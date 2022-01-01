Fabbrica | The Factory
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
34 N 6th St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
34 N 6th St
BROOKLYN NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kent Ale House
Come in and enjoy!
Wythe Hotel Events
Come in and enjoy!
Doughnut Plant
🍩 Original Deliciousness since 1994. Sourdough, yeast, cake, vegan & gluten-free doughnuts.
74Wythe
74Wythe is a multi-functional hospitality venue designed to both support a growing community and host a variety of private events like weddings, parties, corporate and concerts.