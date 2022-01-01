Holiday Treats

Our Sous Chef Nathalie and our team of llamas have put together a box of pastries for a special cause this holiday season.

The citywide closure of indoor dining due to COVID-19 has left many restaurant workers out of a job. The proceeds from this cookie box will be going to a fund we've created for our hard working staff who have been displaced by the shutdown.

What you’ll find inside:

-Chancaca cinnamon rolls with algarrobina frosting and streusel

-Queso fresco gougeres filled with absinthe and fig preserve

-Shortbread llama cookies

-Muna peppermint oreos

$8 add on mini Sweet Potato Ginger Pie

The selling cutoff is Monday, December 21st at 2 pm and pickup will be Wednesday, December 23 between 2-9pm.

Enjoy! And Happy Holidays!!

