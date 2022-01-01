Brooklyn seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Brooklyn
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|The Classic Maine Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Our classic Maine Lobster Roll. Claw and knuckle meat tossed lightly in lemon mayo meat piled high on a buttered top split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Delicious Maine lobster warmed in butter, served with lemon on a top-split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions.
|New England Chowder
|$8.00
Creamy old-fashioned classic clam chowder
More about Seamore's
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Montauk Wave Chaser IPA can
|$7.00
Must be 21 to purchase.
|Shrimp Nachos
|$19.00
corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema, jalapeno, cilantro, guacamole
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Bar Crudo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Crudo
412 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Seafood Tower
Small- 12 Market Oysters, Blue Crab claws, Poached Octopus and Shrimp ceviche.
Large is double the portion size of the small.
|Galisian Almond Cake
Galisian almond cake , Serrano jam fig compote
This item will be ready for pickup and delivery starting 12/23
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.65
Burnt Chile oil, manchego cheese (contains sesame) Suitable for 1 person.
More about Taiki
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Taiki
134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Toro Tartare
|$22.00
Crispy rice
|Bluefin Akami
|$11.00
2 pcs
|Edamame
|$7.00
Roasted in garlic oil
More about Sup Crab
SEAFOOD • CRAB
Sup Crab
664 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$6.99
Mixed greens, baby tomatoes, cucumbers.
|Seafood Gumbo
|$6.99
Shrimp, Squid, and Sausage with assorted veggies
|Dry Pot Stir Fry
|$15.99
Vegetable medley you will typically find in a traditional "Hot Pot" stirred fried to perfection with Szechuan spices, served with a side of jasmin white rice.
—Vegetarian friendly.
More about Estuary
Estuary
159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
anchovies, garlic herb croutons, grana padano
|House-Made Veggie Burger
|$16.00
vegan cucumber aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
|Estuary Burger
|$19.00
caramelized vidalia onion, gouda, b&b pickles, special sauce, brioche bun, shoestring fries
More about Sea Wolf - Waterfront
SEAFOOD
Sea Wolf - Waterfront
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$33.00
Drawn Butter, Old Bay, Shoestring Fries
|Fish And Chips
|$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Jalapeno-Lime Slaw, Tartar, Fries
|Beyond Burger
|$17.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoestring Fries
Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request.
More about Nick's Lobster House
SEAFOOD
Nick's Lobster House
2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|CT LOBSTER ROLL
|$24.00
|SNOW CRAB 1LB
|$44.00
|Mussels
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sea Wolf - Bushwick
19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Black Kale Caesar
|$13.00
Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
|Spicy Shrimp Basket
|$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
|Salmon Fillet
|$28.00
Grilled Asparagus, Lemon Caper Sauce
More about Sereneco
Sereneco
113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Whipped Ricotta
|$11.00
pistachio, orange blossom water, honey, house made focaccia
|Short Rib Panini
|$16.00
focaccia, horseradish mayo, sauteed onion, cheddar
|Breakfast Burrito-Brunch
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, pickled pepper, avocado salsa, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, house-made hot sauce
More about Fontana's of Brooklyn
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fontana's of Brooklyn
2359 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|C. CUTLET H. W/ R/P & F/M
|$14.25
|EGGPLANT H. ONLY SAUCE
|$10.95
|SPINACH SALAD
|$10.95
More about Sea Island Seafood Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Sea Island Seafood Restaurant
611 Sutter ave, Brooklyn
More about Wray's Caribbean and Seafood Cuisine
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Wray's Caribbean and Seafood Cuisine
503 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn