.00

S'mores

$8.00

Nutella

$8.00

Ferrero Rocher

$8.00

Strawberry shortcake

$8.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Pistachio

$8.00

Fruity Pebbles

$8.00

Spumoni

Toppings

Sugar cones- 12 per pack

$4.00

Viennesse Crunch

$3.00

Crunch

$3.00

Colored Sprinkles

$2.00

Chocolate Sprinkles

$2.00

Chocolate Chips

$2.50

White Chips

$2.50Out of stock

Logs (Copy)

12" Rice Krispy Log

$40.00

12" Fruity Pebbles treat log (no ice cream)

$30.00

12" FP treat log with FP Ice cream

$40.00

16" Rice Krispy log

$60.00

8" Log 2 Flavors

$33.00

12" Log 2 or 3 Flavors

$45.00

16" Log 2 or 3 Flavors

$70.00

Treat Log (No ice cream)

$25.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

🍦Delicous homemade dairy-free ice cream sold in pints, pies, cakes & logs in a variety of delicious flavors! ⭐️Star-K kosher & yoshon 🍨We cater, too!

Website

Location

2083 Coney Island Ave, Lower Level, Brooklyn, NY 11223

Directions

Gallery
Pints N Pies image
Pints N Pies image
Pints N Pies image

Similar restaurants in your area

My Grill Bar
orange star4.4 • 761
1022 Avenue P Brooklyn, NY 11223
View restaurantnext
Mondo Wood Fired Pizza - Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
509 Avenue P Brooklyn, NY 11230
View restaurantnext
Ice Cream House - Flatbush - 1725 Avenue M,
orange starNo Reviews
1725 Avenue M, Brooklyn, NY 11230
View restaurantnext
Trastevere
orange starNo Reviews
1391 Coney Island Ave Brooklyn, NY 11230
View restaurantnext
Orchidea Pizza / Juice Bar - 1415 ave m
orange starNo Reviews
1415 ave m brooklyn, NY 11219
View restaurantnext
Very Juice - Avenue M - 1815 Avenue M
orange starNo Reviews
1815 Avenue M Brooklyn, NY 11230
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L
orange star4.6 • 960
3004 Avenue L Brooklyn, NY 11210
View restaurantnext
My Grill Bar
orange star4.4 • 761
1022 Avenue P Brooklyn, NY 11223
View restaurantnext
The Canteen - 2436 nostrand ave
orange star4.6 • 375
2436 nostrand ave BROOKLYN, NY 11210
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ta'eem
orange star4.7 • 210
1307 Ave J Brooklyn, NY 11230
View restaurantnext
Focaccia Pizza - 1316 Avenue M
orange star4.7 • 135
1316 Avenue M Brooklyn, NY 11230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Borough Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Flatbush
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Downtown Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Gravesend
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
East Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Brooklyn Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston