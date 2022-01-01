Go
Le Crocodile is a New York Times three-star brasserie turned neighborhood garden café counter.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

80 Wythe Avenue • $$

Avg 5 (4117 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttermilk Biscuits (Frozen)$6.00
Homemade dough then frozen, 2 biscuits per serving. Preheat oven to 375F. Place biscuits on sheet tray sprinkle with flaky salt if desired. Bake 20-25 minutes until golden brown. Let cool 5 minutes. Do not thaw before baking.
Straw-barb Hand Pie$5.00
Strawberry rhubarb hand pie
Herb Roasted Chicken Dinner$48.00
Whole roasted Joyce Farms chicken served with asparagus and roasted fingerling potatoes. Topped with preserved Meyer lemon gremolata. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes (2-3 people)
Chicken Pot Pie (Frozen)$18.00
Frozen Chicken Pot Pie with chicken, potatoes, carrots, peas, and black truffle. Bake from frozen at 375 for 1 hour (serves 1-2)
Ramp Butter$12.00
1/2 lb Vermont salted butter infused with foraged ramps.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

80 Wythe Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
