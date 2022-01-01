Brooklyn seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Brooklyn

Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic Maine Lobster Roll$32.00
Our classic Maine Lobster Roll. Claw and knuckle meat tossed lightly in lemon mayo meat piled high on a buttered top split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions
Connecticut Lobster Roll$32.00
Delicious Maine lobster warmed in butter, served with lemon on a top-split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions.
New England Chowder$8.00
Creamy old-fashioned classic clam chowder
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Seamore's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Montauk Wave Chaser IPA can$7.00
Must be 21 to purchase.
Shrimp Nachos$19.00
corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema, jalapeno, cilantro, guacamole
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
Bar Crudo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Crudo

412 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Tower
Small- 12 Market Oysters, Blue Crab claws, Poached Octopus and Shrimp ceviche.
Large is double the portion size of the small.
Galisian Almond Cake
Galisian almond cake , Serrano jam fig compote
This item will be ready for pickup and delivery starting 12/23
Brussel Sprouts$10.65
Burnt Chile oil, manchego cheese (contains sesame) Suitable for 1 person.
More about Bar Crudo
Taiki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Taiki

134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Toro Tartare$22.00
Crispy rice
Bluefin Akami$11.00
2 pcs
Edamame$7.00
Roasted in garlic oil
More about Taiki
Sup Crab image

SEAFOOD • CRAB

Sup Crab

664 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$6.99
Mixed greens, baby tomatoes, cucumbers.
Seafood Gumbo$6.99
Shrimp, Squid, and Sausage with assorted veggies
Dry Pot Stir Fry$15.99
Vegetable medley you will typically find in a traditional "Hot Pot" stirred fried to perfection with Szechuan spices, served with a side of jasmin white rice.
—Vegetarian friendly.
More about Sup Crab
Estuary image

 

Estuary

159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$15.00
anchovies, garlic herb croutons, grana padano
House-Made Veggie Burger$16.00
vegan cucumber aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Estuary Burger$19.00
caramelized vidalia onion, gouda, b&b pickles, special sauce, brioche bun, shoestring fries
More about Estuary
Sea Wolf - Waterfront image

SEAFOOD

Sea Wolf - Waterfront

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lobster Roll$33.00
Drawn Butter, Old Bay, Shoestring Fries
Fish And Chips$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Jalapeno-Lime Slaw, Tartar, Fries
Beyond Burger$17.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoestring Fries
Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request.
More about Sea Wolf - Waterfront
Nick's Lobster House image

SEAFOOD

Nick's Lobster House

2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (973 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CT LOBSTER ROLL$24.00
SNOW CRAB 1LB$44.00
Mussels
More about Nick's Lobster House
Sea Wolf - Bushwick image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Kale Caesar$13.00
Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Spicy Shrimp Basket$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
Salmon Fillet$28.00
Grilled Asparagus, Lemon Caper Sauce
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick
Sereneco image

 

Sereneco

113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Whipped Ricotta$11.00
pistachio, orange blossom water, honey, house made focaccia
Short Rib Panini$16.00
focaccia, horseradish mayo, sauteed onion, cheddar
Breakfast Burrito-Brunch$13.00
scrambled eggs, pickled pepper, avocado salsa, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, house-made hot sauce
More about Sereneco
Fontana's of Brooklyn image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontana's of Brooklyn

2359 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
C. CUTLET H. W/ R/P & F/M$14.25
EGGPLANT H. ONLY SAUCE$10.95
SPINACH SALAD$10.95
More about Fontana's of Brooklyn
Sea Island Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Sea Island Seafood Restaurant

611 Sutter ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (392 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sea Island Seafood Restaurant
Wray's Caribbean and Seafood Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Wray's Caribbean and Seafood Cuisine

503 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wray's Caribbean and Seafood Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

ten bells

65 irving avenue suite, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about ten bells

