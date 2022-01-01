Go
Llama Inn

SEAFOOD • SALADS

50 Withers Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (16716 reviews)

Popular Items

Llama del Rey$23.00
A play on the traditional sangria and a pisco punch using Chica Morada ​with notes of baking spices, fortified with aged rum, and finished with some lime, house roasted pineapple juice and pink peppercorn. Chicha Morada: Chicha morada is a purplish­black beverage Made from boiled maíz morado (purple corn) and infused with piña (pineapple rinds), canela (cinnamon), and clavos (cloves)— OURS has apples as well.
**For two servings to enjoy over ice**
Llama Pastry Box$42.00
Holiday Treats
Our Sous Chef Nathalie and our team of llamas have put together a box of pastries for a special cause this holiday season.
The citywide closure of indoor dining due to COVID-19 has left many restaurant workers out of a job. The proceeds from this cookie box will be going to a fund we've created for our hard working staff who have been displaced by the shutdown.
What you’ll find inside:
-Chancaca cinnamon rolls with algarrobina frosting and streusel
-Queso fresco gougeres filled with absinthe and fig preserve
-Shortbread llama cookies
-Muna peppermint oreos
$8 add on mini Sweet Potato Ginger Pie
The selling cutoff is Monday, December 21st at 2 pm and pickup will be Wednesday, December 23 between 2-9pm.
Enjoy! And Happy Holidays!!
Pollo A La Brasa, Whole$42.00
roasted chicken in black bean marinade w/ aji verde
* potatoes not included *
Lomo Saltado$38.00
Hanger Steak stir-fry, herb roasted potatoes, avocado, rocoto crema, scallion crepe, jasmine rice
Chaufa$7.00
peruvian fried rice, scallions, egg omelette
Lime Pie, Slice$12.00
Whole Pie
Bok Choy$17.00
grapes, sunflower seeds, huacatay caeser dressing
Quinoa$20.00
banana, avocado, bacon, cashew, apple cider vinaigrette
Pollo A La Brasa, Half$22.00
roasted chicken in black bean marinade w/ aji verde
* potatoes not included *

Location

50 Withers Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
