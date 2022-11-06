Restaurant header imageView gallery

baba cool - williamsburg

47 Withers St

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Carny Breakfast Sandwich
Cheddar Scrambled Eggs
Cold Brew

Core Menu

Gabi's Plate

$15.00

cheddar scrambled eggs, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, pretty raw salad

Carny Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

bacon, cheddar scrambled eggs, chili flake, toasted brioche

Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

rosemary mushrooms, cheddar scrambled eggs, wild arugula, toasted brioche

Asada Bowl

$18.50

slow-cooked brisket, white cheddar scrambled eggs, avocado, wild arugula

Kale Salad

$15.00

squash, green apple, red cabbage, crispy shallot, pepita, quinoa, vegan caesar

Baba Bowl

$15.00

butternut squash, sautéed kale, pickled beets, mushrooms, wild rice, sunflower seeds, green goddess dressing

Jo Bowl

$15.00

plantains, black beans, sautéed kale, coconut curry slaw, red quinoa, sesame jerk dressing

Choux Bowl

$15.00

turmeric cauliflower, brussels sprouts, lentils, purple cabbage, coconut curry dressing

Warm Chia Pudding

$11.00

bananas, blueberries, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, pepita, cinnamon

Avocado Toast

$11.00

smashed avocado, lemon, cumin, chili, sea salt

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

slow-cooked brisket, coconut curry slaw, toasted stirato

Oven-Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

caramelized onions, green apple, manchego, fig jam, toasted stirato

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fresh ginger, shaved purple cabbage, spicy mayo, toasted stirato

Lemon Ricotta Biscuit

$3.50

Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake - Daytime

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Bone Broth

$8.00

beef & chicken bones, ginger, fresh herbs

Soup of the Day

$10.00

puree of market vegetables served with toast

Plates

Marinated Olives

$6.00

mixed olives, orange, spices

Kale Salad

$15.00

squash, apple, red cabbage, quinoa, crispy shallot, pepita, vegan caesar

Crispy Chicken Wings

$14.00

tamarind, fresh ginger, chili

Whipped Ricotta

$14.00

bee pollen, fennel seed, honey, toasted stirato

Baba Fries

$12.00

manchego, sea salt, cayenne mayo

Beet Hummus Toast

$12.00

black sesame, raw vegetables, pizza bianca

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

tamarind, black sesame, cilantro, chili

Sides

Cheddar Scrambled Eggs

$5.00

Half Avocado

$4.50

Baba Fries (side)

$5.00

Toast

$4.50

Salad

$5.00

Coffee Drinks

Double Espresso

$3.50

Small Coffee

$3.00

Large Coffee

$4.00

Cafe au Lait

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Latte

$4.75

Americano

$4.00

Iced Americano

$4.25

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Flat White

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Capp

$4.25

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Box of Coffee

$32.00

Signature Lattes

Chai Latte

$5.25

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

Fort Greene Fog

$5.25

Iced Fort Greene Fog

$5.25

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25

Raw Cacao

$5.25

Iced Raw Cacao

$5.25

Turmeric Latte

$5.25

Iced Turmeric Latte

$5.25

Tea & Refreshments

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

Kombucha

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Rosewater Lemonade

$4.75

Green Juice

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Keiko

$6.00

Organic Tea

$3.50

Matcha Tea

$4.75

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.75

Iced Black Tea

$4.75

Iced Hibiscus Berry Tea

$4.75

Seltzer

$3.50

Topo Chico (750ml)

$10.00

Espresso Fizz

$5.75

Coca Cola

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Cocktails

Shiva

$14.00

Stormy Night

$14.00

Vin Chaud

$14.00

Apple Bottom

$14.00

Party Greens

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Georgette Gin Cocktail

$13.00

Jean-Claude Bourbon Cocktail

$13.00

Spritz

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Toddy

$12.00

Japanese Affinity

$14.00

Pétanque Punch

$14.00

Classique

$14.00

Beer

Allagash White

$7.00

IPA

$7.00

Two Robbers Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Victory Prima Pils

$7.00

Volition Special

$5.00

Wild Ale

$7.00

Wine by the Glass

GLS Bubbles Prosecco

$13.00

GLS White Sauv Blanc

$14.00

GLS White Roussane Donkey & Goat

$15.00

GLS Orange Swick The Flood

$15.00

GLS Rose Sabine

$13.00

GLS Red Swick Palhete

$17.00

GLS Red Cab Franc

$14.00

GLS Red Syrah Blend Swick

$16.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Bubbles Rose Pet-Nat Les Justice Sauvages

$62.00

BTL Bubbles Pet-Nat Blanquette de Limoux

$60.00

BTL Bubbles Bugey Cerdon

$70.00

BTL Bubbles Champagne

$90.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Established in 2014, baba cool opened its first location as a vibrant and airy all day café just steps away from Fort Greene Park. In 2021, our second location opened in Williamsburg. We are proud to partner with local vendors such as Café Integral, Kettl, and Grandaisy Bakery for high quality ingredients. Once dubbed “the queen of Fort Greene” by Brooklyn Mag, we focus on thoughtful service and genuinely delicious experiences.

47 Withers St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

